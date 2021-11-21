Trying to work out the connection with Man Cheaty.
Ah, right. Theres no connection, thats the point - they had their man at the final and everything, but spent the first 17 minutes of their football pod on other stories before they got around to mentioning the game.
Gil-Scott-Heron (1981) B Movie Natural resources and minerals will change your world The Arabs used to be in the 3rd World, they have bought the 2nd World and put a firm down payment on the 1st one Controlling your resources we'll control your world This country has been surprised by the way the world looks nowCivil rights, women's rights, gay rights: ...it's all wrongCall in the cavalry to disrupt this perception of freedom gone wildGod damn it, first one wants freedom, then the whole damn world wants freedomso goes the nation, And here's a look at the closing numbers: racism's up, human rights are down, peace is shaky, war items are hotThe House claims all ties, Jobs are down, money is scarce, and common sense is at an all-time low on heavy tradingYou don't need to be in no hurryYou ain't never really got to worryAnd you don't need to check on how you feelJust keep repeating that none of this is realAnd if you're sensing, that something's wrongWell just remember, that it won't be too longBefore the director cuts the scene, Yea."This ain't really your lifeAin't really your lifeAin't really ain't nothing but a movie." https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6JvpNY1QHzs<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/6JvpNY1QHzs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/6JvpNY1QHzs</a>
I remember him in the Royal Court in 93 I think. After a few songs he fucks off back stage and someone then walks out from the back and says that Gill Scott Heron is not playing anymore tonight . The lad next to me turns to us and goes to me ' Gill Scotts a wanker '. It was funny . Thanks for the memory .
Thinking is overrated.The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.Rest, love, observe. Laugh.
The media seem to be pushing the words 'historic treble' just saw it on a CNN tweet.
