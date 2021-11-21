« previous next »
Author Topic: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled  (Read 2478700 times)

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37800 on: Today at 04:15:20 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 04:03:12 pm
Trying to work out the connection with Man Cheaty.
Ah, right. Theres no connection, thats the point - they had their man at the final and everything, but spent the first 17 minutes of their football pod on other stories before they got around to mentioning the game.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37801 on: Today at 04:16:19 pm »
Quote from: Iska on Today at 04:15:20 pm
Ah, right. Theres no connection, thats the point - they had their man at the final and everything, but spent the first 17 minutes of their football pod on other stories before they got around to mentioning the game.
Right, apoligies.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37802 on: Today at 04:30:43 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 01:38:24 pm

Gil-Scott-Heron (1981) B Movie


 Natural resources and minerals will change your world
 The Arabs used to be in the 3rd World, they have bought the 2nd World and put a firm down payment on the 1st one
 Controlling your resources we'll control your world
 This country has been surprised by the way the world looks now


Civil rights, women's rights, gay rights: ...it's all wrong
Call in the cavalry to disrupt this perception of freedom gone wild
God damn it, first one wants freedom, then the whole damn world wants freedom


so goes the nation, And here's a look at the closing numbers: racism's up, human rights are down, peace is shaky, war items are hot
The House claims all ties, Jobs are down, money is scarce, and common sense is at an all-time low on heavy trading


You don't need to be in no hurry
You ain't never really got to worry
And you don't need to check on how you feel
Just keep repeating that none of this is real
And if you're sensing, that something's wrong
Well just remember, that it won't be too long
Before the director cuts the scene, Yea."
This ain't really your life
Ain't really your life
Ain't really ain't nothing but a movie."


  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6JvpNY1QHzs

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/6JvpNY1QHzs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/6JvpNY1QHzs</a>

I remember him in the Royal Court in 93 I think. After a few songs he fucks off back stage and someone then walks out from the back and says that Gill Scott Heron is not playing anymore tonight . The lad next to me turns to us and  goes to me ' Gill Scotts a wanker '. It was funny . Thanks for the memory .
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37803 on: Today at 05:00:41 pm »
Quote from: kesey on Today at 04:30:43 pm
I remember him in the Royal Court in 93 I think. After a few songs he fucks off back stage and someone then walks out from the back and says that Gill Scott Heron is not playing anymore tonight . The lad next to me turns to us and  goes to me ' Gill Scotts a wanker '. It was funny . Thanks for the memory .


By the 1990s the drugs had gotten hold of him, I was lucky enough to see him in the 80s, he had some strong connections with the City though.


Anyway, he had a good grip of politics and the big picture, I'm sure he wasn't bothered about the Premier League (despite the fact his father played for Celtic) but nevertheless the words were a vision of our future.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37804 on: Today at 05:06:14 pm »
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37805 on: Today at 05:15:03 pm »
.
Some early parade content and news...




^ https://twitter.com/ManCityMEN/status/1668219096142340096 (around 1 mile in total; actual parade begins at 6.30pm)



'TREBLE PARTY READY.' - https://twitter.com/City_Xtra/status/1668286761443770371 (4.58pm; short video)

'The fans have started to build up around the Man City parade buses. 🔵' - https://twitter.com/footballdaily/status/1668287856928751622 (5.03pm; short video)



In completely unrelated news... www.mancity.com/news/club/trophy-parade-update-63822181

'Due to reports of adverse weather conditions and localised lightning storms, which are expected to reach Manchester city centre shortly, access to the stage show site on Oxford Street will be delayed. Gates for the stage show will no longer open at 17:00 and the stage show will not begin at 17:30.

This decision has been taken in the interests of safety by Manchester City Council in conjunction with the Club and other local stakeholders, who have consulted with meteorologists and the Met Office.

The trophy parade itself, which will see buses depart from Tonman Street, Deansgate and follow a route through the city centre, is still due to begin on time at 18:30. We will share further updates on access to the stage show site in due course. Thank you for your understanding and cooperation.'



There is also no live official Man City youtube channel covering the parade (unlike last year when Mark Goldbridge's live video talking about Ten Hag's appointment got more viewers).





^ 5.13pm (via Swoopy's posts above)




^ 5.17pm (via Swoopy's posts above)



'Thousands of Manchester City fans have taken over the city to celebrate their historic treble' - https://twitter.com/footballdaily/status/1668291952742133761 (5.19pm; short video)

'The stage is set for Manchester City' - https://twitter.com/ManCityMEN/status/1668294729350492162 (5.30pm; short video)

'City fans getting into the spirit' - https://twitter.com/ManCityMEN/status/1668295355153240065 (5.33pm; short video, weird close angle... almost like hiding something...)

'Manchester City fans outside the Waterhouse in the city centre. Just off St Peters Square celebrating with a blowup Champions League trophy' - https://twitter.com/ManCityMEN/status/1668295697051922447 (5.34pm; short video - 40 or so  City fans outside a city centre pub)





^ Deansgate Camera, 5.39pm - https://tfgm.com/roads/live-traffic-cameras/deansgate



'The gates for the main parade stage for Man City have been delayed from being opened due to adverse weather.  ⛈️ They will now open at 18:30pm. 🔵' - https://twitter.com/footballdaily/status/1668297564003659776 (5.41pm; short video... pushing it back an hour? Hardly anyone there anyway even before this late announcement)

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37806 on: Today at 05:17:56 pm »
10's and 10's of people lined 2 people deep at least.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37807 on: Today at 05:24:35 pm »
Thats fucking shameful
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37808 on: Today at 05:27:42 pm »
If anything is indicative of how little people care, they sealed a treble 48 hours ago and they're already relegated to a couple of day old stories at the bottom of the BBC sport homepage.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37809 on: Today at 05:40:38 pm »
The media seem to be pushing the words 'historic treble' just saw it on a CNN tweet.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37810 on: Today at 05:43:53 pm »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on Today at 05:40:38 pm
The media seem to be pushing the words 'historic treble' just saw it on a CNN tweet.
It is historic. No club has ever won trophies whilst being charged with 115 counts of being cheating c*nts before.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37811 on: Today at 05:50:44 pm »
Main story on BBC Sports website  ;D

Look at those scores of fans
