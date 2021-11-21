I remember him in the Royal Court in 93 I think. After a few songs he fucks off back stage and someone then walks out from the back and says that Gill Scott Heron is not playing anymore tonight . The lad next to me turns to us and goes to me ' Gill Scotts a wanker '. It was funny . Thanks for the memory .



By the 1990s the drugs had gotten hold of him, I was lucky enough to see him in the 80s, he had some strong connections with the City though.Anyway, he had a good grip of politics and the big picture, I'm sure he wasn't bothered about the Premier League (despite the fact his father played for Celtic) but nevertheless the words were a vision of our future.