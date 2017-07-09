United will probably sell up to Saudis tooGil-Scott-Heron (1981) B Movie
It is gonna end up like golf, the more people who sell out
Natural resources and minerals will change your world
The Arabs used to be in the 3rd World, they have bought the 2nd World and put a firm down payment on the 1st one
Controlling your resources we'll control your world
This country has been surprised by the way the world looks now
Civil rights, women's rights, gay rights: ...it's all wrong
Call in the cavalry to disrupt this perception of freedom gone wild
God damn it, first one wants freedom, then the whole damn world wants freedom
so goes the nation, And here's a look at the closing numbers: racism's up, human rights are down, peace is shaky, war items are hot
The House claims all ties, Jobs are down, money is scarce, and common sense is at an all-time low on heavy trading
You don't need to be in no hurry
You ain't never really got to worry
And you don't need to check on how you feel
Just keep repeating that none of this is real
And if you're sensing, that something's wrong
Well just remember, that it won't be too long
Before the director cuts the scene, Yea."
This ain't really your life
Ain't really your life
This ain't really your life
Ain't really your life
Ain't really ain't nothing but a movie."