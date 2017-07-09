« previous next »
Author Topic: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled  (Read 2478122 times)

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37760 on: Today at 12:19:08 pm »
If there was no cheats in the league next season would be a really open and exciting one with several clubs who could go close. Unfortunately it wont be surprising if its an Abu Dhabi procession. And if it's not then the winner will have to be almost perfect as we well know. Can we have our game back please?.
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37761 on: Today at 12:28:18 pm »
Without us challenging them through the genius of Klopp, then none of the recent title races wouldve gone to the last month, never mind the last game. That will be the reality going forward if we dont get back to them levels, almost every title will be decided before Easter. What a great product the PL will be then. The only exceptions would be a despotic state shootout if Saudi start challenging .
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37762 on: Today at 12:35:31 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 11:16:55 am
Pep Guardiola plans to end Manchester City stay in two years when deal expires

Pep Guardiola is firmly minded to leave Manchester City in two years when his contract expires. The manager, fresh from leading City to the treble, has all but decided that he will depart in summer 2025 and end his tenure after nine years.

Guardiola signed a new deal in November, a decision that had been in the balance and which his inner circle were unsure would happen. When the Catalan arrived at City in summer 2016 there was a strong expectation that he would not extend his stay beyond the three-year term he agreed then.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2023/jun/12/pep-guardiola-plans-leave-manchester-city-two-years-end-of-contract

Hes sold his soul, he wont get it back that easily.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37763 on: Today at 12:38:51 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 11:55:14 am
I do feel like it's actually killed football. I used to love watching games as a neutral, but really what is the point?

Next season I'll watch us at Anfield and I'll watch us on TV when we're on, but apart from that, football is completely dead. Not watching one other single game other than us all season.

If this it what the media wanted then they have got their wish.
Pretty much what I have been doing since the beginning of last season and will continue to do for the future. This sportwashing shit is going to eat the game from within and I can see a lot of fans giving up on this so-called sport.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37764 on: Today at 12:42:21 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 12:38:51 pm
Pretty much what I have been doing since the beginning of last season and will continue to do for the future. This sportwashing shit is going to eat the game from within and I can see a lot of fans giving up on this so-called sport.
I agree in general, but there are huge numbers of supporters of lower teams who don't see Shitty's behaviour as affecting them, so they will continue to watch. 

until they just stop showing up for games vs MC (like MC fans :) ) and it starts to hurt ticket / tv revenue --- nowt will change.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37765 on: Today at 12:42:26 pm »
United will probably sell up to Saudis too

It is gonna end up like golf, the more people who sell out
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37766 on: Today at 12:51:22 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 12:42:21 pm
I agree in general, but there are huge numbers of supporters of lower teams who don't see Shitty's behaviour as affecting them, so they will continue to watch. 

until they just stop showing up for games vs MC (like MC fans :) ) and it starts to hurt ticket / tv revenue --- nowt will change.
Very much this, sadly. I was out on Saturday night with some mates who all support lower league clubs, and they said it was great for English football. I tried to point out the whole 115 charges and sportswashing shit, and was told I was just jealous. So, you know, what can you do?

Also, worth remembering that a huge number of fans of other clubs have been cheering on City for the last few years as they've "saved football from the scousers". So I have zero sympathy for anyone like that who now complains that the league is a one-horse race.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37767 on: Today at 12:54:20 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 12:42:21 pm
I agree in general, but there are huge numbers of supporters of lower teams who don't see Shitty's behaviour as affecting them, so they will continue to watch. 

until they just stop showing up for games vs MC (like MC fans :) ) and it starts to hurt ticket / tv revenue --- nowt will change.
If the sportwashing escalates, there may not be any smaller clubs in existence to watch.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37768 on: Today at 12:56:12 pm »
Generally when having a discussion about them with non reds i am left flabbergasted. Bloke at a wedding this weekend accused me of xenophobia rather than acknowledge 115 counts of cheating. Rangers fan. He didnt see much wrong with what City are doing and said "you wouldn't be complaining if they bought Liverpool". Given everything I had explained to him about how much I think City are cheating, why the fuck did he come out with that? Its in one ear and out the other. Manc there too saying he wants Qatar. Whats wrong with people. only winning counts. That elephant in the room by David Squires is so spot on.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37769 on: Today at 12:57:16 pm »
Know it's already been posted but I liked this bit in Barney Ronay's recent article:

Quote
As a final note there is the wider note, not so much of unease but of coldness. What does this model of sport actually express? The pre‑existing expertise of others? The triumph of global capitalism? The fact that boundless government-backed financial stability, plus boundless talent and expertise will ultimately equal success? The overriding emotion at the end of Citys victory in Istanbul seemed to be relief, satisfaction at a job completed, an outcome that always seemed inevitable, not so much heart and soul and unbound celebrations as the quiet satisfaction of well-to-do middle‑aged tourists visiting the Grand Canyon because its on the bucket list and coming away saying, well, it was a trek but Im glad we went.

There is just a total cold blandness to Man City winning isn't there? There's no jeopardy. For the vast majority of football fans, it's about "if" we can do it. For City and other nation-state teams there is no "if", it's just "when". The few decent City fans I've spoken to feel the same way. "Boundless government-backed financial stability, plus boundless talent and expertise will ultimately equal success". Yes, it will. Congratulations! Is this sport?
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37770 on: Today at 01:03:40 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 11:16:55 am
Pep Guardiola plans to end Manchester City stay in two years when deal expires

Pep Guardiola is firmly minded to leave Manchester City in two years when his contract expires. The manager, fresh from leading City to the treble, has all but decided that he will depart in summer 2025 and end his tenure after nine years.

Guardiola signed a new deal in November, a decision that had been in the balance and which his inner circle were unsure would happen. When the Catalan arrived at City in summer 2016 there was a strong expectation that he would not extend his stay beyond the three-year term he agreed then.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2023/jun/12/pep-guardiola-plans-leave-manchester-city-two-years-end-of-contract

Media "I see Pep you are leaving in two years"
Pep "Si"
Media "and when are those 115 charges to come due?"
Pep "Two years, one day"
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37771 on: Today at 01:05:35 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 01:03:40 pm
Media "I see Pep you are leaving in two years"
Pep "Si"
Media "and when are those 115 charges to come due?"
Pep "Two years, one day"
That c*nt knows and has done for a long time that these twats are the biggest cheats going.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37772 on: Today at 01:10:14 pm »
Quote from: Jean Girard on Today at 07:35:43 am
Ken Early with another good one...


'Manchester Citys supremacy has made the rest of football seem small'

Costs that are daunting for a mere football club are insignificant when you are backed by the resources of an authoritarian oil state

www.irishtimes.com/sport/soccer/2023/06/12/ken-early-manchester-citys-supremacy-has-made-the-rest-of-football-seem-small


'Imagine a reboot of Moby Dick in which Captain Ahab strikes a mysterious Faustian bargain that enables him to live into the age of industrial whaling. He fits the Pequod with a diesel engine, tracks down Moby Dick using sonar and kills him with an explosive harpoon.

Years later, Ahab goes about in a white whaleskin suit and shoes and has opened a pub called Dicks Place where all the furniture is made out of whalebone. The story of how he bested the white whale is still his favourite subject of conversation. If anyone is tactless enough to suggest that there was perhaps something unheroic about the explosive harpoon, he tells them to cry more. If anyone seems to be getting too interested in the question of how he continues to be fit as a fiddle at 150 years old, he hires the 50 best lawyers in Nantucket to sue them for the next 10 years.'

That is some succinct writing there - and well worth a few minutes of anyone's time :thumbup

The full article, for anyone interested, can be read for free, here: https://archive.is/XHUN6
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37773 on: Today at 01:23:21 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Today at 01:10:14 pm
That is some succinct writing there - and well worth a few minutes of anyone's time :thumbup

The full article, for anyone interested, can be read for free, here: https://archive.is/XHUN6

I've said a few times on here that the sportwashers are much bigger than any other team, simply because they are nation states!  Not only are they nation states, they hold a fair amount of fossil fuels, which makes them important players on the world stage too.

No other team or teams can compete with them, ever.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37774 on: Today at 01:33:09 pm »
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 03:43:47 am
Haven't read the second one, but the Sam Cunningham article isn't really that scathing at all, until the final line. Right up the very last sentence, it's still full of the usual "balance" that we constantly see across all sections of media reporting these days. A lot of it almost praises City's business acumen and is reluctant to criticise. The line at the end about the asterisk actually felt incongruous and out of step with the rest to me.

Having said all that, I do think we've reached a bit of a tipping point with City in general. I do detect more than ever that there's a bit of a shrug in the media at them winning the big prize. Some of the usual shills are of course out in force (as always, fake moralist Barney Ronay should hang his head in shame), but generally, I do think there's an apathy to the whole thing, and I've seen more critical pieces than ever the last few days.


I do think Journalists, especially in the major papers, are careful how things are written as there is always a case, brought by lawyers of trial by media. We see this in many other cases only to be blown open once a guilty verdict is given. It's different on social media and forums but you have to be able to read between the lines.


I don't mind people saying City are the best team in the world and that Guardiola has marshalled his recources well (because both I think are true), that's why I also do not mind people saying Lance Armstrong is a great cyclist, because he is/was.


The fact that both cheat to gain marginal (or even significant advantage) is the thing that tips it over the line. We know UEFA were right, the PL is still in judgement, I await the outcome whilst the game dies in the meantime.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37775 on: Today at 01:33:27 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 01:23:21 pm
I've said a few times on here that the sportwashers are much bigger than any other team, simply because they are nation states!  Not only are they nation states, they hold a fair amount of fossil fuels, which makes them important players on the world stage too.

No other team or teams can compete with them, ever.

Yep,once your available wealth is hundreds of times relative to the opposition's it's not really a competition anymore,it becomes a sure thing over time.

I'm beginning to like the American franchise model more and more despite it being a bit boring with little risk and pure commercialism.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37776 on: Today at 01:36:43 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 11:16:55 am
Pep Guardiola plans to end Manchester City stay in two years when deal expires

Pep Guardiola is firmly minded to leave Manchester City in two years when his contract expires. The manager, fresh from leading City to the treble, has all but decided that he will depart in summer 2025 and end his tenure after nine years.

Guardiola signed a new deal in November, a decision that had been in the balance and which his inner circle were unsure would happen. When the Catalan arrived at City in summer 2016 there was a strong expectation that he would not extend his stay beyond the three-year term he agreed then.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2023/jun/12/pep-guardiola-plans-leave-manchester-city-two-years-end-of-contract

"It's time I found out a little bit more about myself", the Manchester City manager told the Barcelona-based newspaper, La Vanguardia. "All my coaching career I have picked the best the club, the richest club, and it has been easy for me to get the best players. Too easy perhaps. Now I wish to try something more challenging." Rumour has it that Guardiola, who loves the Manchester region and its famous scenery, is looking at Wigan Athletic or Stockport County. "These are promising projects for me. Let's see if I am good or I am shit."

www.LaVanguardia.com/2023/jun/12-guardiola-big-choice-ahead-for-little-man
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37777 on: Today at 01:38:24 pm »
Quote from: paulrazor on Today at 12:42:26 pm
United will probably sell up to Saudis too

It is gonna end up like golf, the more people who sell out


Gil-Scott-Heron (1981) B Movie


 Natural resources and minerals will change your world
 The Arabs used to be in the 3rd World, they have bought the 2nd World and put a firm down payment on the 1st one
 Controlling your resources we'll control your world
 This country has been surprised by the way the world looks now


Civil rights, women's rights, gay rights: ...it's all wrong
Call in the cavalry to disrupt this perception of freedom gone wild
God damn it, first one wants freedom, then the whole damn world wants freedom


so goes the nation, And here's a look at the closing numbers: racism's up, human rights are down, peace is shaky, war items are hot
The House claims all ties, Jobs are down, money is scarce, and common sense is at an all-time low on heavy trading


You don't need to be in no hurry
You ain't never really got to worry
And you don't need to check on how you feel
Just keep repeating that none of this is real
And if you're sensing, that something's wrong
Well just remember, that it won't be too long
Before the director cuts the scene, Yea."
This ain't really your life
Ain't really your life
Ain't really ain't nothing but a movie."


  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6JvpNY1QHzs

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/6JvpNY1QHzs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/6JvpNY1QHzs</a>
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37778 on: Today at 02:47:08 pm »
So their 115 charges are from 2009 to 2018.

What's happening with anything post 2018. Like the 8Xbet etc
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37779 on: Today at 02:58:00 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 02:47:08 pm
So their 115 charges are from 2009 to 2018.

What's happening with anything post 2018. Like the 8Xbet etc
They stopped cooperating and were, ridiculously, allowed to do so.
« Reply #37780 on: Today at 03:00:26 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 02:47:08 pm
So their 115 charges are from 2009 to 2018.

What's happening with anything post 2018. Like the 8Xbet etc

That is not actually correct.
Number of those 115 charges are for instances where City simply refused to provide documentation asked by EPL.
From what I understand, after the opening of investigation in 2018, they simply refused to cooperate futher.
So there is no investigation for 2018 onwards, because they aren't cooperating in any shape or form.

Is this enough of a reason on its own to kick this organsation out of the competition?
Of course it is.

Will it happen.
Of course it wont.

They own the EPL now, because they set the rules.
« Reply #37781 on: Today at 03:04:40 pm »
I think the LIV/golf thing is interesting. The PL must realise that unless they put a line in the sand, they will be blown out of the water. Of course those who work for the PL have their own interests (financial) in mind as well so who says what the right thing is any more.


In simple terms, Saudi Arabia has bought 'Golf' as a professional sport, all the bits that matter to people anyway.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37782 on: Today at 03:06:09 pm »
Quote from: red1977 on Today at 12:56:12 pm
Generally when having a discussion about them with non reds i am left flabbergasted. Bloke at a wedding this weekend accused me of xenophobia rather than acknowledge 115 counts of cheating. Rangers fan. He didnt see much wrong with what City are doing and said "you wouldn't be complaining if they bought Liverpool". Given everything I had explained to him about how much I think City are cheating, why the fuck did he come out with that? Its in one ear and out the other. Manc there too saying he wants Qatar. Whats wrong with people. only winning counts. That elephant in the room by David Squires is so spot on.

The annoying thing is, if City's charges are proved/they're stripped of titles, these same people will act as if they knew, and cared, all along.

Reminds me a bit of Hillsborough, when the unlawful killings verdict was published, suddenly all these opposition fans who'd spent decades with their fingers in their ears (or worse, telling us we were murderers) suddenly accepted unequivocally that it wasn't our fault. And I thought, why didn't you read up on it, just once in all that time? The evidence was there for anyone who could be bothered to look.

It's the same with City, most people will have to be smacked around the face with evidence before they're willing to accept any wrongdoing, and then they'll conveniently forget all the nonsense they spouted about sour grapes or jealousy.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37783 on: Today at 03:08:44 pm »
Second Captains leading off today with an extended top story on whether Evertons Tom Cannon will choose Ireland or England, then straight into talking about Soccer Aid, love it.

Edit: eleven minutes in and its onto housing and transport policy in Istanbul. It begins.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37784 on: Today at 03:13:25 pm »
Quote from: Koplass on Today at 03:06:09 pm
The annoying thing is, if City's charges are proved/they're stripped of titles, these same people will act as if they knew, and cared, all along.

Reminds me a bit of Hillsborough, when the unlawful killings verdict was published, suddenly all these opposition fans who'd spent decades with their fingers in their ears (or worse, telling us we were murderers) suddenly accepted unequivocally that it wasn't our fault. And I thought, why didn't you read up on it, just once in all that time? The evidence was there for anyone who could be bothered to look.

It's the same with City, most people will have to be smacked around the face with evidence before they're willing to accept any wrongdoing, and then they'll conveniently forget all the nonsense they spouted about sour grapes or jealousy.

Forget the exact quote.

But the only thing needed for anything corrupt to thrive is for good people to do nothing.

Everyone is riding the gravy train. Journos, TV people, pundits, politicians - it's all corrupt as fuck. I don't think they are all bad people, but they're all afraid of losing whatever benefit it brings them. It'll get worse.

Also why the best journalism is coming from outsiders
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37785 on: Today at 03:16:45 pm »
Looks like their parade will get thunderstormed.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37786 on: Today at 03:41:20 pm »
Quote from: Iska on Today at 03:08:44 pm
Second Captains leading off today with an extended top story on whether Evertons Tom Cannon will choose Ireland or England, then straight into talking about Soccer Aid, love it.

Edit: eleven minutes in and its onto housing and transport policy in Istanbul. It begins.
Yer Wha???   :o
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37787 on: Today at 03:44:16 pm »
« Reply #37788 on: Today at 03:44:38 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 03:16:45 pm
Looks like their parade will get thunderstormed.

Good news for the umbrella salesman. He ought to get rid of a dozen or so.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37789 on: Today at 03:47:50 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 03:16:45 pm
Looks like their parade will get thunderstormed.
Hope nobody gets fried.  :P
« Reply #37790 on: Today at 03:48:56 pm »
The current situation is like Ped turning up to the Battle of Hastings with a tactical nuke and declaring himself a master of war.
« Reply #37791 on: Today at 03:53:55 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 03:48:56 pm
The current situation is like Ped turning up to the Battle of Hastings with a tactical nuke and declaring himself a master of war.

Reminds me of some of my Civilization 6 campaigns.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37792 on: Today at 03:55:31 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 03:41:20 pm
Yer Wha???   :o
What, you think theres a bigger story in world football today?
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37793 on: Today at 03:57:47 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 03:53:55 pm
Reminds me of some of my Civilization 6 campaigns.
Its true tho. Thats the kind of advantage that having the backing of a sovereign state, and still cheating, gives you. It is impossible to not win.
« Reply #37794 on: Today at 04:03:12 pm »
Quote from: Iska on Today at 03:55:31 pm
What, you think theres a bigger story in world football today?
Trying to work out the connection with Man Cheaty.
« Reply #37795 on: Today at 04:05:05 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 03:53:55 pm
Reminds me of some of my Civilization 6 campaigns.

When you build a campus in almost every city and end up churning out 300 science per turn when all the AIs are churning out 30 per turn.  ;D
« Reply #37796 on: Today at 04:07:06 pm »
Quote from: skipper757 on Today at 04:05:05 pm
When you build a campus in almost every city and end up churning out 300 science per turn when all the AIs are churning out 30 per turn.  ;D

Waltzing into Australia with 5 stacked units of Mechanised Infantry and they ride out to fight you with Knights on horses. :D
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37797 on: Today at 04:08:44 pm »
The Arabs will tell you, the collective West has screwed around with their domestic politics for more than a hundred years since they discovered black gold and its now payback time. So long as the world wants what they have in abundance, 🤷🏾‍♂️
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37798 on: Today at 04:12:10 pm »
Quote from: skipper757 on Today at 04:05:05 pm
When you build a campus in almost every city and end up churning out 300 science per turn when all the AIs are churning out 30 per turn.  ;D

Then getting pissed off because your society of super-geniuses still believe in fucking religion.
« Reply #37799 on: Today at 04:12:25 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 03:16:45 pm
Looks like their parade will get thunderstormed.


What, you say God does not like cheats?


https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/weather/maps-and-charts/rainfall-radar-forecast-map#?bbox=[[52.633062890594374,-5.059204101562501],[54.30690951430538,0.5603027343750001]]&model=ukmo-ukv&layer=rainfall-rate&timestep=1686585600000


