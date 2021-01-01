« previous next »
Man City - cheating bastards rumbled

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #37720 on: Today at 12:43:04 am
The i has been good this weekend
Sam Cunningham and Kevin Garside have been keen to remind people of the bigger picture
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #37721 on: Today at 12:43:15 am
Quote from: Armchair expert on Yesterday at 08:52:11 pm
Fucking hell.🤦 Ive had more people welcome me home after a 7 day holiday

Manchester City: Treble winners welcomed home by fans after Champions League victory

Hard to believe the BBC actually covered that in an article (even harder to believe City PR haven't been in contact with them to take it down from embarrassment)


'Manchester City: Treble winners welcomed home by fans after Champions League victory' - www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/65872614


Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #37722 on: Today at 12:55:52 am
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:43:04 am
The i has been good this weekend
Sam Cunningham and Kevin Garside have been keen to remind people of the bigger picture

Aye mate. A shame their articles are often behind a paywall - https://archive.ph/ [cough]

Well worth a follow on twitter (or bookmarking for those of us who are not) - https://twitter.com/samcunningham & https://twitter.com/GARSIDEK



'Manchester City's 2023 Tr*ble must always be spelled with an asterisk until we know if Abu Dhabis footballing empire has been built with the bricks and mortar of lies and deception.How Manchester City took over the world, @theipaper 👇' - https://twitter.com/samcunningham/status/1667788537347944455

'How Man City copied the Disney model to build their global kingdom' (9th June):-

Man Citys quest for world domination that began in a London lecture theatre in 2006 could climax in the Champions League final

https://inews.co.uk/sport/football/man-city-disney-model-build-global-kingdom-2400310 or in full, here - https://archive.is/aLAEa



'Messi, McIlroy and Man City swept up in the week sportswashing went berserk' (10th June):-

Saudi Arabia ruthlessly strengthened its grip on world sport in a three-day salvo in which it took over golf and signed a Real Madrid legend

https://inews.co.uk/sport/football/messi-mcilroy-man-city-sportswashing-2402107 or in full, here - https://archive.is/YMDl6
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #37723 on: Today at 01:04:36 am
Good on em.

The Gruandia had a good one last week but tis buried now. Weird paper, pick a side - they blow city most of the time. Then publish one that shows they see behind the veil.

Then back to blowing Mansour.

MEANWHILE Squires knows what's going on...
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #37724 on: Today at 03:43:47 am
Quote from: oojason on Today at 12:55:52 am
Haven't read the second one, but the Sam Cunningham article isn't really that scathing at all, until the final line. Right up the very last sentence, it's still full of the usual "balance" that we constantly see across all sections of media reporting these days. A lot of it almost praises City's business acumen and is reluctant to criticise. The line at the end about the asterisk actually felt incongruous and out of step with the rest to me.

Having said all that, I do think we've reached a bit of a tipping point with City in general. I do detect more than ever that there's a bit of a shrug in the media at them winning the big prize. Some of the usual shills are of course out in force (as always, fake moralist Barney Ronay should hang his head in shame), but generally, I do think there's an apathy to the whole thing, and I've seen more critical pieces than ever the last few days.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #37725 on: Today at 03:54:39 am
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 01:04:36 am
Good on em.

The Gruandia had a good one last week but tis buried now. Weird paper, pick a side - they blow city most of the time. Then publish one that shows they see behind the veil.

Then back to blowing Mansour.

MEANWHILE Squires knows what's going on...

You're 100% right about the Guardian. They constantly put out stuff that's completely opposed in how it deals with the City elephant in the room. On one side, you have Ronay absolutely fellating them whenever he can. Even a bland tactics writer like Jonathan Wilson has been reluctant to criticise and has pedalled a lot of false equivalence saying, "yeah City are bad, but so are American owners". Then on the other side, David Conn, or Jonathan Liew, or that fella I wasn't familiar with the other day, will write something that actually tells the truth and realises this is very bad for the game.

The New York Times is the same - Rory Smith has been a coward in calling any of this out, while Tariq Panja is an actual journalist who's always been highly critical of Man City.

I do think it's slowly turning though in general - all it's taken is City winning a treble, whilst in the dock on 115 charges, but some seem to have actually woken up and realised this isn't great lately. Jonathan Wilson finally being more critical about them bears that out.
