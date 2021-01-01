Good on em.



The Gruandia had a good one last week but tis buried now. Weird paper, pick a side - they blow city most of the time. Then publish one that shows they see behind the veil.



Then back to blowing Mansour.



MEANWHILE Squires knows what's going on...



You're 100% right about the Guardian. They constantly put out stuff that's completely opposed in how it deals with the City elephant in the room. On one side, you have Ronay absolutely fellating them whenever he can. Even a bland tactics writer like Jonathan Wilson has been reluctant to criticise and has pedalled a lot of false equivalence saying, "yeah City are bad, but so are American owners". Then on the other side, David Conn, or Jonathan Liew, or that fella I wasn't familiar with the other day, will write something that actually tells the truth and realises this is very bad for the game.The New York Times is the same - Rory Smith has been a coward in calling any of this out, while Tariq Panja is an actual journalist who's always been highly critical of Man City.I do think it's slowly turning though in general - all it's taken is City winning a treble, whilst in the dock on 115 charges, but some seem to have actually woken up and realised this isn't great lately. Jonathan Wilson finally being more critical about them bears that out.