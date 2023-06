The i has been good this weekend

Sam Cunningham and Kevin Garside have been keen to remind people of the bigger picture



Aye mate. A shame their articles are often behind a paywall - https://archive.ph/ [cough]Well worth a follow on twitter (or bookmarking for those of us who are not) - https://twitter.com/samcunningham 'Manchester City's 2023 Tr*ble must always be spelled with an asterisk until we know if Abu Dhabi’s footballing empire has been built with the bricks and mortar of lies and deception.How Manchester City took over the world, @theipaper 👇' - https://twitter.com/samcunningham/status/1667788537347944455 ' (9th June):-Man City’s quest for world domination that began in a London lecture theatre in 2006 could climax in the Champions League final https://inews.co.uk/sport/football/man-city-disney-model-build-global-kingdom-2400310 or in full, here - https://archive.is/aLAEa ' (10th June):-Saudi Arabia ruthlessly strengthened its grip on world sport in a three-day salvo in which it took over golf and signed a Real Madrid legend https://inews.co.uk/sport/football/messi-mcilroy-man-city-sportswashing-2402107 or in full, here - https://archive.is/YMDl6