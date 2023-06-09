Surprisingly unbothered today. It was frustrating seeing Inter fail to beat a City side performing so badly, but the whole thing feels very hollow. Aside from a small gathering in Piccadilly Gardens (where they destroyed a police car), zero celebrations, absolutely nothing today. The pictures of the City players celebrating and holding the trophy I'm indifferent to. I thought I'd be nauseated by the site of it. The lack of any excitement on social media. Even the trophy lift just seemed so soulless, it looked like a video game.



Haaland sums them up pretty perfectly. Fifty goals is absolutely insane, but not a single memorable one or a memorable moment. He doesn't get people out of their seat, he hardly touches the ball and is frankly boring to watch, but he's great at getting goals in a side that is great at making chances. Well done to him.



We've seen the general disinterest with City's achievements over the years, but it is really telling that they've just won their first European Cup, completed a treble and the general feeling in the footballing world is indifference.



Having said that, I can't wait for next season. Shame we didn't make the CL. I think City will win it again because the competition doesn't look strong next year.