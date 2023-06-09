'Pep Guardiola has left an indelible mark on football but controversy has stalked his career
' (on Friday 9th June)
Feuds, politics and financial doping all feature in the past of the manager looking to lead Manchester City to the treble
'Vinícius Júnior is essentially being hunted and hounded for sport
' (February 2023)
The racist abuse aimed at the Real Madrid striker is becoming routine and there seems to be little appetite to drive change
'In 1997, Roberto Carlos was racially abused while playing his first clásico for Real Madrid. Barcelona fans made monkey chants every time he touched the ball, held up racist banners and even scratched the word monkey on his car as a special treat for him to find later.
No charges or punishments were issued and if, after complaining publicly, Carlos was hoping for a little professional solidarity at this most harrowing of moments, he was out of luck. This man talks a lot, he talks too much, he doesnt know our fans and he hasnt been here for long enough to justify these things,
Barcelonas central midfielder retorted that day, a Spain international by the name of Pep Guardiola.'
^ Pep attempting to justify the racist abuse of an opponent.
'Pep Guardiola defends Bernardo Silva over Benjamin Mendy Tweet
' (2019)

Silva tweeted a photo on Sunday believed to be of Mendy as a child alongside a picture of the logo of a Spanish confectionery company Conguitos, with the caption "Guess who?"
Guardiola said "Bernardo is one of the most lovely people I ever met in my life. He speaks four or five languages and that is the best way to understand how open-minded he is and one of his best friends is Mendy. He's like a brother for him."
"The image is not about the colour of the skin. He took a picture of Benjamin when he was young and he related it to this cartoon, which was quite similar for the image.
'Manchester City fans told to remember UAE human rights abuses: Ignoring it means you legitimise it
' (on Friday 9th June)
Whether this season is viewed with the ultimate asterisk or as the ultimate two-fingers to critics, the cost of Citys success should never be ignored, say those who have witnessed the UAEs horrors up close

'Manchester City fans have been urged to keep human rights abuses in the United Arab Emirates at the forefront of their minds as the club bid to win the Champions League final this Saturday.
Pep Guardiolas treble-chasers are routinely described as one of the greatest football sides of all time but campaigners say they are, simultaneously, a vehicle for unprecedented sportswashing.
Nicholas McGeehan, one of the co-founders of human rights group Fair Square, believes victory in Istanbul is the best case scenario for Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, senior member of Abu Dhabis ruling family and deputy prime minister of the UAE, whose Abu Dhabi United Group took over City in 2008.
If youre looking at the reputational dimension of it, you want to be successful and have the most well-known players, McGeehan says.
I see all the kids walking around with Manchester City tops I think its telling theyve achieved that level of profile.
What many choose to ignore is the human rights abuses, the arbitrary detentions, or the fact homosexuality is illegal and women cannot marry without the permission of a legal guardian. And that is just the start.
The situation [in the UAE] remains dire, but what people dont consider often enough is what they are doing with foreign policy, McGeehan adds. Its having a deeply destructive and dangerous role in the region. To give one example, the UAE [has been accused by the US of] assisting the [Russian mercenaries] Wagner Group in Libya and Somalia.
Theyre turning to China as a model of governance and assisting Russia in their efforts to avoid sanctions over Ukraine. But the people interested in this stuff are the minority the vast majority of people are just swooning in admiration at what is undeniably magnificent football.
The investment in Man City is the other side of the coin, says Amnesty Internationals Stephen Cockburn. This is the more glamorous and acceptable side of UAE foreign policy, it helps bolster your image and reputation. The reality is very different from the image portrayed externally, whether that is glitzy Dubai or the image given through Manchester City.'