« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 938 939 940 941 942 [943] 944   Go Down

Author Topic: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled  (Read 2474017 times)

Offline wampa1

  • Should probably leg it while he can......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,793
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37680 on: Yesterday at 04:56:36 pm »
Quote from: blert596 on Yesterday at 04:40:40 pm
Echoes of Argentina 78 world cup ticker tape frenzy there.

I didnt even know these had won it until today. Been watching the golf and working in the garden. They are so irrelevant its unreal.
I don't have any Man City fans on my Twitter of Facebook timelines (does anyone?), but there's usually always something posted by someone for cup finals. Absolutely nothing so far.
Logged

Offline blert596

  • or is it Simon Peg, Advert: Buy incontinence bed pads from www.incontinencechoice.co.uk Wash & disposable. Trade & Public.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,987
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37681 on: Yesterday at 05:15:31 pm »
Logged
All the badge kissing in the world don't make up for the fact that they are, frankly, not Liverpool Football Club. It's not their fault. Its just how it is.

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,577
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37682 on: Yesterday at 05:17:15 pm »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,899
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37683 on: Yesterday at 05:31:08 pm »
Surprisingly unbothered today. It was frustrating seeing Inter fail to beat a City side performing so badly, but the whole thing feels very hollow. Aside from a small gathering in Piccadilly Gardens (where they destroyed a police car), zero celebrations, absolutely nothing today. The pictures of the City players celebrating and holding the trophy I'm indifferent to. I thought I'd be nauseated by the site of it. The lack of any excitement on social media. Even the trophy lift just seemed so soulless, it looked like a video game.

Haaland sums them up pretty perfectly. Fifty goals is absolutely insane, but not a single memorable one or a memorable moment. He doesn't get people out of their seat, he hardly touches the ball and is frankly boring to watch, but he's great at getting goals in a side that is great at making chances. Well done to him.

We've seen the general disinterest with City's achievements over the years, but it is really telling that they've just won their first European Cup, completed a treble and the general feeling in the footballing world is indifference.

Having said that, I can't wait for next season. Shame we didn't make the CL. I think City will win it again because the competition doesn't look strong next year.
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,185
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37684 on: Yesterday at 05:37:03 pm »
Quote from: S on Yesterday at 03:00:56 pm
There really doesnt seem to be much media attention on this at all.
you're joking, right?

I looked at the bbc footie site earlier - 14 of their "top" 17 stories were about Shitty.  fucking nauseating.
Logged

Offline Brain Potter

  • Likes to listen through the walls....Auralist Extrodinaire!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,445
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37685 on: Yesterday at 05:38:41 pm »
Quote from: blert596 on Yesterday at 05:15:31 pm
https://twitter.com/i/status/1667820996521259009

 :)

Id managed to avoid watching their trophy lift until I clicked on that link. I feel sick now.
Logged

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,657
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37686 on: Yesterday at 06:03:02 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 05:37:03 pm
you're joking, right?

I looked at the bbc footie site earlier - 14 of their "top" 17 stories were about Shitty.  fucking nauseating.


Exactly what I was thinking, its wall to wall on the BBC Sport site
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline Keith Lard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,674
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37687 on: Yesterday at 06:03:23 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Yesterday at 05:31:08 pm
Surprisingly unbothered today. It was frustrating seeing Inter fail to beat a City side performing so badly, but the whole thing feels very hollow. Aside from a small gathering in Piccadilly Gardens (where they destroyed a police car), zero celebrations, absolutely nothing today. The pictures of the City players celebrating and holding the trophy I'm indifferent to. I thought I'd be nauseated by the site of it. The lack of any excitement on social media. Even the trophy lift just seemed so soulless, it looked like a video game.

Haaland sums them up pretty perfectly. Fifty goals is absolutely insane, but not a single memorable one or a memorable moment. He doesn't get people out of their seat, he hardly touches the ball and is frankly boring to watch, but he's great at getting goals in a side that is great at making chances. Well done to him.

We've seen the general disinterest with City's achievements over the years, but it is really telling that they've just won their first European Cup, completed a treble and the general feeling in the footballing world is indifference.

Having said that, I can't wait for next season. Shame we didn't make the CL. I think City will win it again because the competition doesn't look strong next year.

Im not bothered in the slightest. A City win is basically a blank. Nobody won
Logged
Pour yourself a drink and enjoy watching a genius in red - John Barnes || https://youtu.be/XEJfzUSH4e4

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,537
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37688 on: Yesterday at 06:06:03 pm »
Why are so many of their fans, ie 3:) celebrating? I thought they didn't care about the CL.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,657
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37689 on: Yesterday at 06:06:55 pm »
Quote from: SK8 Red on Yesterday at 04:28:27 pm
I see their owner attended his second game in 15 years. Last one was 13 years ago but it's not a sportswashing project. Honestly.

And its not a state owned club, the owner just happens to be the ruling Sheikhs brother, Deputy President (the actual President is his brother) and Deputy Prime Minister (His father in law in the actual Prime Minister), its all just a coincidence I tell you!
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline MJD-L4

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,660
  • "Mellor, lovely cushioned header...For GERRAAARD!"
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37690 on: Yesterday at 06:16:35 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 05:37:03 pm
you're joking, right?

I looked at the bbc footie site earlier - 14 of their "top" 17 stories were about Shitty.  fucking nauseating.

I've just looked and there's 3 stories before a mention of Abu Dhabi. I'm too young to remember what the media was like when United did it back in '99 but I bet it was 100x more prominent that the coverage these pricks are getting. Rightfully so.
Logged

Offline JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,767
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37691 on: Yesterday at 06:33:37 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 06:06:55 pm
And its not a state owned club, the owner just happens to be the ruling Sheikhs brother, Deputy President (the actual President is his brother) and Deputy Prime Minister (His father in law in the actual Prime Minister), its all just a coincidence I tell you!
He didnt use any money gained from state funds either. I think he saved up his paper round money.
Logged

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,657
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37692 on: Yesterday at 06:36:37 pm »
Quote from: MJD-L4 on Yesterday at 06:16:35 pm
I've just looked and there's 3 stories before a mention of Abu Dhabi. I'm too young to remember what the media was like when United did it back in '99 but I bet it was 100x more prominent that the coverage these pricks are getting. Rightfully so.

Its hard to compare, the game is bigger now than it was in 1999 in terms of news coverage, social media and the internet wasnt such a presence in peoples lives etc
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,964
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37693 on: Yesterday at 06:43:31 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 02:53:45 pm
I'm sure the water was flowing freely in the pubs of Manchester   Stockport this weekend.
Logged
Bitters Are Gobshites (who put middle aged women in headlocks).

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,577
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37694 on: Yesterday at 07:18:43 pm »

'Pep Guardiola has left an indelible mark on football but controversy has stalked his career(on Friday 9th June):-

Feuds, politics and financial doping all feature in the past of the manager looking to lead Manchester City to the treble

www.irishtimes.com/sport/soccer/2023/06/09/pep-guardiola-has-left-an-indelible-mark-on-football-but-not-without-some-controversial-subplots




'Vinícius Júnior is essentially being hunted and hounded for sport' (February 2023) - by Jonathan Liew

The racist abuse aimed at the Real Madrid striker is becoming routine and there seems to be little appetite to drive change

www.theguardian.com/football/blog/2023/feb/28/vinicius-junior-real-madrid-racism-fans-la-liga


'In 1997, Roberto Carlos was racially abused while playing his first clásico for Real Madrid. Barcelona fans made monkey chants every time he touched the ball, held up racist banners and even scratched the word monkey on his car as a special treat for him to find later.

No charges or punishments were issued and if, after complaining publicly, Carlos was hoping for a little professional solidarity at this most harrowing of moments, he was out of luck. This man talks a lot, he talks too much, he doesnt know our fans and he hasnt been here for long enough to justify these things, Barcelonas central midfielder retorted that day, a Spain international by the name of Pep Guardiola.'

^ Pep attempting to justify the racist abuse of an opponent.




'Pep Guardiola defends Bernardo Silva over Benjamin Mendy Tweet' (2019):-

www.skysports.com/football/news/11679/11818876/pep-guardiola-defends-bernardo-silva-over-benjamin-mendy-tweet


Silva tweeted a photo on Sunday believed to be of Mendy as a child alongside a picture of the logo of a Spanish confectionery company Conguitos, with the caption "Guess who?"

Guardiola said "Bernardo is one of the most lovely people I ever met in my life. He speaks four or five languages and that is the best way to understand how open-minded he is and one of his best friends is Mendy. He's like a brother for him."

"The image is not about the colour of the skin. He took a picture of Benjamin when he was young and he related it to this cartoon, which was quite similar for the image.







'Manchester City fans told to remember UAE human rights abuses: Ignoring it means you legitimise it' (on Friday 9th June):-

Whether this season is viewed with the ultimate asterisk or as the ultimate two-fingers to critics, the cost of Citys success should never be ignored, say those who have witnessed the UAEs horrors up close

https://inews.co.uk/sport/football/manchester-city-fans-remember-uae-human-rights-abuses-legitimise-2396078 or in full, here - https://archive.is/PZOcG





a snippet...


'Manchester City fans have been urged to keep human rights abuses in the United Arab Emirates at the forefront of their minds as the club bid to win the Champions League final this Saturday.

Pep Guardiolas treble-chasers are routinely described as one of the greatest football sides of all time but campaigners say they are, simultaneously, a vehicle for unprecedented sportswashing.

Nicholas McGeehan, one of the co-founders of human rights group Fair Square, believes victory in Istanbul is the best case scenario for Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, senior member of Abu Dhabis ruling family and deputy prime minister of the UAE, whose Abu Dhabi United Group took over City in 2008.

If youre looking at the reputational dimension of it, you want to be successful and have the most well-known players, McGeehan says.

I see all the kids walking around with Manchester City tops  I think its telling theyve achieved that level of profile.
What many choose to ignore is the human rights abuses, the arbitrary detentions, or the fact homosexuality is illegal and women cannot marry without the permission of a legal guardian. And that is just the start.

The situation [in the UAE] remains dire, but what people dont consider often enough is what they are doing with foreign policy, McGeehan adds. Its having a deeply destructive and dangerous role in the region. To give one example, the UAE [has been accused by the US of] assisting the [Russian mercenaries] Wagner Group in Libya and Somalia.

Theyre turning to China as a model of governance and assisting Russia in their efforts to avoid sanctions over Ukraine. But the people interested in this stuff are the minority  the vast majority of people are just swooning in admiration at what is undeniably magnificent football.

The investment in Man City is the other side of the coin, says Amnesty Internationals Stephen Cockburn. This is the more glamorous and acceptable side of UAE foreign policy, it helps bolster your image and reputation. The reality is very different from the image portrayed externally, whether that is glitzy Dubai or the image given through Manchester City.'
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:36:29 pm by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,303
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37695 on: Yesterday at 07:56:53 pm »
Thanks jase, read the Irish Times piece yesterday and just read the iNews piece. Horrible.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,104
  • The first five yards........
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37696 on: Yesterday at 08:22:36 pm »
Sorry if it's already been posted.

Barney Ronay with another Guardian article attacking Man City:

https://www.theguardian.com/football/blog/2023/jun/11/manchester-city-champions-league-ascent-is-a-total-victory-for-politics-in-football
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline ScubaSteve

  • Sworn enemy of SnorkelStephanie
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,742
  • Every other Saturday's me half day off......
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37697 on: Yesterday at 08:39:25 pm »
Ive not seen the goal or the celebrations so Ive not been over fussed about the result.

Our players will definitely be more determined after seeing them lift this one now. Cant wait for next season alreadywere gonna be a force again and definitely the challenger for city.
Logged

Offline Armchair expert

  • Almost makes you agree with Gove
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,472
  • Meet the new boss.....same as the old boss
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37698 on: Yesterday at 08:44:36 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Yesterday at 05:31:08 pm
Surprisingly unbothered today. It was frustrating seeing Inter fail to beat a City side performing so badly, but the whole thing feels very hollow. Aside from a small gathering in Piccadilly Gardens (where they destroyed a police car), zero celebrations, absolutely nothing today. The pictures of the City players celebrating and holding the trophy I'm indifferent to. I thought I'd be nauseated by the site of it. The lack of any excitement on social media. Even the trophy lift just seemed so soulless, it looked like a video game.

Haaland sums them up pretty perfectly. Fifty goals is absolutely insane, but not a single memorable one or a memorable moment. He doesn't get people out of their seat, he hardly touches the ball and is frankly boring to watch, but he's great at getting goals in a side that is great at making chances. Well done to him.

We've seen the general disinterest with City's achievements over the years, but it is really telling that they've just won their first European Cup, completed a treble and the general feeling in the footballing world is indifference.

Having said that, I can't wait for next season. Shame we didn't make the CL. I think City will win it again because the competition doesn't look strong next year.

For all of the media wanking over him, how many of those goals have been in a dogged 1-0 win ? Pretty much all of his goals are when they wipe the floor with somebody. The only goal I can think of in a big game when it actually mattered was I think when they went 2-1 up against Arsenal away from home.
I didnt watch the game yesterday but as soon as I heard it was 1-0 I knew it wouldnt be him who scored the goal..He is the epitome of a flat track bully
Logged

Offline Armchair expert

  • Almost makes you agree with Gove
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,472
  • Meet the new boss.....same as the old boss
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37699 on: Yesterday at 08:52:11 pm »
Fucking hell.🤦 Ive had more people welcome me home after a 7 day holiday


Manchester City: Treble winners welcomed home by fans after Champions League victory
Logged

Offline jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,974
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37700 on: Yesterday at 09:02:01 pm »
Who is going to hold UEFA accountable, after last season's near disaster it's disgusting that so many people were treated like animals all over again.  :no

https://t.co/29vwNGSJUj
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline kezzy

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 647
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37701 on: Yesterday at 09:05:34 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 06:33:37 pm
He didnt use any money gained from state funds either. I think he saved up his paper round money.

Aye give him some credit, he had a milk round as well.  He used to get up at half four in the morning for that. 
Logged

Offline Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,498
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37702 on: Yesterday at 09:11:06 pm »
Quote from: Armchair expert on Yesterday at 08:52:11 pm
Fucking hell.🤦 Ive had more people welcome me home after a 7 day holiday


Manchester City: Treble winners welcomed home by fans after Champions League victory

 ;D What a turnout.

Their parade will again be a couple of buses going up and down a Manchester street and then some DJ shouting to the few hundred gathered to make some noise for someone.
Logged

Offline only6times

  • a night. Founder of the Breck Road Brasses mediation service. Owner of an out of control Fat Finger.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,711
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37703 on: Yesterday at 09:12:03 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Yesterday at 09:02:01 pm
Who is going to hold UEFA accountable, after last season's near disaster it's disgusting that so many people were treated like animals all over again.  :no

https://t.co/29vwNGSJUj
Bet the mancs crying are the same ones ripping us after Paris
Logged
bitter,not me.a granddad,but I'm not even 40

Online Johnny Aldridge

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 527
  • Red & White Crown Paints Kop
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37704 on: Yesterday at 09:13:49 pm »
Logged
For a player to be good enough to play for Liverpool, he must be prepared to run through a brick wall for me then come out fighting on the other side.
Bill Shankly 1913-1981.

Offline DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,280
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37705 on: Yesterday at 09:13:57 pm »
Quote from: only6times on Yesterday at 09:12:03 pm
Bet the mancs crying are the same ones ripping us after Paris

Their thread on bluemoon about the cordial behaviour between them and the Interr fans makes for grim reading.
Logged

Offline only6times

  • a night. Founder of the Breck Road Brasses mediation service. Owner of an out of control Fat Finger.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,711
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37706 on: Yesterday at 09:17:04 pm »
Quote from: Tobelius on Yesterday at 09:11:06 pm
;D What a turnout.

Their parade will again be a couple of buses going up and down a Manchester street and then some DJ shouting to the few hundred gathered to make some noise for someone.
This needs to stop, they are a parochial club who won the lottery. It makes US look small time. Loads latch on to us coz footy has become fashionable.

We were getting 28,000 crowds in the 80'was European Champions (unemployment factors, I was there),
Logged
bitter,not me.a granddad,but I'm not even 40

Offline only6times

  • a night. Founder of the Breck Road Brasses mediation service. Owner of an out of control Fat Finger.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,711
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37707 on: Yesterday at 09:18:22 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Yesterday at 09:13:57 pm
Their thread on bluemoon about the cordial behaviour between them and the Interr fans makes for grim reading.
Be added looking at six fingered blerts website
Logged
bitter,not me.a granddad,but I'm not even 40

Offline jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,974
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37708 on: Yesterday at 09:19:30 pm »
Quote from: only6times on Yesterday at 09:12:03 pm
Bet the mancs crying are the same ones ripping us after Paris

How do you know this? Strangely not every football fan goes on twitter and starts taking the piss out of others, yet again disabled fans are treated appallingly at a UEFA staged final and all people can think of to say, is they were probably picking on us last year! Fans need to put their passion to one side on issues like this if there is any hope of putting pressure on those in charge of the game.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline mattD

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,473
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37709 on: Yesterday at 09:23:58 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 05:37:03 pm
you're joking, right?

I looked at the bbc footie site earlier - 14 of their "top" 17 stories were about Shitty.  fucking nauseating.

BBC Sport is irrelevant though, they're just trying to keep the brand they rely on to continue (i.e. the Premier League, etc).

Real evidence was todays front papers. It was relegated in most parts to the top right hand corner like they'd just won a third round FA Cup match.
Logged

Offline BER

  • Goat fondler.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,979
  • FLOSS IS BOSS!!
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37710 on: Yesterday at 09:24:17 pm »
Logged

Offline only6times

  • a night. Founder of the Breck Road Brasses mediation service. Owner of an out of control Fat Finger.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,711
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37711 on: Yesterday at 09:40:16 pm »
Quote from: only6times on Yesterday at 09:18:22 pm
Be added looking at six fingered blerts website
arsed, not added
Logged
bitter,not me.a granddad,but I'm not even 40

Offline only6times

  • a night. Founder of the Breck Road Brasses mediation service. Owner of an out of control Fat Finger.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,711
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37712 on: Yesterday at 09:49:29 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Yesterday at 09:19:30 pm
How do you know this? Strangely not every football fan goes on twitter and starts taking the piss out of others, yet again disabled fans are treated appallingly at a UEFA staged final and all people can think of to say, is they were probably picking on us last year! Fans need to put their passion to one side on issues like this if there is any hope of putting pressure on those in charge of the game.
few pints in when I posted this, will read the article when my head straight.

The worst thing that could've happened was the kick off against the super league. gave UEFA carte Blanche to carry on regardless.

After Athens I stopped going UEFA games( missed us twattin Real, something I had dreamed off).
Logged
bitter,not me.a granddad,but I'm not even 40

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,185
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37713 on: Yesterday at 09:59:22 pm »
Quote from: MJD-L4 on Yesterday at 06:16:35 pm
I've just looked and there's 3 stories before a mention of Abu Dhabi. I'm too young to remember what the media was like when United did it back in '99 but I bet it was 100x more prominent that the coverage these pricks are getting. Rightfully so.
eh ????

https://www.bbc.com/sport/football

there are 14 stories about Shitty.  7 take prominence above anything else (next is the Gossip stuff)
Logged

Offline Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,901
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37714 on: Yesterday at 10:03:46 pm »
Quote from: Armchair expert on Yesterday at 08:52:11 pm
Fucking hell.🤦 Ive had more people welcome me home after a 7 day holiday


Manchester City: Treble winners welcomed home by fans after Champions League victory

 :lmao :lmao :lmao
Logged
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

Offline darragh85

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,358
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37715 on: Yesterday at 10:31:12 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 07:18:43 pm
'Pep Guardiola has left an indelible mark on football but controversy has stalked his career(on Friday 9th June):-

Feuds, politics and financial doping all feature in the past of the manager looking to lead Manchester City to the treble

www.irishtimes.com/sport/soccer/2023/06/09/pep-guardiola-has-left-an-indelible-mark-on-football-but-not-without-some-controversial-subplots




'Vinícius Júnior is essentially being hunted and hounded for sport' (February 2023) - by Jonathan Liew

The racist abuse aimed at the Real Madrid striker is becoming routine and there seems to be little appetite to drive change

www.theguardian.com/football/blog/2023/feb/28/vinicius-junior-real-madrid-racism-fans-la-liga


'In 1997, Roberto Carlos was racially abused while playing his first clásico for Real Madrid. Barcelona fans made monkey chants every time he touched the ball, held up racist banners and even scratched the word monkey on his car as a special treat for him to find later.

No charges or punishments were issued and if, after complaining publicly, Carlos was hoping for a little professional solidarity at this most harrowing of moments, he was out of luck. This man talks a lot, he talks too much, he doesnt know our fans and he hasnt been here for long enough to justify these things, Barcelonas central midfielder retorted that day, a Spain international by the name of Pep Guardiola.'

^ Pep attempting to justify the racist abuse of an opponent.




'Pep Guardiola defends Bernardo Silva over Benjamin Mendy Tweet' (2019):-

www.skysports.com/football/news/11679/11818876/pep-guardiola-defends-bernardo-silva-over-benjamin-mendy-tweet


Silva tweeted a photo on Sunday believed to be of Mendy as a child alongside a picture of the logo of a Spanish confectionery company Conguitos, with the caption "Guess who?"

Guardiola said "Bernardo is one of the most lovely people I ever met in my life. He speaks four or five languages and that is the best way to understand how open-minded he is and one of his best friends is Mendy. He's like a brother for him."

"The image is not about the colour of the skin. He took a picture of Benjamin when he was young and he related it to this cartoon, which was quite similar for the image.







'Manchester City fans told to remember UAE human rights abuses: Ignoring it means you legitimise it' (on Friday 9th June):-

Whether this season is viewed with the ultimate asterisk or as the ultimate two-fingers to critics, the cost of Citys success should never be ignored, say those who have witnessed the UAEs horrors up close

https://inews.co.uk/sport/football/manchester-city-fans-remember-uae-human-rights-abuses-legitimise-2396078 or in full, here - https://archive.is/PZOcG





a snippet...


'Manchester City fans have been urged to keep human rights abuses in the United Arab Emirates at the forefront of their minds as the club bid to win the Champions League final this Saturday.

Pep Guardiolas treble-chasers are routinely described as one of the greatest football sides of all time but campaigners say they are, simultaneously, a vehicle for unprecedented sportswashing.

Nicholas McGeehan, one of the co-founders of human rights group Fair Square, believes victory in Istanbul is the best case scenario for Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, senior member of Abu Dhabis ruling family and deputy prime minister of the UAE, whose Abu Dhabi United Group took over City in 2008.

If youre looking at the reputational dimension of it, you want to be successful and have the most well-known players, McGeehan says.

I see all the kids walking around with Manchester City tops  I think its telling theyve achieved that level of profile.
What many choose to ignore is the human rights abuses, the arbitrary detentions, or the fact homosexuality is illegal and women cannot marry without the permission of a legal guardian. And that is just the start.

The situation [in the UAE] remains dire, but what people dont consider often enough is what they are doing with foreign policy, McGeehan adds. Its having a deeply destructive and dangerous role in the region. To give one example, the UAE [has been accused by the US of] assisting the [Russian mercenaries] Wagner Group in Libya and Somalia.

Theyre turning to China as a model of governance and assisting Russia in their efforts to avoid sanctions over Ukraine. But the people interested in this stuff are the minority  the vast majority of people are just swooning in admiration at what is undeniably magnificent football.

The investment in Man City is the other side of the coin, says Amnesty Internationals Stephen Cockburn. This is the more glamorous and acceptable side of UAE foreign policy, it helps bolster your image and reputation. The reality is very different from the image portrayed externally, whether that is glitzy Dubai or the image given through Manchester City.'

Don't forget tgat he tested positive for nandralone as a player. I bet he was on it his entire career.
Logged

Offline I've been a good boy

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps. And a bowl of Coco Poops! No chance of getting a coffee in his house.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,520
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37716 on: Yesterday at 10:33:55 pm »
Quote from: BER on Yesterday at 09:24:17 pm
Almost feel sorry for him.  ;D

https://twitter.com/FBAwayDays/status/1667822779364700162
Just called a bunch of what seem like Turkish people tourists. In Istanbul :o
Logged

Offline Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,593
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37717 on: Yesterday at 10:49:00 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 05:37:03 pm
you're joking, right?

I looked at the bbc footie site earlier - 14 of their "top" 17 stories were about Shitty.  fucking nauseating.

Realistically, it is the biggest footie news today since this is the off-season and Mo hasn't bought a new hat, but if you look at the more general sports page, the amount of coverage is far lower and far less prominent.
Logged

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,577
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37718 on: Today at 12:39:27 am »
Quote from: darragh85 on Yesterday at 10:31:12 pm
Don't forget tgat he tested positive for nandralone as a player. I bet he was on it his entire career.

Yep mate. Twice.


'Pep Guardiola, as a player, failed two drugs tests, and was handed a ban, and a prison sentence (rescinded), and was, after different failed excuses, cleared on a technicality':-

https://twitter.com/sportingintel/status/1494816879898247179 & www.sportingintelligence.com/2017/04/25/sharapova-guardiola-doping-darkness-and-light-250401


Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,694
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37719 on: Today at 12:40:13 am »
M*NCH*ST*R C*TY         CH*MP**NS   *F   **R*P*
« Last Edit: Today at 12:50:19 am by Black Bull Nova »
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.
Pages: 1 ... 938 939 940 941 942 [943] 944   Go Up
« previous next »
 