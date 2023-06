' (on Friday 9th June):-Feuds, politics and financial doping all feature in the past of the manager looking to lead Manchester City to the treble' - by Jonathan LiewThe racist abuse aimed at the Real Madrid striker is becoming routine and there seems to be little appetite to drive change'In 1997, Roberto Carlos was racially abused while playing his first clásico for Real Madrid. Barcelona fans made monkey chants every time he touched the ball, held up racist banners and even scratched the word “monkey” on his car as a special treat for him to find later.No charges or punishments were issued and if, after complaining publicly, Carlos was hoping for a little professional solidarity at this most harrowing of moments, he was out of luck.Barcelona’s central midfielder retorted that day, a Spain international by the name of Pep Guardiola.'^ Pep attempting to justify the racist abuse of an opponent.' (on Friday 9th June):-Whether this season is viewed with the ultimate asterisk or as the ultimate two-fingers to critics, the cost of City’s success should never be ignored, say those who have witnessed the UAE’s horrors up close https://inews.co.uk/sport/football/manchester-city-fans-remember-uae-human-rights-abuses-legitimise-2396078 or in full, here - https://archive.is/PZOcG a snippet...'Manchester City fans have been urged to keep human rights abuses in the United Arab Emirates at the forefront of their minds as the club bid to win the Champions League final this Saturday.Pep Guardiola’s treble-chasers are routinely described as one of the greatest football sides of all time but campaigners say they are, simultaneously, a vehicle for unprecedented sportswashing.Nicholas McGeehan, one of the co-founders of human rights group Fair Square, believes victory in Istanbul is the “best case scenario” for Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, senior member of Abu Dhabi’s ruling family and deputy prime minister of the UAE, whose Abu Dhabi United Group took over City in 2008.“If you’re looking at the reputational dimension of it, you want to be successful and have the most well-known players,” McGeehan says.“I see all the kids walking around with Manchester City tops – I think it’s telling they’ve achieved that level of profile.”What many choose to ignore is the human rights abuses, the arbitrary detentions, or the fact homosexuality is illegal and women cannot marry without the permission of a legal guardian. And that is just the start.“The situation [in the UAE] remains dire, but what people don’t consider often enough is what they are doing with foreign policy,” McGeehan adds. “It’s having a deeply destructive and dangerous role in the region. To give one example, the UAE [has been accused by the US of] assisting the [Russian mercenaries] Wagner Group in Libya and Somalia.“They’re turning to China as a model of governance and assisting Russia in their efforts to avoid sanctions over Ukraine. But the people interested in this stuff are the minority – the vast majority of people are just swooning in admiration at what is undeniably magnificent football.”“The investment in Man City is the other side of the coin,” says Amnesty International’s Stephen Cockburn. “This is the more glamorous and acceptable side of UAE foreign policy, it helps bolster your image and reputation. The reality is very different from the image portrayed externally, whether that is glitzy Dubai or the image given through Manchester City.”'