Author Topic: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled  (Read 2472136 times)

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37680 on: Today at 04:56:36 pm »
Echoes of Argentina 78 world cup ticker tape frenzy there.

I didnt even know these had won it until today. Been watching the golf and working in the garden. They are so irrelevant its unreal.
I don't have any Man City fans on my Twitter of Facebook timelines (does anyone?), but there's usually always something posted by someone for cup finals. Absolutely nothing so far.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37681 on: Today at 05:15:31 pm »
All the badge kissing in the world don't make up for the fact that they are, frankly, not Liverpool Football Club. It's not their fault. Its just how it is.

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37682 on: Today at 05:17:15 pm »
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37683 on: Today at 05:31:08 pm »
Surprisingly unbothered today. It was frustrating seeing Inter fail to beat a City side performing so badly, but the whole thing feels very hollow. Aside from a small gathering in Piccadilly Gardens (where they destroyed a police car), zero celebrations, absolutely nothing today. The pictures of the City players celebrating and holding the trophy I'm indifferent to. I thought I'd be nauseated by the site of it. The lack of any excitement on social media. Even the trophy lift just seemed so soulless, it looked like a video game.

Haaland sums them up pretty perfectly. Fifty goals is absolutely insane, but not a single memorable one or a memorable moment. He doesn't get people out of their seat, he hardly touches the ball and is frankly boring to watch, but he's great at getting goals in a side that is great at making chances. Well done to him.

We've seen the general disinterest with City's achievements over the years, but it is really telling that they've just won their first European Cup, completed a treble and the general feeling in the footballing world is indifference.

Having said that, I can't wait for next season. Shame we didn't make the CL. I think City will win it again because the competition doesn't look strong next year.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37684 on: Today at 05:37:03 pm »
There really doesnt seem to be much media attention on this at all.
you're joking, right?

I looked at the bbc footie site earlier - 14 of their "top" 17 stories were about Shitty.  fucking nauseating.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37685 on: Today at 05:38:41 pm »
https://twitter.com/i/status/1667820996521259009

Id managed to avoid watching their trophy lift until I clicked on that link. I feel sick now.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37686 on: Today at 06:03:02 pm »
you're joking, right?

I looked at the bbc footie site earlier - 14 of their "top" 17 stories were about Shitty.  fucking nauseating.


Exactly what I was thinking, its wall to wall on the BBC Sport site
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37687 on: Today at 06:03:23 pm »
Surprisingly unbothered today. It was frustrating seeing Inter fail to beat a City side performing so badly, but the whole thing feels very hollow. Aside from a small gathering in Piccadilly Gardens (where they destroyed a police car), zero celebrations, absolutely nothing today. The pictures of the City players celebrating and holding the trophy I'm indifferent to. I thought I'd be nauseated by the site of it. The lack of any excitement on social media. Even the trophy lift just seemed so soulless, it looked like a video game.

Haaland sums them up pretty perfectly. Fifty goals is absolutely insane, but not a single memorable one or a memorable moment. He doesn't get people out of their seat, he hardly touches the ball and is frankly boring to watch, but he's great at getting goals in a side that is great at making chances. Well done to him.

We've seen the general disinterest with City's achievements over the years, but it is really telling that they've just won their first European Cup, completed a treble and the general feeling in the footballing world is indifference.

Having said that, I can't wait for next season. Shame we didn't make the CL. I think City will win it again because the competition doesn't look strong next year.

Im not bothered in the slightest. A City win is basically a blank. Nobody won
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37688 on: Today at 06:06:03 pm »
Why are so many of their fans, ie 3:) celebrating? I thought they didn't care about the CL.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37689 on: Today at 06:06:55 pm »
I see their owner attended his second game in 15 years. Last one was 13 years ago but it's not a sportswashing project. Honestly.

And its not a state owned club, the owner just happens to be the ruling Sheikhs brother, Deputy President (the actual President is his brother) and Deputy Prime Minister (His father in law in the actual Prime Minister), its all just a coincidence I tell you!
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37690 on: Today at 06:16:35 pm »
you're joking, right?

I looked at the bbc footie site earlier - 14 of their "top" 17 stories were about Shitty.  fucking nauseating.

I've just looked and there's 3 stories before a mention of Abu Dhabi. I'm too young to remember what the media was like when United did it back in '99 but I bet it was 100x more prominent that the coverage these pricks are getting. Rightfully so.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37691 on: Today at 06:33:37 pm »
And its not a state owned club, the owner just happens to be the ruling Sheikhs brother, Deputy President (the actual President is his brother) and Deputy Prime Minister (His father in law in the actual Prime Minister), its all just a coincidence I tell you!
He didnt use any money gained from state funds either. I think he saved up his paper round money.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37692 on: Today at 06:36:37 pm »
I've just looked and there's 3 stories before a mention of Abu Dhabi. I'm too young to remember what the media was like when United did it back in '99 but I bet it was 100x more prominent that the coverage these pricks are getting. Rightfully so.

Its hard to compare, the game is bigger now than it was in 1999 in terms of news coverage, social media and the internet wasnt such a presence in peoples lives etc
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37693 on: Today at 06:43:31 pm »
I'm sure the water was flowing freely in the pubs of Manchester   Stockport this weekend.
