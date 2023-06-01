I honestly dont know what this sportswashing enterprise has achieved. Every fan knows what they are; every club. There are no heartfelt congratulations; no respect from their peers. All they have are some bought and paid for journos and pundits blowing smoke up their arse, as they pump out relentless propaganda that nobody is buying.



You can see it in their own players, you can see it in their own fans. The whole project seems a failure to me. They are capable of crushing all opposition and winning everything, every year, for fifty years - and nobody will give a crap.



It will get to the point that new trophies will be made for the runners up/second place, so we can all celebrate the real Champions.