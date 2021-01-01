It hurts them massively that nobody will give them credit for their achievements. 115 charges of cheating, a billion spent over 15 years, dodgy payments to staff and players.
Their achievements will forever have an asterisk beside them, every win is hollow. It's like winning at Monopoly when you've been swiping money from the bank the whole game, winning a pub quiz when you've been googling the answers... Sure, you're known as the winner, but you know it means nothing.
They have ruined football, their comeuppance can't come soon enough.