« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 937 938 939 940 941 [942]   Go Down

Author Topic: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled  (Read 2469773 times)

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,559
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37640 on: Today at 10:53:51 am »
Just avoid the news for a couple of days and then youre good. No one gives a fuck about them so things will return to normal.
Logged

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,688
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37641 on: Today at 10:53:56 am »
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Today at 10:51:26 am
https://twitter.com/fbawaydays/status/1667664643722997760?s=46&t=6Hh4IObPGoSUXjIssjMYSQ

Absolute scenes amongst their fans after winning the biggest game in their clubs history  :butt

They all know it's meaningless and hollow.  Plus their fans are shit anyway.

Compare that to West Ham's reaction.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:58:16 am by Red-Soldier »
Logged

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,572
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37642 on: Today at 10:55:01 am »
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Today at 10:51:26 am
https://twitter.com/fbawaydays/status/1667664643722997760?s=46&t=6Hh4IObPGoSUXjIssjMYSQ

Absolute scenes amongst their fans after winning the biggest game in their clubs history  :butt

Fucking hell, usually I'd laugh but it's just utterly depressing that's what the champions league final has been reduced to.
Logged

Online StevoHimself

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,185
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37643 on: Today at 11:01:03 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 10:53:51 am
Just avoid the news for a couple of days and then youre good. No one gives a fuck about them so things will return to normal.

I've seen photos of them lifting the trophy and I'm suprised how unmoved I am to be honest. I'm not sure saying "don't look, don't look" is actually giving the whole thing more validty than it deserves to be honest - not that I blame you for not seeking them out. I was quite happy to be at a wedding so missed the game.

Anyone who knows what's up can see this for what it is. A bad joke.
Logged

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,765
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37644 on: Today at 11:01:34 am »
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Today at 10:51:26 am
https://twitter.com/fbawaydays/status/1667664643722997760?s=46&t=6Hh4IObPGoSUXjIssjMYSQ

Absolute scenes amongst their fans after winning the biggest game in their clubs history  :butt
Hooray!
Logged

Online Brain Potter

  • Likes to listen through the walls....Auralist Extrodinaire!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,443
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37645 on: Today at 11:02:37 am »
City parading their trophies tomorrow evening in front of a few hundred down Deansgate tomorrow.
Usually people leaving work for the day or bemused shoppers making up the crowd.
Should hold their parade in Stockport.
Logged

Offline Jwils21

  • Justwindy,innit,lowestspeed21 (knots)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,575
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37646 on: Today at 11:06:46 am »
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Today at 10:51:26 am
https://twitter.com/fbawaydays/status/1667664643722997760?s=46&t=6Hh4IObPGoSUXjIssjMYSQ

Absolute scenes amongst their fans after winning the biggest game in their clubs history  :butt

Reeks of entitlement.

Theyre not celebrating it as a success against the odds or as a glorious moment in the history of their club, theyre behaving like a spoilt child whos finally been given the toy theyve been asking for since Christmas 5 years ago.

Theyve been conditioned to believe that they are entitled to that trophy and the only reason they havent won it already is because of UEFA. In their heads, ironically, theyre the victims. Hollow as fuck.
Logged

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,402
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37647 on: Today at 11:07:17 am »
I honestly dont know what this sportswashing enterprise has achieved.  Every fan knows what they are; every club. There are no heartfelt congratulations; no respect from their peers. All they have are some bought and paid for journos and pundits blowing smoke up their arse, as they pump out relentless propaganda that nobody is buying.

You can see it in their own players, you can see it in their own fans. The whole project seems a failure to me.  They are capable of crushing all opposition and winning everything, every year, for fifty years - and nobody will give a crap.

It will get to the point that new trophies will be made for the runners up/second place, so we can all celebrate the real Champions.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,402
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37648 on: Today at 11:09:50 am »
Quote from: Jwils21 on Today at 11:06:46 am
Reeks of entitlement.

Theyre not celebrating it as a success against the odds or as a glorious moment in the history of their club, theyre behaving like a spoilt child whos finally been given the toy theyve been asking for since Christmas 5 years ago.

Theyve been conditioned to believe that they are entitled to that trophy and the only reason they havent won it already is because of UEFA. In their heads, ironically, theyre the victims. Hollow as fuck.

It's not about winning it for themselves. It's about pissing everyone else off. They can't celebrate it as a genuine achievement, so they'll settle for rubbing everyone's faces in it. They're just revelling in their notoriety. Bitter, small time twats.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,900
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37649 on: Today at 11:13:07 am »
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Today at 10:51:26 am
https://twitter.com/fbawaydays/status/1667664643722997760?s=46&t=6Hh4IObPGoSUXjIssjMYSQ

Absolute scenes amongst their fans after winning the biggest game in their clubs history  :butt

Should laugh but find that really sad actually.
Logged
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,294
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37650 on: Today at 11:18:15 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 11:07:17 am
I honestly dont know what this sportswashing enterprise has achieved.  Every fan knows what they are; every club. There are no heartfelt congratulations; no respect from their peers. All they have are some bought and paid for journos and pundits blowing smoke up their arse, as they pump out relentless propaganda that nobody is buying.

You can see it in their own players, you can see it in their own fans. The whole project seems a failure to me.  They are capable of crushing all opposition and winning everything, every year, for fifty years - and nobody will give a crap.

It will get to the point that new trophies will be made for the runners up/second place, so we can all celebrate the real Champions.

It's devalued sport. I already know people that had season tickets for our and other clubs that have called it a day.

I think I'm getting to that stage now. When you see the clear match fixing by PGMOL and then the sports washers on top, you'd have to be a fucking mug to keep paying to watch it.

Footy is fucked. It's an absolute ballbag of a game now with the cheating and crying and diving and shithouses. Wonder why I even fucking bother. Had a seasie for over 30 years and I think I'm nearly done.
Logged
This week I have been mostly eating conkers

Offline kezzy

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 646
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37651 on: Today at 11:40:41 am »
Was watching the 1% club last night and when it finished I saw that the cheats had cheated their way to the champions league on the itv news at ten.  I was more gutted that I got the 5% question wrong as thats the best Ive done than these cheating c*nts winning anything as its all meaningless. 
Logged

Offline RAWK Meltdown #1

  • "Assume they got our phones, assume they got our houses, assume they got us, right here, right now as we sit, everything. Assume it all..."
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,226
  • " When You Have To Shoot..Shoot...don't TIKI-TAKA"
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37652 on: Today at 11:52:35 am »
HEADLINES you won't see:

"Club with limitless resources coached by cheque-book manager sweeps all before them..."

"Club's owners and chief financiers delighted with their victory dividends..."

"Club's cheque-book manager delighted that his ONLY managerial skill-set gets another run out with a different club.."

"Club's mercenary players all delighted to be associated with such a cunningly crafted project and the serendipitous romance of how they were all brought together and magnetised by the club's unique and stunning vision...cheque-book..."

"Club's supporters all delighted...in spite of earning not one shred of genuine respect from their peers who simply believe that their club has only done what it bloody well ought to have done on a quid-pro-quo basis....given that this was the utterly transparent success model their re-branded club was always pursuing right from day one..."

 :o :D

 
Logged
YNWA

Online redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,335
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37653 on: Today at 12:04:31 pm »
I see they've picked Monday tea-time for their trophy parade again so people can blame the traffic for the poor turnout yet again.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline RAWK Meltdown #1

  • "Assume they got our phones, assume they got our houses, assume they got us, right here, right now as we sit, everything. Assume it all..."
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,226
  • " When You Have To Shoot..Shoot...don't TIKI-TAKA"
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37654 on: Today at 12:05:24 pm »
LoL....

The missus has just said that the entire City fan-base are all just "Dudleys" (From Harry Potter)
Logged
YNWA

Offline ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,080
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37655 on: Today at 12:38:55 pm »
Hopefully Ped goes on his way now he's scratched that itch
Logged

Online glewis93

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 519
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37656 on: Today at 12:39:23 pm »
It hurts them massively that nobody will give them credit for their achievements. 115 charges of cheating, a billion spent over 15 years, dodgy payments to staff and players.

Their achievements will forever have an asterisk beside them, every win is hollow. It's like winning at Monopoly when you've been swiping money from the bank the whole game, winning a pub quiz when you've been googling the answers... Sure, you're known as the winner, but you know it means nothing.

They have ruined football, their comeuppance can't come soon enough.
Logged
Long Live Lucas Leiva!

Online Koplord

  • No new LFC topics
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 899
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37657 on: Today at 12:44:40 pm »
Reading a book about financial fraud in Malaysia and Middle East. No points for guessing which sheikh received money from it
Logged
If I hadn't seen such riches I could live with being poor.

Offline I've been a good boy

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps. And a bowl of Coco Poops! No chance of getting a coffee in his house.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,518
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37658 on: Today at 12:45:45 pm »
Very weird club. It's like all their passion has gone because they know the club are cheats and everything in purchased. I actually used to like them pre-2008 and would always cheer them on as they were massive underdogs against their neighbours. That Sheikh Mansour is a fucking corrupt c*nt though and ruined everything.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 937 938 939 940 941 [942]   Go Up
« previous next »
 