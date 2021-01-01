« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 937 938 939 940 941 [942]   Go Down

Author Topic: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled  (Read 2469233 times)

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,559
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37640 on: Today at 10:53:51 am »
Just avoid the news for a couple of days and then youre good. No one gives a fuck about them so things will return to normal.
Logged

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,688
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37641 on: Today at 10:53:56 am »
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Today at 10:51:26 am
https://twitter.com/fbawaydays/status/1667664643722997760?s=46&t=6Hh4IObPGoSUXjIssjMYSQ

Absolute scenes amongst their fans after winning the biggest game in their clubs history  :butt

They all know it's meaningless and hollow.  Plus their fans are shit anyway.

Compare that to West Ham's reaction.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:58:16 am by Red-Soldier »
Logged

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,571
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37642 on: Today at 10:55:01 am »
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Today at 10:51:26 am
https://twitter.com/fbawaydays/status/1667664643722997760?s=46&t=6Hh4IObPGoSUXjIssjMYSQ

Absolute scenes amongst their fans after winning the biggest game in their clubs history  :butt

Fucking hell, usually I'd laugh but it's just utterly depressing that's what the champions league final has been reduced to.
Logged

Online StevoHimself

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,185
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37643 on: Today at 11:01:03 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 10:53:51 am
Just avoid the news for a couple of days and then youre good. No one gives a fuck about them so things will return to normal.

I've seen photos of them lifting the trophy and I'm suprised how unmoved I am to be honest. I'm not sure saying "don't look, don't look" is actually giving the whole thing more validty than it deserves to be honest - not that I blame you for not seeking them out. I was quite happy to be at a wedding so missed the game.

Anyone who knows what's up can see this for what it is. A bad joke.
Logged

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,765
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37644 on: Today at 11:01:34 am »
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Today at 10:51:26 am
https://twitter.com/fbawaydays/status/1667664643722997760?s=46&t=6Hh4IObPGoSUXjIssjMYSQ

Absolute scenes amongst their fans after winning the biggest game in their clubs history  :butt
Hooray!
Logged

Online Brain Potter

  • Likes to listen through the walls....Auralist Extrodinaire!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,443
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37645 on: Today at 11:02:37 am »
City parading their trophies tomorrow evening in front of a few hundred down Deansgate tomorrow.
Usually people leaving work for the day or bemused shoppers making up the crowd.
Should hold their parade in Stockport.
Logged

Online Jwils21

  • Justwindy,innit,lowestspeed21 (knots)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,575
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37646 on: Today at 11:06:46 am »
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Today at 10:51:26 am
https://twitter.com/fbawaydays/status/1667664643722997760?s=46&t=6Hh4IObPGoSUXjIssjMYSQ

Absolute scenes amongst their fans after winning the biggest game in their clubs history  :butt

Reeks of entitlement.

Theyre not celebrating it as a success against the odds or as a glorious moment in the history of their club, theyre behaving like a spoilt child whos finally been given the toy theyve been asking for since Christmas 5 years ago.

Theyve been conditioned to believe that they are entitled to that trophy and the only reason they havent won it already is because of UEFA. In their heads, ironically, theyre the victims. Hollow as fuck.
Logged

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,400
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37647 on: Today at 11:07:17 am »
I honestly dont know what this sportswashing enterprise has achieved.  Every fan knows what they are; every club. There are no heartfelt congratulations; no respect from their peers. All they have are some bought and paid for journos and pundits blowing smoke up their arse, as they pump out relentless propaganda that nobody is buying.

You can see it in their own players, you can see it in their own fans. The whole project seems a failure to me.  They are capable of crushing all opposition and winning everything, every year, for fifty years - and nobody will give a crap.

It will get to the point that new trophies will be made for the runners up/second place, so we can all celebrate the real Champions.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,400
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37648 on: Today at 11:09:50 am »
Quote from: Jwils21 on Today at 11:06:46 am
Reeks of entitlement.

Theyre not celebrating it as a success against the odds or as a glorious moment in the history of their club, theyre behaving like a spoilt child whos finally been given the toy theyve been asking for since Christmas 5 years ago.

Theyve been conditioned to believe that they are entitled to that trophy and the only reason they havent won it already is because of UEFA. In their heads, ironically, theyre the victims. Hollow as fuck.

It's not about winning it for themselves. It's about pissing everyone else off. They can't celebrate it as a genuine achievement, so they'll settle for rubbing everyone's faces in it. They're just revelling in their notoriety. Bitter, small time twats.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,900
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37649 on: Today at 11:13:07 am »
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Today at 10:51:26 am
https://twitter.com/fbawaydays/status/1667664643722997760?s=46&t=6Hh4IObPGoSUXjIssjMYSQ

Absolute scenes amongst their fans after winning the biggest game in their clubs history  :butt

Should laugh but find that really sad actually.
Logged
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?
Pages: 1 ... 937 938 939 940 941 [942]   Go Up
« previous next »
 