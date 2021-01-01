« previous next »
Man City - cheating bastards rumbled

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Yesterday at 12:56:29 pm
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Yesterday at 01:12:44 pm
Quote from: Simplexity on Yesterday at 10:12:20 am
I hope they win the treble. I am an accelerationist, make everything a complete farce. Only way change can occur.

Also it will make the United treble less special which is always nice.

I hadn't thought about that angle before. Makes for a less stressful evening. Even if City win, they'll have an asterisks for now and hopefully something more later, and even if their win is tainted, the treble has lost some of its shine.

Best of a crappy situation!
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Yesterday at 01:25:41 pm
Quote from: Simplexity on Yesterday at 10:12:20 am
I hope they win the treble. I am an accelerationist, make everything a complete farce. Only way change can occur.

Also it will make the United treble less special which is always nice.

Nah, I hope Inter go full Italian tonight and win it on penalties, after the worst CL final ever ...
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Yesterday at 01:36:07 pm
The guardian pushing their Paul Dickov sliding doors moment bullshit again.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Yesterday at 01:48:52 pm
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 01:36:07 pm
The guardian pushing their Paul Dickov sliding doors moment bullshit again.

Ah yes the Paul Dickhead trophy, never fails to resurrect itself
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Yesterday at 02:18:59 pm
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Yesterday at 02:20:57 pm
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 01:36:07 pm
The guardian pushing their Paul Dickov sliding doors moment bullshit again.

Yep, Paul Dickov is undeniably the reason Man City are where they are. Without his incredible contribution, theyd be a yo-yo club still, perhaps in League One, even with the Abu Dhabi money.  ::)
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Yesterday at 02:20:57 pm
Still can't believe some of our fans want them to win it tonight. Probably the same ones who preferred they win the league over Arsenal.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Yesterday at 02:21:56 pm
Quote from: I've been a good boy on Yesterday at 02:20:57 pm
Still can't believe some of our fans want them to win it tonight. Probably the same ones who preferred they win the league over Arsenal.

Im hoping Inter win 115-0
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Yesterday at 03:13:47 pm
Miguel Delaney
@MiguelDelaney
·
Jun 9
As Premier League clubs await the outcome of the charges against Manchester City, the situation has posed questions for Uefa

https://t.co/0lcJ5q8TSv

Also:

Miguel Delaney
@MiguelDelaney
·
1m
Roads and metro to the Ataturk absolutely rammed five hours before kick-off.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 03:16:54 pm by jillcwhomever »
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Yesterday at 03:38:08 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 10:21:13 am
'Pep needs the best players in the world to make his system work.' What a guy!
I need to win the lottery to buy a Lamborghini and date Demi Rose.  ::)
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Yesterday at 03:38:55 pm
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 12:06:04 pm
Mo's commitment to keeping the meme going today is unsurpassed. Do hope he gets a new hat today


He looks almost as fit as me.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Yesterday at 03:42:17 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 03:38:55 pm
He looks almost as fit as me.

 ;D
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Yesterday at 03:52:37 pm
Hope Milan crush them!
The Ataturk produces miracles!
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Yesterday at 03:55:32 pm
Quote from: I've been a good boy on Yesterday at 02:20:57 pm
Still can't believe some of our fans want them to win it tonight. Probably the same ones who preferred they win the league over Arsenal.
Most of our fans are indifferent to Cheaty.
Arsenal got a taste of our pain and many other teams will taste it too, unless the powers that be grow a pair and fuck them off.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Yesterday at 04:10:09 pm
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Yesterday at 03:13:47 pm
Miguel Delaney
@MiguelDelaney
·
Jun 9
As Premier League clubs await the outcome of the charges against Manchester City, the situation has posed questions for Uefa

https://t.co/0lcJ5q8TSv

Also:

Miguel Delaney
@MiguelDelaney
·
1m
Roads and metro to the Ataturk absolutely rammed five hours before kick-off.
So City banned from CL then. Would mean we qualify in Citys place?  Like it.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Yesterday at 05:23:00 pm
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 10:26:32 am
He's onto something ;D revolutionised football blah blah. I still don't think Grealish has justified his price tag. Pep spends anything he'd like every summer. Kalvin Phillips - another expensive amount that most other clubs including ourselves wouldn't be able to just put to one side.

Aesthetically speaking I don't even find them great to watch. After indulging in Spain during their national success and Barcelona in recent years at their peak. I just find this version dull.

For what it's worth, I do think Guardiola's a fantastic coach. But when you put that next to everything else associated with him - the nandrolone stuff, managing Bayern Munich and then Man City in particular where he can afford to spend whatever he wants, the hypocrisy over wearing a yellow ribbon in support of imprisoned Catalonian politicians - is a bit horrible.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Yesterday at 05:32:17 pm
Quote from: I've been a good boy on Yesterday at 02:20:57 pm
Still can't believe some of our fans want them to win it tonight. Probably the same ones who preferred they win the league over Arsenal.

No one prefers them, pretty certain of that. We all want the same thing ultimately.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Yesterday at 05:34:45 pm
Quote from: I've been a good boy on Yesterday at 02:20:57 pm
Still can't believe some of our fans want them to win it tonight. Probably the same ones who preferred they win the league over Arsenal.

Not seen one red say they want Man City to win the CL. Not one. If there is one in this thread, then he/she is a bad dickhead.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Yesterday at 05:42:16 pm
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Yesterday at 05:34:45 pm
Not seen one red say they want Man City to win the CL. Not one. If there is one in this thread, then he/she is a bad dickhead.

Undoubtedly, i want Inter to win but i hope that if the cheating c*nts win, it heaps more pressure and scrutiny throughout European football.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Yesterday at 05:45:45 pm
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Yesterday at 05:34:45 pm
Not seen one red say they want Man City to win the CL. Not one. If there is one in this thread, then he/she is a bad dickhead.

I'd love Inter to win, but if City do win, then couldn't give a rats ass. It's another title with an * next to it.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Yesterday at 05:48:08 pm
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Yesterday at 05:34:45 pm
Not seen one red say they want Man City to win the CL. Not one. If there is one in this thread, then he/she is a bad dickhead.

I 'wanted'* City to win the PL, but there's no way in hell I want to see them win the CL. I hope Inter nicks 1 by the 4th minute, then plays dirty, park-the-bus football for the remainder of the game. 'Get stuck in', 'cynical', whatever term you want to use football.

*'want' is a strong word. I was absolutely fine with City winning the PL, because it shows what a mockery of the league this team has made it. The CL is something different- the history, the heritage. Though I can also see the same reasoning for wanting City to win the PL being applied to the CL.

'Indifferent' is more accurate.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Yesterday at 05:49:18 pm
Obviously hope Inter win, if the cheats are to prosper tho, I hope its a crazy score line like 6-0 or something. It would embarrass Uefa and make a mockery of their showpiece game.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Yesterday at 05:50:40 pm
The first CL final I haven't watched since Chelsea/United. I just can't seem to muster the interest.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Yesterday at 05:52:16 pm
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 12:06:04 pm
Mo's commitment to keeping the meme going today is unsurpassed. Do hope he gets a new hat today



Mohamed walks on water.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Yesterday at 05:52:44 pm
Quote from: coolbyrne on Yesterday at 05:50:40 pm
The first CL final I haven't watched since Chelsea/United. I just can't seem to muster the interest.

Nor can the City fans...
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Yesterday at 05:57:36 pm
If City winning it tonight meant Guardiola stepping aside in a "fuck it, i've completed football" type scenario, would you take it?

I reckon I would. Just don't watch it, unlikely to bump into any City fans any time soon to have to put up with. Hibernate over summer and come back as a hot favourite to win the league next year. 

The money is a huge part of their success but I do think without Pep they aren't the same beast they are now. 90 points would become enough to win a league again.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Yesterday at 06:09:27 pm
Quote from: alonsoisared on Yesterday at 05:57:36 pm
If City winning it tonight meant Guardiola stepping aside in a "fuck it, i've completed football" type scenario, would you take it?

I reckon I would. Just don't watch it, unlikely to bump into any City fans any time soon to have to put up with. Hibernate over summer and come back as a hot favourite to win the league next year. 

The money is a huge part of their success but I do think without Pep they aren't the same beast they are now. 90 points would become enough to win a league again.

he can't leave. Half his family have jobs/consultancies with their owners. It's like the mafia.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Yesterday at 06:20:20 pm
Quote from: alonsoisared on Yesterday at 05:57:36 pm
If City winning it tonight meant Guardiola stepping aside in a "fuck it, i've completed football" type scenario, would you take it?
take it?  as opposed to what?  say no?  :)
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Yesterday at 06:26:04 pm
Quote from: alonsoisared on Yesterday at 05:57:36 pm
If City winning it tonight meant Guardiola stepping aside in a "fuck it, i've completed football" type scenario, would you take it?

I reckon I would. Just don't watch it, unlikely to bump into any City fans any time soon to have to put up with. Hibernate over summer and come back as a hot favourite to win the league next year. 

The money is a huge part of their success but I do think without Pep they aren't the same beast they are now. 90 points would become enough to win a league again.


Nope, it would be a massive shitstain on the trophy
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Yesterday at 06:31:02 pm
Quote from: alonsoisared on Yesterday at 05:57:36 pm
If City winning it tonight meant Guardiola stepping aside in a "fuck it, i've completed football" type scenario, would you take it?

I reckon I would. Just don't watch it, unlikely to bump into any City fans any time soon to have to put up with. Hibernate over summer and come back as a hot favourite to win the league next year. 

The money is a huge part of their success but I do think without Pep they aren't the same beast they are now. 90 points would become enough to win a league again.


I'm taking it without that

I want them to eclipse uniteds treble they keep going on about

City winning things is nothing to me now. I nothing their success

It only pisses me off because they cost us 2 league titles with their cheating. Outside that they'd have to go another 20 years doing what they're doing. They're not going to
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Yesterday at 06:38:05 pm
Hi folks, there's probably no point having two threads on the go is there? Lets use the other thread until late after the game and we'll see under what circumstances this get's reopened.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Today at 09:34:25 am
Cheating c*nts.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Today at 09:38:16 am
Nick Harris
@sportingintel
·
8h
There's a reason *most* fans of English football clubs were pleased West Ham won the UEFA Europa Conference League this season. It's the same reason most fans were happy Leicester won the 2016 PL.

They proved you can win, however rarely, without cheating.
