Not seen one red say they want Man City to win the CL. Not one. If there is one in this thread, then he/she is a bad dickhead.



I 'wanted'* City to win the PL, but there's no way in hell I want to see them win the CL. I hope Inter nicks 1 by the 4th minute, then plays dirty, park-the-bus football for the remainder of the game. 'Get stuck in', 'cynical', whatever term you want to use football.*'want' is a strong word. I was absolutely fine with City winning the PL, because it shows what a mockery of the league this team has made it. The CL is something different- the history, the heritage. Though I can also see the same reasoning for wanting City to win the PL being applied to the CL.'Indifferent' is more accurate.