A colleague of mine is in Istanbul and he just told me that the city is packed with Inter fans. They are everywhere at the airport, old town, every street etc. Not a city fan in sight. The traffic down there must be heavy.
I saw a statement from Sport Options on social media earlier saying why they'd not put on any flights for this one. Basically they said they sold all their flights for West Ham to Prague the day after the semi but had such little interest in this it wasn't worth their while. And they said there are still plenty of available flights cheaper than they could charter a plane for.
I've always thought he was a twat to be honest
I used to like Noel back in the day, but fuck me, hes turned into one obnoxious self-aggrandising toe rag in his old age. Any time I see him being interviewed these days (particularly in relation to footy) I have to turn him off before my ears wither. I can't quite figure out if its a lack of self-awareness, or if hes being shamelessly unapologetic, or if he's on a massive wind-up, but whatever it is, he needs to fuck off now.
United fans pain and anguish over tomorrows final is quite something to behold
