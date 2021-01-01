« previous next »
Author Topic: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled  (Read 2464615 times)

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37560 on: Yesterday at 09:28:49 pm »
Quote from: LFCEmpire on Yesterday at 06:14:40 pm
A colleague of mine is in Istanbul and he just told me that the city is packed with Inter fans. They are everywhere at the airport, old town, every street etc. Not a city fan in sight. The traffic down there must be heavy.  ::) 

I saw a statement from Sport Options on social media earlier saying why they'd not put on any flights for this one. Basically they said they sold all their flights for West Ham to Prague the day after the semi but had such little interest in this it wasn't worth their while. And they said there are still plenty of available flights cheaper than they could charter a plane for.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37561 on: Yesterday at 09:45:28 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 09:28:49 pm
I saw a statement from Sport Options on social media earlier saying why they'd not put on any flights for this one. Basically they said they sold all their flights for West Ham to Prague the day after the semi but had such little interest in this it wasn't worth their while. And they said there are still plenty of available flights cheaper than they could charter a plane for.

Just had a look and you can still get on the 10:30 flight to Istanbul tomorrow
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37562 on: Yesterday at 09:48:16 pm »
FORZA INTERNACIONALES!!!!
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37563 on: Yesterday at 09:48:49 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 08:46:07 am
I've always thought he was a twat to be honest

He's a fucking Manc gobshite guilty of plagiarism x 1000
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37564 on: Yesterday at 09:58:02 pm »
Not sure these stuck in traffic and wont travel jokes are warranted. Im sure good amount of City fans will go to the final. Its just they dont really have that many fans.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37565 on: Yesterday at 10:46:18 pm »
Had a flick round other clubs forums.  It looks like everyone wants an Inter win.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37566 on: Yesterday at 10:49:23 pm »
The Inter forums are ace.

They seem to notice that the pressure is on the mancz.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37567 on: Yesterday at 11:20:58 pm »
I can compare this final to the 97 one, Unfancied Dortmund against a stacked all star team in Juve.

All the pressure on Juve that night and it showed, Dortmund were comfortable winners.

Hopefully Inter do the same.

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37568 on: Yesterday at 11:39:01 pm »
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Yesterday at 08:13:05 am
I used to like Noel back in the day, but fuck me, hes turned into one obnoxious self-aggrandising toe rag in his old age. Any time I see him being interviewed these days (particularly in relation to footy) I have to turn him off before my ears wither. I can't quite figure out if its a lack of self-awareness, or if hes being shamelessly unapologetic, or if he's on a massive wind-up, but whatever it is, he needs to fuck off now.

Unpopular opinion probably but Ive always thought his bother was the far more likeable of the two.

Noels always loved himself and been extremely arrogant, which is probably fine when youre in one of the biggest rock bands of the time and in your 20s but not so much as a mid fifties father.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37569 on: Yesterday at 11:41:58 pm »
If they win tomorrow, what are the chances of Guardiola leaving?
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37570 on: Yesterday at 11:50:44 pm »
A play off or FA cup final would mean so much more to the city fans, this is empty.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37571 on: Today at 12:09:39 am »
United fans pain and anguish over tomorrows final is quite something to behold

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37572 on: Today at 12:10:53 am »
Utterly sickening that in 24 hours they'll have finally bought a European Cup.

Ah well, I'll be working and will never see it. Fuck them, the cheats.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37573 on: Today at 12:11:21 am »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 12:09:39 am
United fans pain and anguish over tomorrows final is quite something to behold



Anywhere I can drink those salty tears online? (I'm not on Twitter)
