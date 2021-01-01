Honestly, when it comes to Matt Busby, mancs in general are utterly ignorant of his history and how he was a friend and mentor to Bob Paisley. The number of times I've seen United fans genuniely gobsmacked when I point out they have a stand named after a former Liverpool captain is remarkable.



All this bile can be traced back to Ferguson, who nurtured their bitterness and resentment at their own failures and honed it into outright hatred for us, as if it were our fault they were shit. There's something very Everton at the core of both United and City supporters.



I'd actually disagree with the bit in bold. My first game at Anfield was against them in 1971. I was in an unsegregated Road End mixed in with their fans. I never saw any problems, never felt threatened in any way and I never saw any trouble.By mid to late 70s that was totally turned on its head, and it was so because of our success. They became incredibly resentful and bitter. That soon turned into Jealous, pathological hatred. It was well established before Ferguson turned up, made use of it and stoked it up further.I recall going to Manchester to see us smash the club formerly known as City. The amount of anti-LFC and anti-Scouse graffiti sprayed on walls as we drove through the area was astounding. All with MUFC tags too. They were, and still are, absolutely obsessed with us, and it's all based on rampant jealousy and self-entitlement.Why self-entitlement? Well I heard it said numerous times that "Liverpool had the success we should have had". For some bizarre reason, they felt that we had what they believed should have been theirs. They never earned it. They never deserved it, but they still thought it should have been theirs and not ours. That shows the levels of arrogant, delusional entitlement they've always suffered from.Their city has always been envious of the world port City of Liverpool. They've always had a chip on their shoulder. But it was our success under Bill Shankly then Sir Bob that fried their brains and turned them into hate-filled mouth-foamers. Ferguson just stoked it and used it to his advantage but the disadvantage of the game generally. Their hatred was born within their intense jealousy and the bitterness within them that resulted. Despite their success in the Ferguson era, they've never recovered their collective sanity. Their obsession with our club and our city is too deeply entrenched now.Abu Dhabi have just picked up their baton of jealousy and bitterness. They know their success* if fake and fraudulent. They know they just don't carry the prestige Liverpool do. They know we've got things they'll never have, regardless of their blood-soaked dollars and purchased trophies*.