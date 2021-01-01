I think if they do the treble this season and next season they dominate the league (which I think they will) then you may see an elevated amount of pressure.



Mad to think that they've shot from 2 titles to 9 in the last 11 years. While I get the whole "City winning means nothing to me" mentality, the harsh reality is they're now just 4 titles behind Arsenal. That should seriously start to concern people, as Arsenal are (statistically speaking) the 3rd most successful club in English football behind ourselves and the red mancs.Based on the frequency at which City are clocking up titles, and how slow the authorities seem to be in sanctioning them, chances are they'll eclipse Arsenal before the end of this decade. Which given Arsenal have a 140 year history, is an utterly depressing prospect for the entirety of English football. As you say, hopefully we'll see some pressure from the PL and FA soon