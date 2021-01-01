« previous next »
Man City - cheating bastards rumbled

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Yesterday at 11:54:00 am
Quote from: McSquared on Yesterday at 10:55:44 am
Never heard that one even living there and working with both lots for 12 years. Utd were always called the rags
I've seen them referred to as "Munich's" hundreds of times by them. ''The Rags" also extremely common as you said, though. I've seen videos of them in grounds and on concourses singing Munich songs.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Yesterday at 11:59:52 am
Quote from: McSquared on Yesterday at 10:55:44 am
Never heard that one even living there and working with both lots for 12 years. Utd were always called the rags

I worked in Manchester for about 15 years. Heard it all the time.

Not sure where you worked?
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Yesterday at 12:41:22 pm
City shite are getting a massive god complex now, hope to fuck Inter can knock them back in their cage but it is very difficult to see it happening. They have literally ruined football and any sane journalism with it.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Yesterday at 12:58:26 pm
Quote from: has gone odd on Yesterday at 12:41:22 pm
City shite are getting a massive god complex now, hope to fuck Inter can knock them back in their cage but it is very difficult to see it happening. They have literally ruined football and any sane journalism with it.

If the 115 counts get actioned against them the likes of Martin Samuel will experience his whole body caving into the scrotum.
Alan Shearer will implode with a squeaky pop too.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Yesterday at 01:38:06 pm
I suspect Newcastle will be watching very closely, it may give them the opportunity to sneak past City and force them to play by the book.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Yesterday at 09:24:05 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 11:59:52 am
I worked in Manchester for about 15 years. Heard it all the time.

Not sure where you worked?

Manchester science park at the top of moss side. Lived in fallowfield, withington, chorlton, salford and the city centre. Never heard it once. Perhaps i worked with less degenerate mancs
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Yesterday at 11:23:04 pm
Quote from: taylorb1991 on June  4, 2023, 02:14:06 pm

Not for me. The trouble is 99% of journalists and punditys will praise City if they do it, without a whisper of the cheating that got them there. Fucking cowards and totally destructive when they could tell the masses just how bad state ownership and everything that goes with it has been for the sport. Say what you want about United, but they won it fairly in 99. This treble would be the biggest travesty football has ever seen

You already have the media talking up how great an achievement it would be and they haven't even played paid for the third part of it yet.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Yesterday at 11:28:32 pm
Quote from: mikey_LFC on June  4, 2023, 04:06:58 pm
Interestingly, just prior to their takeover, theyd spent a few years finishing quite closely to Tottenham. Given Tottenham had a trajectory afterwards that ended up with a title challenge and a Champions League Final and given City were handed a free new stadium rather than having to spend £100s of millions, there was certainly a legitimate road for them to get into the position to challenge in a sustainable manner off their own resources. Any trophy won by them in that manner will have meant 1000x more than any trophy theyve won under their present owners and would have been respected more by the wider footballing community.

That's the thing that city fans trotting out the jealousy line always overlook, almost nobody would be saying anything against them if their sportswashers had shown a bit more patience and just covered them up to the limit on losses per season, which would have quickly added up into a competitive club. The daftest thing is that if their owners had taken that steadier approach, it would have probably been even more effective when it came to the sportswashing too.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Yesterday at 11:54:12 pm
If they truly believed they were where they are soley on deserved merit, they wouldn't be arsed what any of us say. No matter how many journalists get paid off, it's the acknowledgement of rival fans they crave. It wrankles them to their core how utterly indifferent everyone is.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Today at 08:23:05 am
Quote from: rob1966 on June  4, 2023, 07:31:50 pm
City fans in Manchester still to this day refer to United as The Munichs, my missus has been called a Munich c*nt in a pub in Manchester, they're fucking vile
not only is it scummy but its moronic

You are effectively mocking your own as well

A Liverpool fan doing it, Although he wasnt killed, Matt Busby was in that accident, a former Liverpool captain.

A city fan doing it, Frank Swift was killed, a former Man City goalkeeper who played well over 300 games for the club. Busby was also a Man city player at one point, 200+ Games

People mocking Munich are fucking morons in every sense of the word
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Today at 09:10:24 am
Quote from: paulrazor on Today at 08:23:05 am
not only is it scummy but its moronic

You are effectively mocking your own as well

A Liverpool fan doing it, Although he wasnt killed, Matt Busby was in that accident, a former Liverpool captain.

A city fan doing it, Frank Swift was killed, a former Man City goalkeeper who played well over 300 games for the club. Busby was also a Man city player at one point, 200+ Games

People mocking Munich are fucking morons in every sense of the word

Honestly, when it comes to Matt Busby, mancs in general are utterly ignorant of his history and how he was a friend and mentor to Bob Paisley. The number of times I've seen United fans genuniely gobsmacked when I point out they have a stand named after a former Liverpool captain is remarkable.

All this bile can be traced back to Ferguson, who nurtured their bitterness and resentment at their own failures and honed it into outright hatred for us, as if it were our fault they were shit. There's something very Everton at the core of both United and City supporters.
