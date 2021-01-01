Interestingly, just prior to their takeover, theyd spent a few years finishing quite closely to Tottenham. Given Tottenham had a trajectory afterwards that ended up with a title challenge and a Champions League Final and given City were handed a free new stadium rather than having to spend £100s of millions, there was certainly a legitimate road for them to get into the position to challenge in a sustainable manner off their own resources. Any trophy won by them in that manner will have meant 1000x more than any trophy theyve won under their present owners and would have been respected more by the wider footballing community.



That's the thing that city fans trotting out the jealousy line always overlook, almost nobody would be saying anything against them if their sportswashers had shown a bit more patience and just covered them up to the limit on losses per season, which would have quickly added up into a competitive club. The daftest thing is that if their owners had taken that steadier approach, it would have probably been even more effective when it came to the sportswashing too.