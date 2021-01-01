Probably extremely unpopular opinion



Want them to do treble



It eclipses uniteds flukey one and rubber stamps them as doped



This city team doing the treble does nothing to me. But it cuts United deeply



That'll do me



My initial reaction is fuck that, no way. As much as I hate Man Utd, I don't want to see even their genuine accomplishments undermined by the Cheats.But this morning I was listening to a podcast about my Aussie Rules team, whose contributors are all - unfortunately, and to my frequent annoyance - massive MU fans, and they were discussing the FA Cup final and the legitimacy of Man City and what the punishment should be if found guilty. They even went into Liverpool's recent 90+ point seasons and how unjust it was that teams had to perform at unprecedented levels of perfection and still get beaten by cheating. Of course it's highly fucking convenient that they're taking notice now the panic of a new treblist is setting in, and more than a little patronising that they suddenly feel sympathetic to our hard lines, but it's all a means to an end. If Arsenal and Man Utd are now joining the resistance then it's really hard for the powers that be to keep brushing it under the carpet. Between the three of our clubs you're probably talking about half the worldwide fan base, maybe more.