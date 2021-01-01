« previous next »
Offline Lynndenberries

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37400 on: Yesterday at 06:01:28 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 02:03:45 pm
Probably extremely unpopular opinion

Want them to do treble

It eclipses uniteds flukey one and rubber stamps them as doped

This city team doing the treble does nothing to me. But it cuts United deeply

That'll do me
Yeah, doesnt really matter to me. Anything they win will always be greeted with an asterisk.
I love mankind; it's people I can't stand.

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37401 on: Yesterday at 06:18:40 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 02:03:45 pm
Probably extremely unpopular opinion

Want them to do treble

It eclipses uniteds flukey one and rubber stamps them as doped

This city team doing the treble does nothing to me. But it cuts United deeply

That'll do me


Ditto
Quote from: markmywords on December 17, 2020, 10:29:41 am
United used to win titles on easy street, time for us to take over that real estate

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37402 on: Yesterday at 06:33:46 pm »
Nah. What's the upside? Some United fans will be upset? The ones that want Qatar will want it even harder? How much more obvious does it have to be that they are doped? Some people will never see it, many choose not to. I would love it, I would absolutely fucking love it, if Inter snide and dog and timewaste and bitch and foul and dodge their way to a win. It's almost impossible, but I'd love it.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37403 on: Yesterday at 06:34:49 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 02:03:45 pm
Probably extremely unpopular opinion

Want them to do treble

It eclipses uniteds flukey one and rubber stamps them as doped

This city team doing the treble does nothing to me. But it cuts United deeply

That'll do me

I'll be hoping Inter win the final but can fully appreciate this sentiment, will have the bigger European teams on their case too.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37404 on: Yesterday at 07:03:56 pm »
"What's passive smoking? There's passive lots of things. Like passive listening to shitheads. I have to put up with that every day. Are you going to ban people from talking crap? They give me a headache. Believe me, they're killing me. One day people's conversations on the street will do me in." Terry Hall

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37405 on: Yesterday at 07:04:51 pm »
Quote from: trinityroad on Yesterday at 05:53:38 pm
Fucking sickening seeing that.

Hopefully, one day, it'll all be rightfully stripped from them, mate.
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37406 on: Yesterday at 07:21:11 pm »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Yesterday at 12:45:31 pm
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/65793209


Its a fairytale journey. One for the football romantic.

Notice how its not opened up for comments yet every article they do about Liverpool is
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37407 on: Yesterday at 07:23:40 pm »
I don't agree with the posts that are shouting for the printing shop to be held accountable, particularly when we don't know where he got the shirt. I know many of us here have ordered from Jomzajong, Bornprosper, AliExpress, etc. for football shirts. Can't expect a worker from Shanghai to know exactly what everything means when they print it on the back of a shirt. The decision to make that specific 'name' and number choice was his and his alone.

Some people on Twitter are saying City fans were making airplane gestures. They need to punish that, too. But it's what happens when you do little more than token statements.
Oh, these sour times.

Quote from: Dr. Beaker on March 30, 2019, 02:19:03 am
No one admires resilience when you were just plain wrong all along - that's just twattishness.

« Reply #37408 on: Yesterday at 07:31:50 pm »
Quote from: coolbyrne on Yesterday at 07:23:40 pm
I don't agree with the posts that are shouting for the printing shop to be held accountable, particularly when we don't know where he got the shirt. I know many of us here have ordered from Jomzajong, Bornprosper, AliExpress, etc. for football shirts. Can't expect a worker from Shanghai to know exactly what everything means when they print it on the back of a shirt. The decision to make that specific 'name' and number choice was his and his alone.

Some people on Twitter are saying City fans were making airplane gestures. They need to punish that, too. But it's what happens when you do little more than token statements.

City fans in Manchester still to this day refer to United as The Munichs, my missus has been called a Munich c*nt in a pub in Manchester, they're fucking vile
Fuck the Tories

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37409 on: Yesterday at 07:32:44 pm »
Well that wanker has been charged and named.....hopefully he gets prison time!!

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-65804154
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37410 on: Yesterday at 07:37:38 pm »
Quote
On Sunday, the English FA issued a statement saying it would "not tolerate abuse relating to Hillsborough or any football tragedy".


And the Club should start holding them to this.
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37411 on: Yesterday at 08:01:15 pm »
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on Yesterday at 06:33:46 pm
Nah. What's the upside? Some United fans will be upset? The ones that want Qatar will want it even harder? How much more obvious does it have to be that they are doped? Some people will never see it, many choose not to. I would love it, I would absolutely fucking love it, if Inter snide and dog and timewaste and bitch and foul and dodge their way to a win. It's almost impossible, but I'd love it.
I recall some other team doing the 'impossible' in Istanbul some years back. Against a team from Milan.
Bitters Are Gobshites (who put middle aged women in headlocks).

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37412 on: Yesterday at 08:04:27 pm »
Quote from: coolbyrne on Yesterday at 07:23:40 pm
...Some people on Twitter are saying City fans were making airplane gestures. They need to punish that, too. But it's what happens when you do little more than token statements.
There's a video of an Abu Dhabi fan waving a model aeroplane at Wembley yesterday. Hopefully that scumbag is found too.
Bitters Are Gobshites (who put middle aged women in headlocks).

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37413 on: Yesterday at 08:11:29 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 08:04:27 pm
There's a video of an Abu Dhabi fan waving a model aeroplane at Wembley yesterday. Hopefully that scumbag is found too.

Some absolute sick fucks out there, i remember 9/11 and we had a few people from the middle east working at our place they was doing aeroplane imitations with their arms out and then the sound of explosions!!! lets say they got a good kicking and did not work there anymore ;)
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37414 on: Yesterday at 08:27:44 pm »
Quote from: HullReD on Yesterday at 08:11:29 pm
Some absolute sick fucks out there, i remember 9/11 and we had a few people from the middle east working at our place they was doing aeroplane imitations with their arms out and then the sound of explosions!!! lets say they got a good kicking and did not work there anymore ;)
The world is screwed up so badly, isn't it.  :-\

Bitters Are Gobshites (who put middle aged women in headlocks).

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37415 on: Yesterday at 08:46:16 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 08:04:27 pm
There's a video of an Abu Dhabi fan waving a model aeroplane at Wembley yesterday. Hopefully that scumbag is found too.

It's just 'bantz' you know, making fun of tragedy and the deaths of innocent people.  ::)
Oh, these sour times.

Quote from: Dr. Beaker on March 30, 2019, 02:19:03 am
No one admires resilience when you were just plain wrong all along - that's just twattishness.

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37416 on: Yesterday at 10:50:33 pm »
Quote from: Lycan on Yesterday at 07:04:51 pm
Hopefully, one day, it'll all be rightfully stripped from them, mate.

Fingers crossed.

Let's say this happens, where would that leave the players who won medals with them? They'd have them stripped as well? I'd piss myself if that were to happen.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37417 on: Yesterday at 11:27:38 pm »
Quote from: taylorb1991 on Yesterday at 02:14:06 pm

Not for me. The trouble is 99% of journalists and punditys will praise City if they do it, without a whisper of the cheating that got them there. Fucking cowards and totally destructive when they could tell the masses just how bad state ownership and everything that goes with it has been for the sport. Say what you want about United, but they won it fairly in 99. This treble would be the biggest travesty football has ever seen

I'd mostly go along with this.

With us not really involved in either competition, I didn't really give a shit that they won the league and then the cup. None of it matters in my head and they've done them before. It gets more and more hollow the more they win while financially doping.

The CL is different though - that's the final frontier for the sportswashers. Once they do that, especially when it's part of a treble, then it's going to hurt, no matter how much we think it's bullshit.

And you're right - the vast majority of the media will suck them off for the "achievement" too, helping to cement their winning it as legitimate.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37418 on: Yesterday at 11:29:05 pm »
Quote from: trinityroad on Yesterday at 10:50:33 pm
Fingers crossed.

Let's say this happens, where would that leave the players who won medals with them? They'd have them stripped as well? I'd piss myself if that were to happen.


If those players are proven to have been taking 2 separate pay cheques then the stripping of their honours will be the least of their worries.
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37419 on: Yesterday at 11:33:50 pm »
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on Yesterday at 11:31:13 pm
Good ole Elton John serenading the City miracle men. I mean, the owners of your club punish homosexuality with imprisonment and the death penalty, but hey ho, what jolly times.

I think they just bumped into him didn't they? It looked like he'd been taken hostage in some of the photos.
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37420 on: Today at 03:49:26 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 08:04:27 pm
There's a video of an Abu Dhabi fan waving a model aeroplane at Wembley yesterday. Hopefully that scumbag is found too.
I fear that's one individual that will get away. I absolutely don't buy that it wasn't related to you know what, but that's a little harder for the police and CPS to bring a public order charge for
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37421 on: Today at 03:49:44 am »
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 02:03:45 pm
Probably extremely unpopular opinion

Want them to do treble

It eclipses uniteds flukey one and rubber stamps them as doped

This city team doing the treble does nothing to me. But it cuts United deeply

That'll do me

My initial reaction is fuck that, no way. As much as I hate Man Utd, I don't want to see even their genuine accomplishments undermined by the Cheats.

But this morning I was listening to a podcast about my Aussie Rules team, whose contributors are all - unfortunately, and to my frequent annoyance - massive MU fans, and they were discussing the FA Cup final and the legitimacy of Man City and what the punishment should be if found guilty. They even went into Liverpool's recent 90+ point seasons and how unjust it was that teams had to perform at unprecedented levels of perfection and still get beaten by cheating. Of course it's highly fucking convenient that they're taking notice now the panic of a new treblist is setting in, and more than a little patronising that they suddenly feel sympathetic to our hard lines, but it's all a means to an end. If Arsenal and Man Utd are now joining the resistance then it's really hard for the powers that be to keep brushing it under the carpet. Between the three of our clubs you're probably talking about half the worldwide fan base, maybe more.
