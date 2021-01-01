« previous next »
Offline Brian Blessed

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37360 on: Today at 12:53:44 am »
I dont see how  you blame the printers; there no evidence they knew what they were doing. Its all on the wearer.
Logged

Offline red_Mark1980

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37361 on: Today at 07:21:54 am »
Quote from: Brian Blessed on Today at 12:53:44 am
I dont see how  you blame the printers; there no evidence they knew what they were doing. Its all on the wearer.

I'm a little uneasy at the rate people were into the person who printed it.

It could just as easily be a weekend worker with zero knowledge of Hillsborough.

Also, if the police are onto what the spurs fan did next season, they should have a field day when our blue brothers from across the park come.
Logged

Offline TSC

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37362 on: Today at 07:23:05 am »
Sky news reporting on the game yesterday and the reporter when speaking about the potential takeover of UTD says Man City has demonstrated how spending converts into trophy success

No mention about the sources of funding or the 100+ charges against city.
Logged

Online DangerScouse

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37363 on: Today at 07:34:21 am »
Two issues there, the one you mentioned and the fact the red mancs have spent fucking shit loads.
Logged

Online mikeb58

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37364 on: Today at 07:38:56 am »
Sorry nor sure if posted before on a different thread but have you seen his reasoning for the t.shirt? '97 points not enough' when we lost the title to the cheats with that total a few seasons back.

Crafty, sly shithouse, bet he had that excuse all lined up incase he was challenged.
Logged
Hillsborough...Our Greatest Victory (out now)

Online TomDcs

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37365 on: Today at 07:56:43 am »
Quote from: mikeb58 on Today at 07:38:56 am
Sorry nor sure if posted before on a different thread but have you seen his reasoning for the t.shirt? '97 points not enough' when we lost the title to the cheats with that total a few seasons back.

Crafty, sly shithouse, bet he had that excuse all lined up incase he was challenged.

If that were real, why would you have that on a United shirt when playing against the same City team. No-one is buying that.
Logged

Offline thejbs

  
  
  
  
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37366 on: Today at 08:06:49 am »
Quote from: Brian Blessed on Today at 12:53:44 am
I dont see how  you blame the printers; there no evidence they knew what they were doing. Its all on the wearer.

If you tried to have something profane added, theyd likely refuse. It was at the minimum naive for them not to question it. Going forward, I would like to see all major sports shops commit to never print anything like that again.
Logged

Offline rob1966

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37367 on: Today at 08:57:16 am »
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 08:06:49 am
If you tried to have something profane added, theyd likely refuse. It was at the minimum naive for them not to question it. Going forward, I would like to see all major sports shops commit to never print anything like that again.

Looking at twatter, it appears some people genuinely don't know what it means, someone put up a pic of the 97pts season thinking it was that. Maybe the printers didn't cotton on as for over 30 years the toll was 96. That c*nt who got done for the 96 wasn't enough shirt probably inspired this fucking c*nt, with the excuse of it was a piss take of the title season.

All sports shops need to be made aware of this, but he could easily have got the shirt from dhgate or another website who would have no idea what it means
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline rob1966

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37368 on: Today at 08:59:38 am »
Quote from: TomDcs on Today at 07:56:43 am
If that were real, why would you have that on a United shirt when playing against the same City team. No-one is buying that.

Go take a walk outside old Trafford on match day and look at the stalls, you'll find more merch relating to us for sale than you will utd stuff, more Klopp and Slippy G shit than you'd believe , it is the exact kind of thing the soft c*nts will print on shirts.

Obviously though, this fucking c*nt is referring to nothing but Hillsborough, but it will be his excuse, he'll say he had no idea and it was aimed at us losing the league, even though they sing 97 wasn't enough
« Last Edit: Today at 09:03:59 am by rob1966 »
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline Jm55

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37369 on: Today at 09:06:44 am »
Quote from: mikeb58 on Today at 07:38:56 am
Sorry nor sure if posted before on a different thread but have you seen his reasoning for the t.shirt? '97 points not enough' when we lost the title to the cheats with that total a few seasons back.

Crafty, sly shithouse, bet he had that excuse all lined up incase he was challenged.

 Why would he buy a football shirt in 2022/2023 (its the current away kit) and have a slogan on the back to mock us for not winning a title in 2019 when we then later won one in record time the following year?

Its clearly a load of shite and not even very well thought out.
Logged

Offline kaesarsosei

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37370 on: Today at 09:52:21 am »
I see Alan Shearer has his column (of fucking drivel) on the BBC site raving about how City have taken the game to another level and asking how Utd can close the gap. No mention at all of the financial stuff. Almost like a Newcastle fan does't want to draw attention to it.
Logged

Offline sinnermichael

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37371 on: Today at 10:01:15 am »
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Today at 09:52:21 am
I see Alan Shearer has his column (of fucking drivel) on the BBC site raving about how City have taken the game to another level and asking how Utd can close the gap. No mention at all of the financial stuff. Almost like a Newcastle fan does't want to draw attention to it.

He was the same on MOTD the other week when Lineker asked him if the charges would taint anything City win. He just dodged the question and said it's not the players fault the club are cheats. He's a prick.
Logged

Online JRed

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37372 on: Today at 10:21:32 am »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 10:01:15 am
He was the same on MOTD the other week when Lineker asked him if the charges would taint anything City win. He just dodged the question and said it's not the players fault the club are cheats. He's a prick.
He is under strict instruction from Saudi Arabia now.
Logged

Offline redgriffin73

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37373 on: Today at 10:56:02 am »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 11:12:35 pm
what's the situation re: this guy's name being made public, with a charge like that?

Once he's charged with an offence his name, age and address can be legally published in the media. If he's not charged the police won't release it, instead they'd say "an x year old man from x was questioned in connection with" etc.

That's why the Spurs guy's details are out there, it's from the court case.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline ToneLa

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37374 on: Today at 12:21:55 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:57:16 am
Looking at twatter, it appears some people genuinely don't know what it means,

In law ignorance of law excuses nothing

Which you all probably know!

I hope the printers are investigated. If they didn't know it is time to learn
Logged

Online Skeeve

  
  
  
  
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37375 on: Today at 12:33:58 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:57:16 am
Looking at twatter, it appears some people genuinely don't know what it means, someone put up a pic of the 97pts season thinking it was that. Maybe the printers didn't cotton on as for over 30 years the toll was 96. That c*nt who got done for the 96 wasn't enough shirt probably inspired this fucking c*nt, with the excuse of it was a piss take of the title season.

All sports shops need to be made aware of this, but he could easily have got the shirt from dhgate or another website who would have no idea what it means

More likely some are trying to pretend not to realise what it is about in an effort to make their fanbase look less like a bunch of c*nts, obviously overlooking the obvious point that trying to defend one c*nt makes them all look worse as a result.
Logged

Online So Howard Philips

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37376 on: Today at 12:38:04 pm »
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Today at 09:52:21 am
I see Alan Shearer has his column (of fucking drivel) on the BBC site raving about how City have taken the game to another level and asking how Utd can close the gap. No mention at all of the financial stuff. Almost like a Newcastle fan does't want to draw attention to it.

 ;D
Logged

Online mikey_LFC

  
  
  
  
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37377 on: Today at 12:45:31 pm »
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/65793209


Its a fairytale journey. One for the football romantic.
Logged
"A lot of football success is in the mind. You must believe you are the best and then make sure that you are." - Bill Shankly

Offline ToneLa

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37378 on: Today at 12:56:44 pm »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 12:45:31 pm
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/65793209


Its a fairytale journey. One for the football romantic.

 ;D

Fairytale alright

One who wishes makebelieve was real
Logged
