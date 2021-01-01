« previous next »
Author Topic: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled  (Read 2448886 times)

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37360 on: Today at 12:53:44 am »
I dont see how  you blame the printers; there no evidence they knew what they were doing. Its all on the wearer.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37361 on: Today at 07:21:54 am »
Quote from: Brian Blessed on Today at 12:53:44 am
I dont see how  you blame the printers; there no evidence they knew what they were doing. Its all on the wearer.

I'm a little uneasy at the rate people were into the person who printed it.

It could just as easily be a weekend worker with zero knowledge of Hillsborough.

Also, if the police are onto what the spurs fan did next season, they should have a field day when our blue brothers from across the park come.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37362 on: Today at 07:23:05 am »
Sky news reporting on the game yesterday and the reporter when speaking about the potential takeover of UTD says Man City has demonstrated how spending converts into trophy success

No mention about the sources of funding or the 100+ charges against city.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37363 on: Today at 07:34:21 am »
Two issues there, the one you mentioned and the fact the red mancs have spent fucking shit loads.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37364 on: Today at 07:38:56 am »
Sorry nor sure if posted before on a different thread but have you seen his reasoning for the t.shirt? '97 points not enough' when we lost the title to the cheats with that total a few seasons back.

Crafty, sly shithouse, bet he had that excuse all lined up incase he was challenged.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37365 on: Today at 07:56:43 am »
Quote from: mikeb58 on Today at 07:38:56 am
Sorry nor sure if posted before on a different thread but have you seen his reasoning for the t.shirt? '97 points not enough' when we lost the title to the cheats with that total a few seasons back.

Crafty, sly shithouse, bet he had that excuse all lined up incase he was challenged.

If that were real, why would you have that on a United shirt when playing against the same City team. No-one is buying that.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37366 on: Today at 08:06:49 am »
Quote from: Brian Blessed on Today at 12:53:44 am
I dont see how  you blame the printers; there no evidence they knew what they were doing. Its all on the wearer.

If you tried to have something profane added, theyd likely refuse. It was at the minimum naive for them not to question it. Going forward, I would like to see all major sports shops commit to never print anything like that again.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37367 on: Today at 08:57:16 am »
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 08:06:49 am
If you tried to have something profane added, theyd likely refuse. It was at the minimum naive for them not to question it. Going forward, I would like to see all major sports shops commit to never print anything like that again.

Looking at twatter, it appears some people genuinely don't know what it means, someone put up a pic of the 97pts season thinking it was that. Maybe the printers didn't cotton on as for over 30 years the toll was 96. That c*nt who got done for the 96 wasn't enough shirt probably inspired this fucking c*nt, with the excuse of it was a piss take of the title season.

All sports shops need to be made aware of this, but he could easily have got the shirt from dhgate or another website who would have no idea what it means
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37368 on: Today at 08:59:38 am »
Quote from: TomDcs on Today at 07:56:43 am
If that were real, why would you have that on a United shirt when playing against the same City team. No-one is buying that.

Go take a walk outside old Trafford on match day and look at the stalls, you'll find more merch relating to us for sale than you will utd stuff, more Klopp and Slippy G shit than you'd believe , it is the exact kind of thing the soft c*nts will print on shirts.

Obviously though, this fucking c*nt is referring to nothing but Hillsborough, but it will be his excuse, he'll say he had no idea and it was aimed at us losing the league, even though they sing 97 wasn't enough
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37369 on: Today at 09:06:44 am »
Quote from: mikeb58 on Today at 07:38:56 am
Sorry nor sure if posted before on a different thread but have you seen his reasoning for the t.shirt? '97 points not enough' when we lost the title to the cheats with that total a few seasons back.

Crafty, sly shithouse, bet he had that excuse all lined up incase he was challenged.

 Why would he buy a football shirt in 2022/2023 (its the current away kit) and have a slogan on the back to mock us for not winning a title in 2019 when we then later won one in record time the following year?

Its clearly a load of shite and not even very well thought out.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37370 on: Today at 09:52:21 am »
I see Alan Shearer has his column (of fucking drivel) on the BBC site raving about how City have taken the game to another level and asking how Utd can close the gap. No mention at all of the financial stuff. Almost like a Newcastle fan does't want to draw attention to it.
