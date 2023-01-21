Being the fun guy I am, I did some analysis using transfermarkt data a year or so ago looking at total net spends in history for clubs versus squad value, looking to see who had done the best job of recruiting over their entire history. We came out well, with the likes of Atletico, Porto and Dortmund coming out best. Man City were bar far the worth, with the highest net spend out of any club in football history, and having a squad worth almost half of that spend. Think their net spend was something like £1.4bn. I believe ours was approximately £500m, which is easily paid through our other revenue sources over our 131 year history.