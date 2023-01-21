« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 928 929 930 931 932 [933]   Go Down

Author Topic: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled  (Read 2446052 times)

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,979
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37280 on: Today at 05:22:40 pm »
Glad I don't know a City supporter.
Logged

Offline trader

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 64
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37281 on: Today at 05:26:42 pm »
I haven't posted for years just due to family commitments and work although I read every day. This compelled me to post though:

Logged
The King is back! (and gone again)

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,612
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37282 on: Today at 05:28:07 pm »
Quote from: trader on Today at 05:26:42 pm
I haven't posted for years just due to family commitments and work although I read every day. This compelled me to post though:

Utter scumbag, Man Utd fan going by the shirt?
Logged

Offline trader

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 64
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37283 on: Today at 05:29:27 pm »
From today apparently. Beyond belief.
Logged
The King is back! (and gone again)

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,739
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37284 on: Today at 05:34:32 pm »
Quote from: trader on Today at 05:26:42 pm
I haven't posted for years just due to family commitments and work although I read every day. This compelled me to post though:



Man u fan and he's already been arrested. Twitter will do its usual work and he'll have 20 cases of lilt and a JCB digger sent to his house by the end of the weekend
Logged

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,612
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37285 on: Today at 05:35:13 pm »
Anyone on Twitter know a LFC fan called Steve Cave? Im haviing the MADDEST convo with him about Guardiola (who he loves) :lmao  Hes taken great offence to me calling Guardiola out for being a cheating prick taking human rights abuesers money.

Hes equating Guardiolas cheating and work for human rights abusers like Klopp taking money from FSG cos apparently Henry supports trump (a rapist) and apparently they have invested in the military too, so same thing it seems!

He's utterly bonkers!
Logged

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,885
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37286 on: Today at 05:35:45 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 05:34:32 pm
Man u fan and he's already been arrested. Twitter will do its usual work and he'll have 20 cases of lilt and a JCB digger sent to his house by the end of the weekend

Any source for this? Good news if true.
Logged

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,739
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37287 on: Today at 05:35:48 pm »
As for city and what they have done. Big fuck off shrug.

It's the face that the treble talk is pretty much a certainty now and it's just not a big deal
Logged

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,739
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37288 on: Today at 05:36:16 pm »
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,165
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37289 on: Today at 05:36:42 pm »
Logged

Offline Scouser-Tommy

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,777
  • Allez, Allez, Allez...
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37290 on: Today at 05:39:08 pm »
Ask him if hes aware that Guardiola got caught using banned drugs as a player, its no surprise hes happy to manage this lot while financial doping.
Logged

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,697
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37291 on: Today at 05:39:29 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 05:35:13 pm
Anyone on Twitter know a LFC fan called Steve Cave? Im haviing the MADDEST convo with him about Guardiola (who he loves) :lmao  Hes taken great offence to me calling Guardiola out for being a cheating prick taking human rights abuesers money.

Hes equating Guardiolas cheating and work for human rights abusers like Klopp taking money from FSG cos apparently Henry supports trump (a rapist) and apparently they have invested in the military too, so same thing it seems!

He's utterly bonkers!
You are clearly not arguing with an LFC fan.
Logged

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,612
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37292 on: Today at 05:40:49 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 05:39:29 pm
You are clearly not arguing with an LFC fan.

Oh he is actually! Not a twitter troll, just a thick as pigshit bloke who sadly is a Liverpool fan.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,850
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37293 on: Today at 05:43:15 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 05:36:16 pm
https://twitter.com/MetPoliceEvents/status/1665029777676173320?t=yJ3tZ8r8nEWJz9ue5rRNTA&s=19
Well done to the police. The horrible little shit deserves everything that's coming his way now.
Logged
Bitters Are Gobshites (who put middle aged women in headlocks).

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,697
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37294 on: Today at 05:44:46 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 05:40:49 pm
Oh he is actually! Not a twitter troll, just a thick as pigshit bloke who sadly is a Liverpool fan.
Not a true football fan then.
No true fan of the game would have anything positive to say about the regime that is hell bent on destroying the game.
Logged

Offline trader

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 64
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37295 on: Today at 05:46:38 pm »
Imagine being him though. Not even angry. Feel for him as a person.
Logged
The King is back! (and gone again)

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,612
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37296 on: Today at 05:47:55 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 05:44:46 pm
Not a true football fan then.
No true fan of the game would have anything positive to say about the regime that is hell bent on destroying the game.

Oh Ive told him all that and now muted him  ;D  Hes clearly very thick!
Logged

Offline mikey_LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,381
  • At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37297 on: Today at 05:50:02 pm »
Being the fun guy I am, I did some analysis using transfermarkt data a year or so ago looking at total net spends in history for clubs versus squad value, looking to see who had done the best job of recruiting over their entire history. We came out well, with the likes of Atletico, Porto and Dortmund coming out best. Man City were bar far the worth, with the highest net spend out of any club in football history, and having a squad worth almost half of that spend. Think their net spend was something like £1.4bn. I believe ours was approximately £500m, which is easily paid through our other revenue sources over our 131 year history.
« Last Edit: Today at 05:54:04 pm by mikey_LFC »
Logged
"A lot of football success is in the mind. You must believe you are the best and then make sure that you are." - Bill Shankly

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,612
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37298 on: Today at 05:58:42 pm »
Oh wait, update from Guardiola loving LFC fan Steve Cave, I muted him, but this was too good. I asked him to send me a link showing me that Henry (once a very known democrat) was supporting Trump these days. He attached a photo of the red sox world series White house visit as proof  ;D

Anyway, as you where! Hes back on mute.
Logged

Offline mikeb58

  • The Poet Laureate of the Hillsborough forum and indeed, now, the rest of the site! Allez, allez, allez......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,924
  • kopite
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37299 on: Today at 06:08:48 pm »
Following on from last weeks little ditty....

Just seen tomorrow's headlines,
They're all about our Mo.
Something about a new hat,
That we all need to know,
The cheats, they get a mention,
But no one gives a toss.
All eyes are on Mo Sałah,
His new hat is fuckin boss!

Allez Allez Allez

You've won another Tittle.
And no one gives a fuck.
Mo has got a new hat .
Go and have a look.
It's make all the front pages.
More important on all fronts.
You're just boring bastards.
A gang of cheating c*nts....

Allez Allez Allez

I may as well do the treble win one in advance!
Logged
Hillsborough...Our Greatest Victory (out now)

Offline Kalito

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 579
  • ***JFT97***
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37300 on: Today at 06:10:27 pm »
Marvelous.  :wellin
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Mr Bill Shankly

"be careful of media, they can make you hate the oppressed and love the oppressors." - Malcolm X

Offline trader

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 64
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37301 on: Today at 06:13:17 pm »
My 11 year old son said to me, somebody printed that shirt for him. I hadn't even considered that. No words.
Logged
The King is back! (and gone again)

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,165
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37302 on: Today at 06:14:33 pm »
Quote from: trader on Today at 06:13:17 pm
My 11 year old son said to me, somebody printed that shirt for him. I hadn't even considered that. No words.

That's true. And if it was the club shop...yikes.  :-X
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,773
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37303 on: Today at 06:16:40 pm »
I care more about United losing than City winning.
Logged

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,435
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37304 on: Today at 06:17:09 pm »
Fxtkv-Ka-Xo-AE4-Jg-N" border="0
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,532
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37305 on: Today at 06:18:27 pm »
Logged

Offline kezzy

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 640
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37306 on: Today at 06:20:19 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 06:17:09 pm
Fxtkv-Ka-Xo-AE4-Jg-N" border="0

Has Foden shagged a cat and thats his kid. 
Logged

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,435
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37307 on: Today at 06:48:23 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 06:18:27 pm
Uncanny   ;D
Quote from: kezzy on Today at 06:20:19 pm
Has Foden shagged a cat and thats his kid. 
Bizarre eh? ;D
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Offline HullReD

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 36
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37308 on: Today at 06:57:22 pm »
Quote from: trader on Today at 05:26:42 pm
I haven't posted for years just due to family commitments and work although I read every day. This compelled me to post though:



Absolutely f*cking disgusting that!! this makes my blood boil. Always one or two f*cking idiots.
Logged

Offline Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,223
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37309 on: Today at 06:58:25 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 06:17:09 pm
Fxtkv-Ka-Xo-AE4-Jg-N" border="0

Well, I'm certainly not unseeing that...
Logged

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,435
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37310 on: Today at 07:52:30 pm »
haha ;D
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Online Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,826
  • JFT 97
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37311 on: Today at 07:55:54 pm »
Logged
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Online LFCEmpire

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,455
  • Icelandic Kopite
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37312 on: Today at 07:57:28 pm »
This horrible little cheating shit club is ruining my love for the game. If it wasn't for our beloved Liverpool FC I would have fucked off football ages ago.
Logged

Online TipTopKop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,150
  • Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37313 on: Today at 08:03:17 pm »
As horrible as this club is, I'm 'glad' they won today. That shit club on the other side -and their supporter getting arrested- is a grim reminder of what was there, before this lot took over.

Devil and the deep blue sea, but if I had to choose, fuck Yernited each and every time, horrific club and support.
« Last Edit: Today at 08:08:40 pm by TipTopKop »
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,934
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37314 on: Today at 08:07:31 pm »
How many big goals has that prick Gundogan scored? Didnt he score the winner against Villa in the final game last season.
Logged

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,855
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37315 on: Today at 08:14:28 pm »
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,697
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37316 on: Today at 08:16:43 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:07:31 pm
How many big goals has that prick Gundogan scored? Didnt he score the winner against Villa in the final game last season.
Another one who had serious injury problems until Peds magic juice sorted him out.
Logged

Online trinityroad

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 178
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37317 on: Today at 08:18:23 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:07:31 pm
How many big goals has that prick Gundogan scored? Didnt he score the winner against Villa in the final game last season.

Yes, the c*nt.

Sick of this. Get a fucking move on with these charges.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 928 929 930 931 932 [933]   Go Up
« previous next »
 