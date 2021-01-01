« previous next »
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #37240 on: Today at 09:56:38 am
Anyone know if they've sold out tomorrow and Istanbul yet.  I know a man city fan who's said about Istanbul " it's just too far to go for a game"!!!!
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #37241 on: Today at 10:19:58 am
Quote from: andyrol on Today at 09:56:38 am
Anyone know if they've sold out tomorrow and Istanbul yet.  I know a man city fan who's said about Istanbul " it's just too far to go for a game"!!!!

They'll use the lack of trains as an excuse.

Shows how much scum follows the two clubs that they want ADFC fans to use the M62/M1 route and the other lot the M6/M40 so they don't meet at the services and kick the fuck out of each other.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #37242 on: Today at 10:33:20 am
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:19:58 am
They'll use the lack of trains as an excuse.

Shows how much scum follows the two clubs that they want ADFC fans to use the M62/M1 route and the other lot the M6/M40 so they don't meet at the services and kick the fuck out of each other.

The "other lot" can just use the M20 and the Metropolitan line.  That's where they all live.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #37243 on: Today at 10:37:13 am
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:19:58 am
They'll use the lack of trains as an excuse.

Shows how much scum follows the two clubs that they want ADFC fans to use the M62/M1 route and the other lot the M6/M40 so they don't meet at the services and kick the fuck out of each other.

I know two different people heading up to Manchester for concerts this weekend at the cricket ground (I think) and the Etihad. I imagine it could be quite a moody vibe in the city (even more than usual).
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #37244 on: Today at 10:37:22 am
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Yesterday at 07:17:16 pm
Latest report from Miguel Delaney.

https://t.co/IEL5sMnjey

Good article. Raises more questions than answers though. How damaging to the league if this rumbles on say 2 years. Imagine Summer 2024, someone like Klopp wearily answers to City's new title, "Yeah, we know, still waiting to hear about those 115 charges to be honest. Weird."
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #37245 on: Today at 10:37:43 am
Quote from: TheMissionary on Today at 10:33:20 am
The "other lot" can just use the M20 and the Metropolitan line.  That's where they all live.

;D

The reality is though that there are far more Utd fans in Manc than there are ADFC fans, where I live is pure Utd, Utd shirts everywhere the odd City one.

One thing though, just got back from Crete and was talking to one of the hotel staff. He said there are now people living in the little villages in Crete who have actually heard of Man City now, a few years ago they would have had no clue who they were. He said they will never have the following that Liverpool and Utd have, but their sportswashing is reaching everywhere. Only saw one City shirt while away and that was a Manc, loads of LFC and Utd shirts though.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #37246 on: Today at 11:25:04 am
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:19:58 am
They'll use the lack of trains as an excuse.

Shows how much scum follows the two clubs that they want ADFC fans to use the M62/M1 route and the other lot the M6/M40 so they don't meet at the services and kick the fuck out of each other.

I know some United STHs that are driving down that have said they're fully expecting to see bother at the services.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #37247 on: Today at 11:29:41 am
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 11:25:04 am
I know some United STHs that are driving down that have said they're fully expecting to see bother at the services.

In 1977 on the way down to London we were talking to some actual Mancunians at the services. They were full of confidence that they would hammer us in the Cup Final  >:( but honest enough to admit they were jealous of us then heading on to Rome.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #37248 on: Today at 11:36:15 am
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 11:29:41 am
In 1977 on the way down to London we were talking to some actual Mancunians at the services. They were full of confidence that they would hammer us in the Cup Final  >:( but honest enough to admit they were jealous of us then heading on to Rome.

At least back in those days oppo fans ripped out seats to throw at City fans. Not just at other seats.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #37249 on: Today at 11:40:29 am
Quote from: andyrol on Today at 09:56:38 am
Anyone know if they've sold out tomorrow and Istanbul yet.  I know a man city fan who's said about Istanbul " it's just too far to go for a game"!!!!
Well, when you consider the Emptyhad is too far for many of them to go to, Istanbul is a bit of a stretch.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #37250 on: Today at 11:59:46 am
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 11:40:29 am
Well, when you consider the Emptyhad is too far for many of them to go to, Istanbul is a bit of a stretch.


And as we all know very well, the traffic in Istanbul is awful.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #37251 on: Today at 12:01:22 pm
That's promising that the PL is seriously looking into bringing rules banning associated sponsorship.

It would be nice if UEFA did that like 10 years ago when PSG were getting paid 300 million a year from Qatar tourism, the corrupt Platini led UEFA told them to halve it which is still ongoing now in their commercial revenues.

Utter joke how Saudi FC can rip up a £3 million per year shirt deal and just give themselves a £25 million per year one. If they win a FA Cup or another CL spot will they insert a bonus that pays an extra £20 million similar to what Etisalat were doing to the Cheat FC, when still paying
trophy bonuses even when they had trophyless seasons.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #37252 on: Today at 01:09:26 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:19:58 am
They'll use the lack of trains as an excuse.

Shows how much scum follows the two clubs that they want ADFC fans to use the M62/M1 route and the other lot the M6/M40 so they don't meet at the services and kick the fuck out of each other.

I'm pretty sure we had the same advice for the semi against them last year.

Our actual journey meant we were forced to take the man city designated route, and Liverpool fans still outnumbered them by about 20:1 at the service stations.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #37253 on: Today at 01:12:59 pm
Another puff piece on the guardian that points to their 1999 promotion from the third tier as the critical moment in their development. No mention of winning the sportwashers lottery.

Quote
This amazing transformation in the dying minutes of the playoff final helped pave the way for the future success of the club. Failing to earn promotion that year could have set City back for a while, if not terminally. Many City fans regard this victory as the one that turned everything around for the club and Dickov is still rightly revered for his goal, which was the catalyst for change over the following two decades. The seven Premier League titles won since 2012 may have never materialised but for that win at Wembley, so Roberto Mancini, Manuel Pellegrini and Pep Guardiola all owe a debt to Dickov.

Fuck me. It was Paul Dickov, not a country taking over the club, who those managers have to thank 😂😂
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #37254 on: Today at 01:18:20 pm
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 01:12:59 pm
Another puff piece on the guardian that points to their 1999 promotion from the third tier as the critical moment in their development. No mention of winning the sportwashers lottery.

Fuck me. It was Paul Dickov, not a country taking over the club, who those managers have to thank 😂😂

:D

Would they just not probably have come up the following season?
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #37255 on: Today at 01:43:56 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 01:18:20 pm
:D

Would they just not probably have come up the following season?

Noooooo, if not for a Paul Dickov goal, theyd have folded. Instead, that goal kickstarted a revolution of grit and determination that propelled them to the peak of world football.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #37256 on: Today at 01:46:02 pm
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 01:12:59 pm
Another puff piece on the guardian that points to their 1999 promotion from the third tier as the critical moment in their development. No mention of winning the sportwashers lottery.

Fuck me. It was Paul Dickov, not a country taking over the club, who those managers have to thank 😂😂

I've heard that they have that play-off final game on repeat on the TV's in the Abu Dhabi government offices
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #37257 on: Today at 02:01:04 pm
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 01:43:56 pm
Noooooo, if not for a Paul Dickov goal, theyd have folded. Instead, that goal kickstarted a revolution of grit and determination that propelled them to the peak of world football.

Most of that side played in the Premier League, either before relegation, or when they got promoted again. What a true underdog story.

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/1999_Football_League_Second_Division_play-off_final
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #37258 on: Today at 04:01:39 pm
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 12:01:22 pm
That's promising that the PL is seriously looking into bringing rules banning associated sponsorship.

It would be nice if UEFA did that like 10 years ago when PSG were getting paid 300 million a year from Qatar tourism, the corrupt Platini led UEFA told them to halve it which is still ongoing now in their commercial revenues.

Utter joke how Saudi FC can rip up a £3 million per year shirt deal and just give themselves a £25 million per year one. If they win a FA Cup or another CL spot will they insert a bonus that pays an extra £20 million similar to what Etisalat were doing to the Cheat FC, when still paying
trophy bonuses even when they had trophyless seasons.

Given where they finished last year , and the exposure they'll get next year. Coupled with inflation, £3m to £25m is probably commercially justifiable. How they qualified for CL is more open to question.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #37259 on: Today at 04:16:50 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 04:01:39 pm
Given where they finished last year , and the exposure they'll get next year. Coupled with inflation, £3m to £25m is probably commercially justifiable. How they qualified for CL is more open to question.

Yeah they're playing the long game with these, like you say £25m isn't a lot for a PL team in the CL and with huge exposure and avg attendences of 52k, all wearing the shirt, it'd be a good deal for a non associated sponsor, never mind one owned/funded by PIF.

I believe they were able to spend loads on players because Ashley didn't spend, so they had leeway
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #37260 on: Today at 05:18:11 pm
The league is a sham and it's getting worse.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #37261 on: Today at 05:20:23 pm
"And it's LIES!" - new catchphrase for Martin Tyler?
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #37262 on: Today at 05:51:43 pm
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 05:18:11 pm
The league is a sham and it's getting worse.

Yea

Don't understand how people keep watching
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #37263 on: Today at 06:45:20 pm
North West Tonight reporting from Wembleh
In the background they are putting Etiflags on the seats of the Abu Dhabi supporters seats. Plastic bastards.
Still they can always re use the one they covered up the seats with last year.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #37264 on: Today at 06:49:04 pm
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Today at 05:51:43 pm
Yea

Don't understand how people keep watching

Mad isn't it, I spent the final day of the League campaign in Broadgreen Hospital getting my knee replacement , 4 like minded patients on the ward, like me also gave footy up all for the same valid list of reasons.

I didn't know our score or that Everton stayed up till I was discharged late Monday...I really didn't give a shit either.

Fuckin well out of it me now.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #37265 on: Today at 07:22:18 pm
I hope they smash United 5/6-0 tomorrow because:
- Can't support the Red Mancs in a final;
- It'd make a mockery of the competition.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #37266 on: Today at 08:08:47 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 07:22:18 pm
I hope they smash United 5/6-0 tomorrow because:
- Can't support the Red Mancs in a final;
- It'd make a mockery of the competition.

And most importantly, Utd would get smashed 5/6-0.  ;D
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #37267 on: Today at 09:01:10 pm
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Today at 05:51:43 pm
Yea

Don't understand how people keep watching
Because at least 12 clubs are mostly unaffected apart from getting more for their top players. Clubs outside the pl totally infected.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #37268 on: Today at 09:58:18 pm
I do wonder if taking Kalvin Phillips (and never playing him) has contributed to Leeds relegation. I'm sure he would have got them a few extra points. This sportswashing is linked to everything.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #37269 on: Today at 10:07:11 pm
Quote from: SK8 Red on Today at 09:58:18 pm
I do wonder if taking Kalvin Phillips (and never playing him) has contributed to Leeds relegation. I'm sure he would have got them a few extra points. This sportswashing is linked to everything.
They only signed him so he wouldnt go to a rival like us or united.
It doesnt matter to them, if one £50m signing doesnt work out they just sign another, and another
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #37270 on: Today at 10:45:04 pm
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 01:12:59 pm
Another puff piece on the guardian that points to their 1999 promotion from the third tier as the critical moment in their development. No mention of winning the sportwashers lottery.

Fuck me. It was Paul Dickov, not a country taking over the club, who those managers have to thank 😂😂

Out of interest, who wrote this absolute shite? I don't feel like finding it or giving it the click it doesn't deserve.
