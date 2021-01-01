« previous next »
Man City - cheating bastards rumbled

andyrol

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Today at 09:56:38 am
Anyone know if they've sold out tomorrow and Istanbul yet.  I know a man city fan who's said about Istanbul " it's just too far to go for a game"!!!!
rob1966

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Today at 10:19:58 am
Quote from: andyrol on Today at 09:56:38 am
Anyone know if they've sold out tomorrow and Istanbul yet.  I know a man city fan who's said about Istanbul " it's just too far to go for a game"!!!!

They'll use the lack of trains as an excuse.

Shows how much scum follows the two clubs that they want ADFC fans to use the M62/M1 route and the other lot the M6/M40 so they don't meet at the services and kick the fuck out of each other.
Fuck the Tories

TheMissionary

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Today at 10:33:20 am
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:19:58 am
They'll use the lack of trains as an excuse.

Shows how much scum follows the two clubs that they want ADFC fans to use the M62/M1 route and the other lot the M6/M40 so they don't meet at the services and kick the fuck out of each other.

The "other lot" can just use the M20 and the Metropolitan line.  That's where they all live.
Crosby Nick

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Today at 10:37:13 am
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:19:58 am
They'll use the lack of trains as an excuse.

Shows how much scum follows the two clubs that they want ADFC fans to use the M62/M1 route and the other lot the M6/M40 so they don't meet at the services and kick the fuck out of each other.

I know two different people heading up to Manchester for concerts this weekend at the cricket ground (I think) and the Etihad. I imagine it could be quite a moody vibe in the city (even more than usual).
lionel_messias

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Today at 10:37:22 am
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Yesterday at 07:17:16 pm
Latest report from Miguel Delaney.

https://t.co/IEL5sMnjey

Good article. Raises more questions than answers though. How damaging to the league if this rumbles on say 2 years. Imagine Summer 2024, someone like Klopp wearily answers to City's new title, "Yeah, we know, still waiting to hear about those 115 charges to be honest. Weird."
rob1966

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Today at 10:37:43 am
Quote from: TheMissionary on Today at 10:33:20 am
The "other lot" can just use the M20 and the Metropolitan line.  That's where they all live.

;D

The reality is though that there are far more Utd fans in Manc than there are ADFC fans, where I live is pure Utd, Utd shirts everywhere the odd City one.

One thing though, just got back from Crete and was talking to one of the hotel staff. He said there are now people living in the little villages in Crete who have actually heard of Man City now, a few years ago they would have had no clue who they were. He said they will never have the following that Liverpool and Utd have, but their sportswashing is reaching everywhere. Only saw one City shirt while away and that was a Manc, loads of LFC and Utd shirts though.
redgriffin73

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Today at 11:25:04 am
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:19:58 am
They'll use the lack of trains as an excuse.

Shows how much scum follows the two clubs that they want ADFC fans to use the M62/M1 route and the other lot the M6/M40 so they don't meet at the services and kick the fuck out of each other.

I know some United STHs that are driving down that have said they're fully expecting to see bother at the services.
So Howard Philips

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Today at 11:29:41 am
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 11:25:04 am
I know some United STHs that are driving down that have said they're fully expecting to see bother at the services.

In 1977 on the way down to London we were talking to some actual Mancunians at the services. They were full of confidence that they would hammer us in the Cup Final  >:( but honest enough to admit they were jealous of us then heading on to Rome.
BigCDump

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Today at 11:36:15 am
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 11:29:41 am
In 1977 on the way down to London we were talking to some actual Mancunians at the services. They were full of confidence that they would hammer us in the Cup Final  >:( but honest enough to admit they were jealous of us then heading on to Rome.

At least back in those days oppo fans ripped out seats to throw at City fans. Not just at other seats.
Son of Spion

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Today at 11:40:29 am
Quote from: andyrol on Today at 09:56:38 am
Anyone know if they've sold out tomorrow and Istanbul yet.  I know a man city fan who's said about Istanbul " it's just too far to go for a game"!!!!
Well, when you consider the Emptyhad is too far for many of them to go to, Istanbul is a bit of a stretch.
redgriffin73

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Today at 11:59:46 am
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 11:40:29 am
Well, when you consider the Emptyhad is too far for many of them to go to, Istanbul is a bit of a stretch.


And as we all know very well, the traffic in Istanbul is awful.
RedSince86

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Today at 12:01:22 pm
That's promising that the PL is seriously looking into bringing rules banning associated sponsorship.

It would be nice if UEFA did that like 10 years ago when PSG were getting paid 300 million a year from Qatar tourism, the corrupt Platini led UEFA told them to halve it which is still ongoing now in their commercial revenues.

Utter joke how Saudi FC can rip up a £3 million per year shirt deal and just give themselves a £25 million per year one. If they win a FA Cup or another CL spot will they insert a bonus that pays an extra £20 million similar to what Etisalat were doing to the Cheat FC, when still paying
trophy bonuses even when they had trophyless seasons.
