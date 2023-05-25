« previous next »
Author Topic: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled  (Read 2439060 times)

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37200 on: May 25, 2023, 11:29:25 am »
Quote from: a little break on May 24, 2023, 11:19:26 pm
Nobody will convince me they haven't paid refs off. The 13/14 and 21/22 leagues were lost by us to them by some of the dodgiest refereeing decisions you're ever likely to see.
Barcalona paid refs during Guardiola's time there:

Quote
Uefa has launched an official investigation into the allegations that Barcelona made payments to a former vice-president of Spain's referees' committee. Spanish Reports last month claimed the Catalan club paid companies owned by Jose Maria Enriquez Negreira 7 million euros (£6.2 million) between 2001 and 2018.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37201 on: May 25, 2023, 11:30:54 am »
Quote from: paulrazor on May 25, 2023, 11:09:08 am
"I will start to think about the treble if we are able to go to Istanbul [to face Inter in the Champions League final] with the two titles in the pocket. Then after, I will concede: 'Okay, we won one title, we can do it'," he said. "It was once in the lifetime in the UK, one team, it was United, the way they won against Bayern Munich in Camp Nou. I was there as a little boy."

he was 28, captain of Barca who were actually knocked out in the groups by those two teams

 :lmao
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37202 on: May 25, 2023, 11:41:32 am »
Quote from: paulrazor on May 25, 2023, 11:09:08 am
"I will start to think about the treble if we are able to go to Istanbul [to face Inter in the Champions League final] with the two titles in the pocket. Then after, I will concede: 'Okay, we won one title, we can do it'," he said. "It was once in the lifetime in the UK, one team, it was United, the way they won against Bayern Munich in Camp Nou. I was there as a little boy."

he was 28, captain of Barca who were actually knocked out in the groups by those two teams
Haha
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37203 on: May 25, 2023, 11:50:54 am »
Quote from: paulrazor on May 25, 2023, 11:09:08 am
"I will start to think about the treble if we are able to go to Istanbul [to face Inter in the Champions League final] with the two titles in the pocket. Then after, I will concede: 'Okay, we won one title, we can do it'," he said. "It was once in the lifetime in the UK, one team, it was United, the way they won against Bayern Munich in Camp Nou. I was there as a little boy."

he was 28, captain of Barca who were actually knocked out in the groups by those two teams
He's a genuine weirdo.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37204 on: May 25, 2023, 12:09:19 pm »
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37205 on: May 25, 2023, 12:41:08 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on May 25, 2023, 11:15:53 am
He had a few lines this morning it seems.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37206 on: May 25, 2023, 03:42:16 pm »
Quote from: Saltashscouse on May 25, 2023, 12:09:19 pm
https://www.instagram.com/reel/CsebOLDO7An/?igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA== :mooncat :lmao :shite: :knob :rash :shocked :moon
Erm no not really Ped. Everything youve won on the pitch is because of the cheating off the pitch.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37207 on: May 25, 2023, 04:37:52 pm »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on May 24, 2023, 10:31:09 pm
Wont match last seasons points total now. Amazing considering they bought the best player ever by all accounts.

Not ignoring the fact that Chelsea wildly overpaid for some players, but the price on Haaland tells you everything you need to know about City's dealings. £52m? Yeah, pull the other one.

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37208 on: May 25, 2023, 08:46:15 pm »
Just saw clip of Ped pushing the linesman. Fuckinghell. Thats far worse than anything Klopp has ever done. Im guessing the media is full of calls for the cheat to be banned?
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37209 on: May 28, 2023, 08:16:18 am »
The Mail (I know, I know, won't post a link here) has actually done an investigtion on these frauds:

Are Man City 'gaming the system'? Champions' 13-club group accused of 'financial doping'... with 36 starlets costing a total of £100m making just SIX starts in 127 years at the club between them
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37210 on: May 28, 2023, 09:20:50 am »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on May 28, 2023, 08:16:18 am
The Mail (I know, I know, won't post a link here) has actually done an investigtion on these frauds:

Are Man City 'gaming the system'? Champions' 13-club group accused of 'financial doping'... with 36 starlets costing a total of £100m making just SIX starts in 127 years at the club between them


Its from Nick Harris its probably easier doing it from his Twitter account.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37211 on: Yesterday at 06:28:45 pm »
Nearly 10 days out from the final and I'm not seeing any headlines about ticket allocations, flights and hotels etc. Funny that?

It's almost as if an irrelevant and badly supported club are trying to pretend they are deserving
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37212 on: Yesterday at 07:13:39 pm »
Looks like theyre going to sign Kovacic.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37213 on: Yesterday at 07:31:21 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 07:13:39 pm
Looks like theyre going to sign Kovacic.
I'm sure his salary demands will be meagre and won't upset their rigid wage structure too much.

In other news mysterious fleets of Lambourginis spotted driving around Dubrovnik, all owned by the same family.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37214 on: Yesterday at 07:50:53 pm »
Has he played for Chelsea at all this season? No doubt hell be ideal for City and miraculously always he available but dont recall seeing him play in ages. Might just be because Ive not seen Chelsea in that time!
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37215 on: Today at 01:21:07 pm »
Another player to earn his £100k a week with two starts per season, which is absolutely fine
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37216 on: Today at 01:26:58 pm »
Quote from: Jwils21 on Today at 01:21:07 pm
Another player to earn his £100k a week with two starts per season, which is absolutely fine
Another signing that any of the other top clubs could afford to make.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37217 on: Today at 01:32:38 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on May 28, 2023, 09:20:50 am
Its from Nick Harris its probably easier doing it from his Twitter account.

loved that tweet of his about de Zerbi being the actual manager of the year award (the LMA one rather than the PL):

Huge congrats to Roberto De Zerbi of Brighton for being the actual Manager of the Year in the LMA awards once the shortlist has undergone regression analysis to nullify financial creativity, plain old cheating and adjustments for sovereign wealth fund doping.
https://twitter.com/sportingintel/status/1663673217435746307?s=20
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37218 on: Today at 02:27:12 pm »
The PL seems to have won a prosecution for guys devaluing their product by selling subscriptions to games not officially sold.
I wonder of they'll have teeth for those destroying the value of their product.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37219 on: Today at 02:38:13 pm »
https://www.forbes.com/lists/soccer-valuations/?sh=77895243198b

City's false and inflated value at 4.99 billion. If they ever do get put up for sale they wouldn't get any buyers at that price from a non sports washer surely? Given that if you take away the fake revenue streams and fund them sustainably and by the rules there will be a big drop off in every department bringing the value of the club down pretty quickly.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37220 on: Today at 02:48:32 pm »
Quote from: red1977 on Today at 02:38:13 pm
https://www.forbes.com/lists/soccer-valuations/?sh=77895243198b

City's false and inflated value at 4.99 billion. If they ever do get put up for sale they wouldn't get any buyers at that price from a non sports washer surely? Given that if you take away the fake revenue streams and fund them sustainably they will be a big drop off in every department bringing the value of the club down pretty quickly.
City Football Group have had losses close to £500 million in the last 3 results, the losses this year are over just  over £200 million.

It's so obvious they are diverting losses from Cheat FC to that CFG Enterprise, how can you explain them being the only sports club in the World to post a profit during a pandemic hit season with no match day revenue, the clubs in the CFG portfolio are small clubs and do not have turnovers to combine losses of that magnitude, it doesn't make sense.

CFG hasn't made a profit since 2018 when they posted £44 million losses, seems to be going the way of Etihad Airways. ;D

It's a money laundering scheme created to stop those haemorrhaging losses Cheat FC had for about 8 years in a row and dump them in CFG.






