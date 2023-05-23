

Sorry bear with me, catching up. Sometimes writing it down helps me to make sense of things.



Gary Neville now doesnt agree FFP should be a thing (after a nice paid trip to the Middle East, and some signficant interest in United from the same region 🤔) as clubs not part of the historic elite should be able to get into the elite circles. No mention of how City have gone about this. Convenient. Its not even worth getting into the ethics of the owners now is it?



Pep Guardiola now wants a speedy resolution to the 100+ charges that City face for cheating, as hes worried about the perception of the clubs achievements. In a slight change of tack hes also now committed to staying whatever the outcome, despite saying hed leave if they were found guilty when faced with similar charges by UEFA - the same ones they got off on via a technicality. Incidentally, City havent been in a rush to co-operate with the authorities to keep this moving along, unless Ive missed something? Maybe one for the lawyers to sort out, eh?



Literally no-one other than the 14 City fans who stayed to celebrate the title - with a cardboard cut-out of the main man - at the Etihad, gives a fuck about them winning the league for the 5th time in 6 years.



At the other end of the table Everton are just about holding on to their PL status (trying to keep a straight face, the loads a money bastards). Who knows what might happen when they get hit with a points deduction next season. Like other big clubs before them, absolutely no chance of them falling into obscurity and disappearing, despite being backed by a billionaire and spending well beyond their means. Never happened before, has it?



Yes lads, we know you all love the game and arent in it for 100% of what you can squeeze out of it. Nor for the short term hit of your club winning something. Doesnt matter if its hollow, a shiny metal thing and bragging rights always come first.



As you were.

