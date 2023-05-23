« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 925 926 927 928 929 [930]   Go Down

Author Topic: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled  (Read 2420815 times)

Offline SvenJohansen

  • Fast single-handed action expert.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 942
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37160 on: Yesterday at 07:28:26 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 04:28:19 pm
This lot are just very expensive tumbleweed, though.

This is just a brilliant and perfect sentence. Its the best description of City Ive seen.
Logged
I feel a little strange inside
A little bit of Jekyll, a little Mr. Hyde

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,038
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37161 on: Yesterday at 07:56:21 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 07:01:40 pm
I hope if they win the CL they're met with a wall of social media silence. I will be darkly amused as they stamp their feet and say we're all just jealous.

PSG will be the only ones
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline mickeydocs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,320
  • Jurgen Klopp - best Liverpool coach since Paisley
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37162 on: Yesterday at 08:13:57 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 04:57:43 pm
Don't watch SSN, its a wankfest



Why would any rational human being watch ssn?
Logged
Its easy to believe when its going well.

Online Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,412
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37163 on: Yesterday at 08:39:12 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 06:38:52 pm
Didn't see that, good of him. He'll have respected us for doing that, he'll have no time for ADFC I'd say.
https://youtu.be/bDUKG0137xY
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,432
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37164 on: Yesterday at 08:41:19 pm »
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,038
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37165 on: Yesterday at 08:49:01 pm »
Quote from: mickeydocs on Yesterday at 08:13:57 pm
Why would any rational human being watch ssn?

I was channel hopping this morning and heard Carras name mentioned so left it one for a sec, it was some vomit inducing thing about the convicted drug cheat Ped being the greatest manager of all time, I carried on channel hopping at that point
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,885
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37166 on: Yesterday at 08:59:48 pm »
The first part of this... they get it...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/3qEmP8STZhk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/3qEmP8STZhk</a>

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3qEmP8STZhk
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Offline mickeydocs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,320
  • Jurgen Klopp - best Liverpool coach since Paisley
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37167 on: Yesterday at 09:35:51 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 08:49:01 pm
I was channel hopping this morning and heard Carras name mentioned so left it one for a sec, it was some vomit inducing thing about the convicted drug cheat Ped being the greatest manager of all time, I carried on channel hopping at that point
😂
Logged
Its easy to believe when its going well.

Online Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,412
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37168 on: Yesterday at 09:56:23 pm »
Pip is without doubt the baldest fella I've ever seen, not just the fact he doesn't have hair, I'm talking about his personality, he's a Bald.
Logged

Offline TomDcs

  • Cross dressing, pant shitting, clothes thief
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,017
  • Six times...
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37169 on: Yesterday at 10:09:28 pm »

Sorry bear with me, catching up. Sometimes writing it down helps me to make sense of things.

Gary Neville now doesnt agree FFP should be a thing (after a nice paid trip to the Middle East, and some signficant interest in United from the same region 🤔) as clubs not part of the historic elite should be able to get into the elite circles. No mention of how City have gone about this. Convenient. Its not even worth getting into the ethics of the owners now is it?

Pep Guardiola now wants a speedy resolution to the 100+ charges that City face for cheating, as hes worried about the perception of the clubs achievements. In a slight change of tack hes also now committed to staying whatever the outcome, despite saying hed leave if they were found guilty when faced with similar charges by UEFA - the same ones they got off on via a technicality. Incidentally, City havent been in a rush to co-operate with the authorities to keep this moving along, unless Ive missed something? Maybe one for the lawyers to sort out, eh?

Literally no-one other than the 14 City fans who stayed to celebrate the title - with a cardboard cut-out of the main man - at the Etihad, gives a fuck about them winning the league for the 5th time in 6 years.

At the other end of the table Everton are just about holding on to their PL status (trying to keep a straight face, the loads a money bastards). Who knows what might happen when they get hit with a points deduction next season. Like other big clubs before them, absolutely no chance of them falling into obscurity and disappearing, despite being backed by a billionaire and spending well beyond their means. Never happened before, has it?

Yes lads, we know you all love the game and arent in it for 100% of what you can squeeze out of it. Nor for the short term hit of your club winning something. Doesnt matter if its hollow, a shiny metal thing and bragging rights always come first.

As you were.
Logged

Offline Passmaster Molby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,802
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37170 on: Yesterday at 10:13:16 pm »
Im sure Pep will get away with manhandling the linesman tonight. Wonder if he gets the same media attention as Jurgen did?
Logged

Offline slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,406
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37171 on: Yesterday at 10:26:00 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 09:56:23 pm
Pip is without doubt the baldest fella I've ever seen, not just the fact he doesn't have hair, I'm talking about his personality, he's a Bald.

You aint seen nothing yet pal
Logged

Offline decosabute

  • ...and so am I
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,545
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37172 on: Yesterday at 10:27:53 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 04:19:11 pm
Its what makes that current round of arguments theyre making that any club could have signed random City player (except Grealish), but didnt. Completely disingenuous.

This shit drives me mad. As if mega (possibly off-the-books) wages and the fact that the players know the club will keep spending have nothing to do with them going there. Newcastle and their apologists (hang your head in shame Shearer) are up to the same shite. "It's not the money at all - we could've got these lads with or without state funding". Such a load of bollocks.
Logged

Offline tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,097
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37173 on: Yesterday at 10:30:44 pm »
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline mikey_LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,344
  • At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37174 on: Yesterday at 10:31:09 pm »
Wont match last seasons points total now. Amazing considering they bought the best player ever by all accounts.
Logged
"A lot of football success is in the mind. You must believe you are the best and then make sure that you are." - Bill Shankly

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,194
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37175 on: Yesterday at 10:38:37 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 09:56:23 pm
Pip is without doubt the baldest fella I've ever seen, not just the fact he doesn't have hair, I'm talking about his personality, he's a Bald.

Think you're confusing bald with bland mate  8)
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline thx in advance

  • da red giant asshole
  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 213
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37176 on: Yesterday at 11:14:20 pm »
Logged

Offline a little break

  • Tonyign0r35u
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,219
  • YNWA
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37177 on: Yesterday at 11:19:26 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Yesterday at 10:43:28 am
If this is the cheating we know about it really makes you wonder what is going on that we don't know about yet. One obvious one for me is media organisations being paid to look the other way but there is and should be suspicion everywhere including up to and including match day officials. Given what we know about their owners nothing is off the table.

Nobody will convince me they haven't paid refs off. The 13/14 and 21/22 leagues were lost by us to them by some of the dodgiest refereeing decisions you're ever likely to see.
Logged

Offline red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,931
  • J.F.T.97
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37178 on: Today at 05:31:35 am »
Quote from: Passmaster Molby on Yesterday at 10:13:16 pm
Im sure Pep will get away with manhandling the linesman tonight. Wonder if he gets the same media attention as Jurgen did?

Well it's certainly not all over the BBC sport page and I'm struggling to find any journalists up in arms. Wonder why....
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 925 926 927 928 929 [930]   Go Up
« previous next »
 