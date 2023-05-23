Sorry bear with me, catching up. Sometimes writing it down helps me to make sense of things.
Gary Neville now doesnt agree FFP should be a thing (after a nice paid trip to the Middle East, and some signficant interest in United from the same region 🤔) as clubs not part of the historic elite should be able to get into the elite circles. No mention of how City have gone about this. Convenient. Its not even worth getting into the ethics of the owners now is it?
Pep Guardiola now wants a speedy resolution to the 100+ charges that City face for cheating, as hes worried about the perception of the clubs achievements. In a slight change of tack hes also now committed to staying whatever the outcome, despite saying hed leave if they were found guilty when faced with similar charges by UEFA - the same ones they got off on via a technicality. Incidentally, City havent been in a rush to co-operate with the authorities to keep this moving along, unless Ive missed something? Maybe one for the lawyers to sort out, eh?
Literally no-one other than the 14 City fans who stayed to celebrate the title - with a cardboard cut-out of the main man - at the Etihad, gives a fuck about them winning the league for the 5th time in 6 years.
At the other end of the table Everton are just about holding on to their PL status (trying to keep a straight face, the loads a money bastards). Who knows what might happen when they get hit with a points deduction next season. Like other big clubs before them, absolutely no chance of them falling into obscurity and disappearing, despite being backed by a billionaire and spending well beyond their means. Never happened before, has it?
Yes lads, we know you all love the game and arent in it for 100% of what you can squeeze out of it. Nor for the short term hit of your club winning something. Doesnt matter if its hollow, a shiny metal thing and bragging rights always come first.
As you were.