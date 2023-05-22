« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 924 925 926 927 928 [929]   Go Down

Author Topic: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled  (Read 2419018 times)

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,975
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37120 on: Today at 01:47:16 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 01:45:05 pm
Ped doesn't get to decide when he leaves City. Abu Dhabi own his fucking soul. And his brother's.

Abu Dhabi won't  be satisfied with one CL title. Ped leaves when Abu Dhabi say he can leave - and not a moment before.

has anyone looked closely at how he blinked in the interview - any messages being sent?
Logged

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,613
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37121 on: Today at 01:50:44 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 01:12:07 pm
Not a  matter of "if" unfortunately it's a "when"

You've had but a taste of what Liverpool supporters have been going through these last 6 years. To have such a season and then still finish 2nd*

Football died a long time ago.


When they look back, not only will Leicester be applauded for what they, Liverpool will be as well, for winning it. Arsenal and us should also be recognised for making a contest in 3 seasons as well (or rather winning it when City have it stripped). Unfortunately United will get one for finishing miles behind City as well.
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,450
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37122 on: Today at 02:07:31 pm »
Quote from: spen71 on May 22, 2023, 04:24:15 pm
I see someone mentioned, that a boycott of away fans going to the Manchester council stadium.     That should happen plus no one should watch when they are on Sky or BT.    If the viewing figures were countable on 2 hands (so 12 in Manchester), the PL will start to notice more

The city fans would accuse away fans of copying them since boycotting city home games is their thing.  ;D
Logged

Offline Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,450
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37123 on: Today at 02:22:06 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 09:15:39 am
From chatting to fans outside of the big clubs, theres next to no appetite to deal with city. In a Liverpool bubble you think everyone wants them kicked out of the league.

For fans of teams that rarely get to sniff a trophy, some hold out the hope of an oil-daddy buying them out. West Han fans were doing cartwheels after being linked with Qatar - even Utd fans were. Its disenfranchised millionaire syndrome - the reason we tolerate wealth inequality instead of rioting against the very existence of the super rich.

There are also those that will take a sportswashing non-entity winning over the likes of Arsenal,Utd or us. You dont have to look far to find them and I imagine they make up the majority of football fans.

It is such a shortsighted viewpoint for those fans, if they stopped for a second they would realise that without city buying everything they would have a chance in the domestic cups, might get a european place from the league and would be paying less to sign players without the market being distorted by state backing. Isn't it everton who have missed out on the most european places over the years due to sportswashers, without them everton might not actually be quite so financially fucked.
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,094
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37124 on: Today at 02:34:22 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 01:45:05 pm
Ped doesn't get to decide when he leaves City. Abu Dhabi own his fucking soul. And his brother's.

Abu Dhabi won't  be satisfied with one CL title. Ped leaves when Abu Dhabi say he can leave - and not a moment before.

Nah he'll leave when he wants, they won't stop him.  They're sports washing, doesn't suit that image to prevent someone who's delivered so much for them leaving when he wants.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Bucko - Dubai

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 377
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37125 on: Today at 02:37:45 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 01:04:11 pm
To be fair Im hearing a lot more noise about city's cheating now than in previous seasons. Not enough noise but the needle seems to be moving a little.

Best thing to happen to them in the last few years was liverpool, a team equally as good as them, going toe to toe, making a lot of people forget how both of them got there, and only concentrating on the on field rivalry. This time city won the league with games to spare, and they still had a slow start, next season I expect them to do what many said theyd do this season, win it by 20-30 points.

If its tedious now, its only getting worse from here. I think a lot of people are on the verge of just totally losing interest.

Think that we were the best club that could have rivalled them from their view. With Liverpool nationally disliked by most football fans it have fans of other teams a club to root for.

With Arsenal it has seemed more of the notion that the plucky underdog has done well and it's a shame they didn't win it, which has turned more peoples attention to ADFC
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,975
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37126 on: Today at 02:37:49 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 02:34:22 pm
Nah he'll leave when he wants, they won't stop him.  They're sports washing, doesn't suit that image to prevent someone who's delivered so much for them leaving when he wants.
how would anyone know they've stopped him from leaving?  unless he goes on tv and tells everyone.
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,094
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37127 on: Today at 02:39:05 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 02:37:49 pm
how would anyone know they've stopped him from leaving?  unless he goes on tv and tells everyone.

It would leak through the media.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,229
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37128 on: Today at 03:01:14 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 02:37:49 pm
how would anyone know they've stopped him from leaving?  unless he goes on tv and tells everyone.

The fact he's only got one hand after a weekend jolly to the Middle East?
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,450
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37129 on: Today at 03:02:56 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 12:03:12 pm
Yeah but Akanji and Ake weren't big money and every team in the league could afford them.

I'll just completely ignore the 10 players in each of their positions they bought before they landed Akanji and Ake though.

While true on the former, Ake was over £40m, which is big money for a defender by most definitions even now.
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,262
  • Dutch Class
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37130 on: Today at 03:20:15 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 12:03:12 pm
Yeah but Akanji and Ake weren't big money and every team in the league could afford them.


According to Transfermarkt, Ake is the 16th most expensive CB ever. For context of the top 20 most expensive CBs, six were signed by Man City: Dias (6th), Laporte (8th), Stones (10th), Ake (16th), Mangala (17th), Otamendi (18th)
Logged

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,183
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37131 on: Today at 03:45:45 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 02:39:05 pm
It would leak through the media.

Why would it though? They have leverage; Ped's brother is up to his neck in this too. How many players have stuck it out with City when teams like Real Madrid or Barcelona should have been in for them?

Whatever comes out will be years after the fact. As long as Ped isn't found mangled on a deserted beach, I doubt anyone will care by then.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,591
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37132 on: Today at 03:54:40 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 03:20:15 pm
According to Transfermarkt, Ake is the 16th most expensive CB ever. For context of the top 20 most expensive CBs, six were signed by Man City: Dias (6th), Laporte (8th), Stones (10th), Ake (16th), Mangala (17th), Otamendi (18th)

Yeah, but they don't break transfer records and others do. Or something.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline vblfc

  • "Verily, behold! Liverpool Football Club!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,203
  • Let your soul and spirit fly Into the mystic
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37133 on: Today at 03:59:03 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 12:09:17 pm
Most of the reports I saw this morning were calling out the hypocrisy of his recent statement of getting the case settled as soon as possible.
I agree with Pep,  Hope they get the case resolved as quick as possible..........

Then dish out the harshest possible sentence and immediately announce they are moving on to review their next 5 years worth financial irregularities.

Sooner the better in my book.
Logged

Offline vblfc

  • "Verily, behold! Liverpool Football Club!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,203
  • Let your soul and spirit fly Into the mystic
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37134 on: Today at 04:01:11 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 03:45:45 pm
Why would it though? They have leverage; Ped's brother is up to his neck in this too. How many players have stuck it out with City when teams like Real Madrid or Barcelona should have been in for them?

Whatever comes out will be years after the fact. As long as Ped isn't found mangled on a deserted beach, I doubt anyone will care by then.
Milly must know a thing or two
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,027
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37135 on: Today at 04:05:53 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 10:38:26 am
Very difficult to imagine that was just a one off/exception for Mancini isnt it? Did they do that for all their managers? All their players in come capacity?

There are a few different charges in reference to player and manager payments, so it's likely Der Spiegel and therefore the PL are aware of a lot more.
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 104,129
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37136 on: Today at 04:06:00 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 03:54:40 pm
Yeah, but they don't break transfer records and others do. Or something.

They did in the early 80s once I think. Cant remember who they spent it on but no one decent. Imagine being able to outspend Sheikh-el-Moores back then.
Logged

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,687
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37137 on: Today at 04:08:23 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 04:05:53 pm
There are a few different charges in reference to player and manager payments, so it's likely Der Spiegel and therefore the PL are aware of a lot more.

The Mancini payment being the obvious one, though I wouldnt rule out others either.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,027
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37138 on: Today at 04:13:53 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 04:06:00 pm
They did in the early 80s once I think. Cant remember who they spent it on but no one decent. Imagine being able to outspend Sheikh-el-Moores back then.

Steve Daley
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,613
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37139 on: Today at 04:15:54 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 01:15:15 am
They have basically broken four rules on multiple occasions.

The first set of alleged breaches outlined by the Premier League in their report relates to City, Premier League champions six times under the ownership of City Football Group, allegedly breaching league rules requiring provision "in utmost good faith" of "accurate financial information that gives a true and fair view of the clubs financial position." That relates to allegations that the value of some of the club's sponsorship deals have been inflated, with money being paid by the clubs owners instead of sponsors that were linked to Abu Dhabi.

The sponsorship deals are understood to related to Etihad airlines and telecommunications partner Etisalat, with the allegations made that the money for those deals had derived from from Sheikh Mansours Abu Dhabi United Group (ADUG) company.

The second set of alleged breaches relate to the breaking of rules "requiring a member club to include full details of manager remuneration in its relevant contracts with its manager," those charges related to seasons 2009/10 to 2012/13, a period when Mancini was manager between December 2009 and May 2013. ADUG were also involved in the allegations around Mancini's contract, with the Der Spiegel report having outlined that the Italian manager's firm Italy International Services issues quarterly invoices to ADUG which were then paid via a consultancy arrangement with Abu Dhabi-based football club Al Jazira. Mancini's first contract with City was for a base salary of £1.45m net, but his company in Italy was also allegedly paid £1.75m per annum from Al Jazira, a club where he had to coach for four days of the year as part of the arrangement.

The third set deals with alleged breaches of Premier League rules requiring clubs to comply with UEFA's FFP regulations for the period between 2013/14 to 2017/18. City were landed with a two-year ban from European competition and a £25m fine in February 2020 after a UEFA investigation found them to have breached FFP rules. That, however, was overturned upon appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport in June 2020, the fine reduced to £9m.

A fourth set of charges relate to alleged breaches of the club's P&S rules between 2015/16 and 2017/18, as well as more recent charges, from December 2018 onwards, relating to 'co-operation' from the club around the Premier League's investigation into their financial affairs.

City has two massive issues for me. Firstly this isn't a governing body taking action against them. This is their business partners in essentially the 'Premier league' PLC so there is a far lower burden of proof if it goes to court.

Secondly unlike the UEFA charges these charges aren't time-barred.

 


Thanks, so it's the 1st and 3rd element that are the big ones, presumably if you discount the dodgy sponsorship then the losses are even greater so those two must be interdependent in some way.
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,027
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37140 on: Today at 04:17:12 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 04:08:23 pm
The Mancini payment being the obvious one, though I wouldnt rule out others either.

If they've done it once then you know they've done it on other occasions.

Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 03:54:40 pm
Yeah, but they don't break transfer records and others do. Or something.

;D

Around £250 million Ped has spent on CBs. This is what the arse lickers miss, he can afford to get it wrong as he just chucks another £50+ million at it.
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 104,129
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37141 on: Today at 04:19:11 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 04:17:12 pm
If they've done it once then you know they've done it on other occasions.

;D

Around £250 million Ped has spent on CBs. This is what the arse lickers miss, he can afford to get it wrong as he just chucks another £50+ million at it.

Its what makes that current round of arguments theyre making that any club could have signed random City player (except Grealish), but didnt. Completely disingenuous.
Logged

Offline elsewhere

  • Turning Japanese, I think I'm turning Japanese, I really think I mean African, so...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,481
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37142 on: Today at 04:22:43 pm »
If they win tonight, is it gonna be their 2nd league title within a week?
Logged

Offline blert596

  • or is it Simon Peg, Advert: Buy incontinence bed pads from www.incontinencechoice.co.uk Wash & disposable. Trade & Public.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,978
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37143 on: Today at 04:26:16 pm »
Glad they won it. Means fuck all.

Havent heard a thing about it, even on the telly. Insignificant c*nts.

Dont think I'd of survived listening to Arsenal fan verbally orgasm every sentence over Leggo fucking head.
Logged
All the badge kissing in the world don't make up for the fact that they are, frankly, not Liverpool Football Club. It's not their fault. Its just how it is.

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,735
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37144 on: Today at 04:28:19 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 01:42:13 pm
Not one PL club congratulated them on Twitter, I'm guessing Saudi FC would have but didn't want to be seen as the only club to. ;D

Both are Pariahs of the the English game, the same way PSG are seen in France.

I saw a Tweet today that 17 PL clubs are against Qatar buying a club in the PL.

I can't say I'm surprised.

In most other circumstances what they have done, and may yet to go onto do this season, would be seen as remarkable, but in the current context it's anything but. Facts are, they should be expected to clean up the trophies season after season with ease. Maybe only the odd occasion where they miss out on something even though they still come close. I think everyone knows what they are. Many don't care either, but even those who don't care don't give them any respect.

It's a really strange feeling. They just sort of leave you cold. If it was a genuine rags to riches story you could admire it, but it's not. I know their manager and players obviously feel different, but when I look at their players, De Bruyne for instance, I just see excellent players who have wasted their careers and sacrificed them for a political propaganda machine. It's all a false construct, and one which deserves no real credit.

I imagine other clubs were all over Leicester with congratulations when they lifted the PL trophy. This lot are just very expensive tumbleweed, though.
Logged
Beware The County Road Headlockers.

Offline stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,947
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37145 on: Today at 04:30:49 pm »
Until they go through the PL case, all their trophies have an asterisk beside them.....not many journalists have mentioned that (some have).
Logged
#JFT97

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,027
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37146 on: Today at 04:45:00 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 04:19:11 pm
Its what makes that current round of arguments theyre making that any club could have signed random City player (except Grealish), but didnt. Completely disingenuous.

Yep, the rest of us who run their clubs properly have to get our signings right. The clubs pushing prices up have made it even harder to absorb mistakes
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,735
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Man City* - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37147 on: Today at 04:56:09 pm »
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 02:22:06 pm
It is such a shortsighted viewpoint for those fans, if they stopped for a second they would realise that without city buying everything they would have a chance in the domestic cups, might get a european place from the league and would be paying less to sign players without the market being distorted by state backing. Isn't it everton who have missed out on the most european places over the years due to sportswashers, without them everton might not actually be quite so financially fucked.

We live in such a Thatcherite society these days. A society where most are only interested in things that affect them and their world directly. As you said, that's not only blinkered, it's also shortsighted. Such selfishness leads people to be willfully blinkered. They see only what they want to see and block out the rest. What does puzzle me, though, is that such self-interest usually sees people having eagle eyes on those who threaten their little bubble. In this case, though, their eyes are off the ball and they've also succumbed to shortsightedness.

I get why Bitters would see Abu Dhabi as useful idiots. Their cheating has conned us out of deserved silverware. I can also see why Spurs fans might love cuddling up to their Abu Dhabi useful idiots too, because they pissed on Arsenal's chips. But that's all just fleeting and hollow schadenfreude that we all need to have the ability to see past. After a few days of taking the piss, people really should have the ability to see past the end of their noses.

Everybody suffers because of the sportswashers, not just those who lost the title by a single point in 195 back in 2018/19 or Arsenal who ran out of steam after a great two thirds of a season. If you are in this league and Abu Dhabi and Saudi are above you, you are two places further down than you probably ought to be, and that's without taking into account your results against them directly. These are yo-yo relegation fodder without the cheating. Every single team in the league is paying a price for their blatant cheating. Clubs can miss out on Europe, can get relegated, can miss out on a higher placed finish resulting in lower prize money, can miss out on deeper cup runs and the financial help that gives them.

It's just a pity that shortsightedness has flourished alongside selfishness, because if people weren't so shortsighted they'd realise that the sportswashers are strangling the progress of their own clubs too. Then, they might just realise that their apathy is ultimately self-defeating.
« Last Edit: Today at 04:59:26 pm by Son of Spion »
Logged
Beware The County Road Headlockers.

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,027
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37148 on: Today at 04:57:43 pm »
Quote from: blert596 on Today at 04:26:16 pm
Glad they won it. Means fuck all.

Havent heard a thing about it, even on the telly. Insignificant c*nts.

Dont think I'd of survived listening to Arsenal fan verbally orgasm every sentence over Leggo fucking head.

Don't watch SSN, its a wankfest

Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,405
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37149 on: Today at 05:12:58 pm »
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 02:07:31 pm
The city fans would accuse away fans of copying them since boycotting city home games is their thing.  ;D

 :lmao
Logged

Offline A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,877
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37150 on: Today at 05:16:25 pm »
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 02:07:31 pm
The city fans would accuse away fans of copying them since boycotting city home games is their thing.  ;D

 ;D ;D
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,975
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37151 on: Today at 05:27:15 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 03:45:45 pm
Why would it though? They have leverage; Ped's brother is up to his neck in this too. How many players have stuck it out with City when teams like Real Madrid or Barcelona should have been in for them?

Whatever comes out will be years after the fact. As long as Ped isn't found mangled on a deserted beach, I doubt anyone will care by then.
Logged

Online DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,159
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37152 on: Today at 05:50:33 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 01:42:13 pm
Not one PL club congratulated them on Twitter, I'm guessing Saudi FC would have but didn't want to be seen as the only club to. ;D

Both are Pariahs of the the English game, the same way PSG are seen in France.

I saw a Tweet today that 17 PL clubs are against Qatar buying a club in the PL.

How many congratulated us out of interest? Can't recall.
Logged

Online Hymer Red

  • With the money from the accident she bought herself a mobile home...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,362
Re: Man City* - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37153 on: Today at 05:50:48 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 04:56:09 pm
We live in such a Thatcherite society these days. A society where most are only interested in things that affect them and their world directly. As you said, that's not only blinkered, it's also shortsighted. Such selfishness leads people to be willfully blinkered. They see only what they want to see and block out the rest. What does puzzle me, though, is that such self-interest usually sees people having eagle eyes on those who threaten their little bubble. In this case, though, their eyes are off the ball and they've also succumbed to shortsightedness.

I get why Bitters would see Abu Dhabi as useful idiots. Their cheating has conned us out of deserved silverware. I can also see why Spurs fans might love cuddling up to their Abu Dhabi useful idiots too, because they pissed on Arsenal's chips. But that's all just fleeting and hollow schadenfreude that we all need to have the ability to see past. After a few days of taking the piss, people really should have the ability to see past the end of their noses.

Everybody suffers because of the sportswashers, not just those who lost the title by a single point in 195 back in 2018/19 or Arsenal who ran out of steam after a great two thirds of a season. If you are in this league and Abu Dhabi and Saudi are above you, you are two places further down than you probably ought to be, and that's without taking into account your results against them directly. These are yo-yo relegation fodder without the cheating. Every single team in the league is paying a price for their blatant cheating. Clubs can miss out on Europe, can get relegated, can miss out on a higher placed finish resulting in lower prize money, can miss out on deeper cup runs and the financial help that gives them.

It's just a pity that shortsightedness has flourished alongside selfishness, because if people weren't so shortsighted they'd realise that the sportswashers are strangling the progress of their own clubs too. Then, they might just realise that their apathy is ultimately self-defeating.

Cant fault them words well said
Logged
This Klopp fella, hes not bad is he?

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,975
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37154 on: Today at 05:51:41 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 05:50:33 pm
How many congratulated us out of interest? Can't recall.
every team, except City,*





* yes I made that up. 
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 924 925 926 927 928 [929]   Go Up
« previous next »
 