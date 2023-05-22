It is such a shortsighted viewpoint for those fans, if they stopped for a second they would realise that without city buying everything they would have a chance in the domestic cups, might get a european place from the league and would be paying less to sign players without the market being distorted by state backing. Isn't it everton who have missed out on the most european places over the years due to sportswashers, without them everton might not actually be quite so financially fucked.



We live in such a Thatcherite society these days. A society where most are only interested in things that affect them and their world directly. As you said, that's not only blinkered, it's also shortsighted. Such selfishness leads people to be willfully blinkered. They see only what they want to see and block out the rest. What does puzzle me, though, is that such self-interest usually sees people having eagle eyes on those who threaten their little bubble. In this case, though, their eyes are off the ball and they've also succumbed to shortsightedness.I get why Bitters would see Abu Dhabi as useful idiots. Their cheating has conned us out of deserved silverware. I can also see why Spurs fans might love cuddling up to their Abu Dhabi useful idiots too, because they pissed on Arsenal's chips. But that's all just fleeting and hollow schadenfreude that we all need to have the ability to see past. After a few days of taking the piss, people really should have the ability to see past the end of their noses.Everybody suffers because of the sportswashers, not just those who lost the title by a single point in 195 back in 2018/19 or Arsenal who ran out of steam after a great two thirds of a season. If you are in this league and Abu Dhabi and Saudi are above you, you are two places further down than you probably ought to be, and that's without taking into account your results against them directly. These are yo-yo relegation fodder without the cheating. Every single team in the league is paying a price for their blatant cheating. Clubs can miss out on Europe, can get relegated, can miss out on a higher placed finish resulting in lower prize money, can miss out on deeper cup runs and the financial help that gives them.It's just a pity that shortsightedness has flourished alongside selfishness, because if people weren't so shortsighted they'd realise that the sportswashers are strangling the progress of their own clubs too. Then, they might just realise that their apathy is ultimately self-defeating.