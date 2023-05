From chatting to fans outside of the big clubs, there’s next to no appetite to deal with city. In a Liverpool bubble you think everyone wants them kicked out of the league.



For fans of teams that rarely get to sniff a trophy, some hold out the hope of an oil-daddy buying them out. West Han fans were doing cartwheels after being linked with Qatar - even Utd fans were. It’s disenfranchised millionaire syndrome - the reason we tolerate wealth inequality instead of rioting against the very existence of the super rich.



There are also those that will take a sportswashing non-entity winning over the likes of Arsenal,Utd or us. You don’t have to look far to find them and I imagine they make up the majority of football fans.



It is such a shortsighted viewpoint for those fans, if they stopped for a second they would realise that without city buying everything they would have a chance in the domestic cups, might get a european place from the league and would be paying less to sign players without the market being distorted by state backing. Isn't it everton who have missed out on the most european places over the years due to sportswashers, without them everton might not actually be quite so financially fucked.