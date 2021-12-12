« previous next »
Author Topic: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled

Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,588
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #37080 on: Today at 11:53:27 am
Quote from: boots on Today at 11:46:40 am
Peps legacy is tainted. The truth will out eventually, maybe not even any time soon. But it will. he cheated, willfully and that is fact.

From what I have seen, admittedly it isn't much, most in the mainstream media are absolving him of any blame and still lauding him as the greatest thing football has ever seen.

Effectively "Yeah they have cheated, but that's not Guardiola's fault and they wouldn't be as good without him so he still deserves all the plaudits."
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

cissesbeard

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 852
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #37081 on: Today at 12:00:05 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 11:53:27 am
From what I have seen, admittedly it isn't much, most in the mainstream media are absolving him of any blame and still lauding him as the greatest thing football has ever seen.

Effectively "Yeah they have cheated, but that's not Guardiola's fault and they wouldn't be as good without him so he still deserves all the plaudits."

its mad how they don't make the connection. he is obviously a really good coach but they've broken rules that have given him an advantage over every coach. for one - how many defenders has he bought for big money that haven't worked out - no problem, just buy a new one. plus he a sanctimonious prick.
Logged

Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,588
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #37082 on: Today at 12:03:12 pm
Quote from: cissesbeard on Today at 12:00:05 pm
its mad how they don't make the connection. he is obviously a really good coach but they've broken rules that have given him an advantage over every coach. for one - how many defenders has he bought for big money that haven't worked out - no problem, just buy a new one. plus he a sanctimonious prick.

Yeah but Akanji and Ake weren't big money and every team in the league could afford them.

I'll just completely ignore the 10 players in each of their positions they bought before they landed Akanji and Ake though.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,685
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #37083 on: Today at 12:09:17 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 11:53:27 am
From what I have seen, admittedly it isn't much, most in the mainstream media are absolving him of any blame and still lauding him as the greatest thing football has ever seen.

Effectively "Yeah they have cheated, but that's not Guardiola's fault and they wouldn't be as good without him so he still deserves all the plaudits."

Most of the reports I saw this morning were calling out the hypocrisy of his recent statement of getting the case settled as soon as possible. 
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,003
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #37084 on: Today at 12:14:10 pm
Quote from: jillc on Today at 12:09:17 pm
Most of the reports I saw this morning were calling out the hypocrisy of his recent statement of getting the case settled as soon as possible.

Squires cartoon panel of the barristers protecting the files around a corner flag in the last minute of a match was pure brilliance yesterday.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,685
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #37085 on: Today at 12:17:59 pm
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 12:14:10 pm
Squires cartoon panel of the barristers protecting the files around a corner flag in the last minute of a match was pure brilliance yesterday.

I missed that, need to see it.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,003
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #37086 on: Today at 12:20:47 pm
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,685
  • JFT 97
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #37087 on: Today at 12:25:05 pm
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 11:28:49 am
I've just heard Guardiola talking about speeding the process up and getting it done quickly. He actually said that with a straight face. Is he takin the piss out of us all or what. The Premier league brought the charges, its his club that is the hold up, they're the ones who will tie this thing up for years on end. Anyway he's staying on, good to see he's stuck to his - if they've lied to me I'm away - line. What a cracking fella he is

The same Guardiola who went through the courts for 8 years to get off with taking Nandrolone as a player.

His first defence was that he only took what his personal doctor Ramon Segura created for him. When this was rejected he said the supplements must be contaminated. They were tested and found to be free from Nandrolone.

So then he moved on to another defence. That he had Gilbert syndrome and the Nandrolene was produced naturally. That was rejected and he received a suspended prison sentence.

Undeterred he then got the sentence overturned on a technicality arguing that the urine was unstable. So yes he literally is taking the piss.

When he became barca manage Segura returned to the club with him and Guardiola instructed his players to take the supplements. The following year 2010 Barca were fined for players missing drugs tests.

Then in 2017 City were fined £35.000 by the FA for breaching drug testing whereabout rules 3 times in 5 months.
Logged
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,658
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #37088 on: Today at 12:31:33 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 12:25:05 pm
The same Guardiola who went through the courts for 8 years to get off with taking Nandrolone as a player.

His first defence was that he only took what his personal doctor Ramon Segura created for him. When this was rejected he said the supplements must be contaminated. They were tested and found to be free from Nandrolone.

So then he moved on to another defence. That he had Gilbert syndrome and the Nandrolene was produced naturally. That was rejected and he received a suspended prison sentence.

Undeterred he then got the sentence overturned on a technicality arguing that the urine was unstable. So yes he literally is taking the piss.

When he became barca manage Segura returned to the club with him and Guardiola instructed his players to take the supplements. The following year 2010 Barca were fined for players missing drugs tests.

Then in 2017 City were fined £35.000 by the FA for breaching drug testing whereabout rules 3 times in 5 months.
When you put it like that, one must assume that Ped is a lying, cheating c*nt.
Im convinced that Abu Dhabi players are taking his magic juice. No way do players have no drop off or injuries for so long. Yes, you will get one or two but not virtually a whole squad.
Logged

Qston

  • Loves a bit of monkey tennis and especially loves a bit of sausage relief......singularly though #sausage
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,221
  • Believer
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #37089 on: Today at 12:36:32 pm
Something is afoot with the club and/or pip. There was no reason for him to say what he has. I think he is going to leave.
Logged
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,658
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #37090 on: Today at 12:36:54 pm
Logged

redk84

  • (and nothing else!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,848
  • why must we always do things the hard way?
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #37091 on: Today at 12:41:42 pm
Quote from: JRed on Today at 12:31:33 pm
When you put it like that, one must assume that Ped is a lying, cheating c*nt.
Im convinced that Abu Dhabi players are taking his magic juice. No way do players have no drop off or injuries for so long. Yes, you will get one or two but not virtually a whole squad.

But i thought it was us that were on magic inhalers or something?


As with anything to do with this kind of corruption. Truth will come out at some point and then people will have to make their own minds up as to whether to go with it or convince themselves otherwise.

And as this is football....which along with politics wherever there is a chance to shit on your rivals - take it above all else.
So if the PL were to actually strip them of titles won (laugh) the next in line would have an asterisk and of course would not be counted as real winners if its somebody you dont like, say liverpool...

Not me though, the players that competed playing fairly deserve the accolade imo...whether its us or not. Sure the competition would have played out differently if other teams knew they were in for a shout - but not when we lost out, which was on the last day twice.
Logged
All Those Who Have A Red Heart Can Rejoice.
For They Have Seen GOD.

LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,425
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #37092 on: Today at 12:42:02 pm
Quote from: Qston on Today at 12:36:32 pm
Something is afoot with the club and/or pip. There was no reason for him to say what he has. I think he is going to leave.

I've long thought that he would leave (or more be allowed to leave) once they win the CL.

Think he will probably stay next season though.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

redk84

  • (and nothing else!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,848
  • why must we always do things the hard way?
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #37093 on: Today at 12:42:23 pm
Quote from: Qston on Today at 12:36:32 pm
Something is afoot with the club and/or pip. There was no reason for him to say what he has. I think he is going to leave.

Maybe he is positioning himself to "leave in disgust" if the truth were to come out
Logged
All Those Who Have A Red Heart Can Rejoice.
For They Have Seen GOD.

kennedy81

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,799
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #37094 on: Today at 12:42:34 pm
Quote from: Qston on Today at 12:36:32 pm
Something is afoot with the club and/or pip. There was no reason for him to say what he has. I think he is going to leave.
Deffo. The club will not be happy with him for going off script today. All the accusations of cheating are getting to him. Pep is all about legacy, he sees himself as the next Johan Cruyff and it's dawning on him now that his legacy will be forever tainted by this.
Logged

kennedy81

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,799
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #37095 on: Today at 12:45:26 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 12:42:02 pm
I've long thought that he would leave (or more be allowed to leave) once they win the CL.

Think he will probably stay next season though.
I think he's hoping that they win the CL, then the guilty verdict comes out over the summer and he can make his excuses and go. It's obvious he doesn't want to go through another season with everyone pointing fingers at him and City.
Logged

Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,452
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #37096 on: Today at 12:46:44 pm
Quote from: kennedy81 on Today at 12:42:34 pm
Deffo. The club will not be happy with him for going off script today. All the accusations of cheating are getting to him. Pep is all about legacy, he sees himself as the next Johan Cruyff and it's dawning on him now that his legacy will be forever tainted by this.

He is only pissy and nervous because they got caught.
He knew the score, he profted massively from their shady money and amount of wealth available to fulfil his every whim.
If they weren't charged, he would still know it all and continue to suck the state owned tit.

Horrible twat.
Logged

JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,658
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #37097 on: Today at 12:47:07 pm
Quote from: redk84 on Today at 12:42:23 pm
Maybe he is positioning himself to "leave in disgust" if the truth were to come out
We will be treated to an emotional interview where, with a straight face, he says he had no idea the club were cheating and lying to him about it and how they are no longer friends.
Logged

Qston

  • Loves a bit of monkey tennis and especially loves a bit of sausage relief......singularly though #sausage
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,221
  • Believer
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #37098 on: Today at 12:49:01 pm
Quote from: redk84 on Today at 12:42:23 pm
Maybe he is positioning himself to "leave in disgust" if the truth were to come out

The truth is already out. Everyone knows what went on from the leaked papers and the UEFA case hence the shrugging of shoulders at them winning the league again. It no doubt riles him that no one gives a fuck about them and clearly in the last few weeks the accusations of financial cheating have got to him.

I will be honest. He's a brilliant coach irrespective of the numerous advantages he has had, but his legacy will and is tarnished. He knows that.
Logged
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,685
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #37099 on: Today at 12:49:59 pm
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,473
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #37100 on: Today at 01:04:11 pm
To be fair Im hearing a lot more noise about city's cheating now than in previous seasons. Not enough noise but the needle seems to be moving a little.

Best thing to happen to them in the last few years was liverpool, a team equally as good as them, going toe to toe, making a lot of people forget how both of them got there, and only concentrating on the on field rivalry. This time city won the league with games to spare, and they still had a slow start, next season I expect them to do what many said theyd do this season, win it by 20-30 points.

If its tedious now, its only getting worse from here. I think a lot of people are on the verge of just totally losing interest.
Logged

Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,588
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #37101 on: Today at 01:04:43 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 12:42:02 pm
I've long thought that he would leave (or more be allowed to leave) once they win the CL.

Think he will probably stay next season though.

To fuel his ego, his options if he left would be extremely limited.

No club in Italy can afford to spend as much money as he needs.
PSG are the only club in France that can spend as much as he needs.
Barca can't spend anything and he wouldn't go to Madrid.
He's already failed at Bayern, and they can't spend as much as he needs either.
He couldn't realistically join the red Mancs if they get bought by Qatar.

So he's basically limited to PSG and Saudi Arabia. Unless that is he decides to actually do a proper job like 99% of other managers.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 88,121
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #37102 on: Today at 01:05:56 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 01:04:11 pm
To be fair Im hearing a lot more noise about city's cheating now than in previous seasons. Not enough noise but the needle seems to be moving a little.

Best thing to happen to them in the last few years was liverpool, a team equally as good as them, going toe to toe, making a lot of people forget how both of them got there, and only concentrating on the on field rivalry. This time city won the league with games to spare, and they still had a slow start, next season I expect them to do what many said theyd do this season, win it by 20-30 points.

If its tedious now, its only getting worse from here. I think a lot of people are on the verge of just totally losing interest.

Just you wait until Newcastle start challenging them for the title.
Logged

rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,260
  • Dutch Class
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #37103 on: Today at 01:07:14 pm
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 08:51:11 am
It really doesn't feel like City have won the league, or anyone has. It's not even annoying. If that were Arsenal that won it or Chelsea or heavens forbid Man Utd, I wouldn't turn on the TV or radio to stay away from it but its all a bit shit and a bit empty. Like their stadium and parades and celebrations, Says it all really

Yep most podcasts I've listened to over the past few days have barely mentioned it.
Logged

Fiasco

  • Just add water to foam at the mouth. Can't spell San Francisco. Has promised to eat his own cock. Cannibal Self-Harm in that case.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,618
  • JFT96.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #37104 on: Today at 01:09:02 pm
Guardiola is an elite coach. I don't think you can dispute that. Of course he's often always worked with the best players in the world, with pretty much unlimited budgets and/or a monopoly on the league he was in, but at the crux of it he is a wonderful coach who does improve his players and gets the best out of them. You can argue that is easily done given all the cards are in his favour from the get go but the point remains.

It is a little bit frustrating then - from a footballing perspective - that he only works at clubs where he has so many leverage points and advantages. Insecurity or whatever it might be, he doesn't seem to trust himself enough to go to a club without the litany of things in his favour. Barcelona, Bayern, City. Where next? PSG probably, or he'll take the money if Newcastle offer him it. I do think there is much insecurity within Pep, so much so that he can't abide the idea of failure so he has to do things with minimal risk. And what better way to minimize risk than to have unlimited budgets, to consistently have the best players in the world, to always operate separately from your opponents?

You could argue what I've said is contradictory, but I just think on one side of the coin is an elite coach, on the other a very insecure and perhaps shady individual (doping ban anyone?) who doesn't want to tarnish his legacy by failure, and so has to make sure he has everything his own way. In all honesty I'm nonplussed by his achievements or what he's done, I'll give him more credit when he perhaps does what Jurgen done with us, in that he goes to a big club underachieving and gets it back to the top without unlimited financial backing and by working within constraints of a budget and so on. But I think we'll be waiting a long time for that.
Logged

The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,473
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #37105 on: Today at 01:09:57 pm
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 01:05:56 pm
Just you wait until Newcastle start challenging them for the title.

If it gets to that I honestly will stop bothering, itll save me a lot of money too. Could go on a cruise or skiing, again.
Logged

wah00ey

  • Gappy Gumbo, especially at the back.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,026
  • Stay away from Twitter, it's no good for anyone.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #37106 on: Today at 01:10:36 pm
What boils my piss is 80% of the time, the media refer to him as "Pep."  No other manager is afforded that level of familiarity, eg. Klopp, Arteta, Ten Haag etc. etc.
Logged
Look up "Odious" in the dictionary and Martin Samuel is the given definition.  Call me Klopphooey please.

Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 88,121
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #37107 on: Today at 01:12:07 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 01:09:57 pm

If it gets to that I honestly will stop bothering, itll save me a lot of money too. Could go on a cruise or skiing, again.

Not a  matter of "if" unfortunately it's a "when"

You've had but a taste of what Liverpool supporters have been going through these last 6 years. To have such a season and then still finish 2nd*

Football died a long time ago.
Logged

Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,405
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #37108 on: Today at 01:13:32 pm
Quote from: wah00ey on Today at 01:10:36 pm
What boils my piss is 80% of the time, the media refer to him as "Pep."  No other manager is afforded that level of familiarity, eg. Klopp, Arteta, Ten Haag etc. etc.

The Bruno of managers,even here.
Logged

SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,962
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #37109 on: Today at 01:15:35 pm
Quote from: tubby on Today at 09:35:36 am
I think he's pretty safe, he's not going to get beheaded if he distances himself from their cheating.
of course not.

but he may have a weird falling-out-of-a-window accident a year or so after he leaves them.
Logged
