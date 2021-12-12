Guardiola is an elite coach. I don't think you can dispute that. Of course he's often always worked with the best players in the world, with pretty much unlimited budgets and/or a monopoly on the league he was in, but at the crux of it he is a wonderful coach who does improve his players and gets the best out of them. You can argue that is easily done given all the cards are in his favour from the get go but the point remains.



It is a little bit frustrating then - from a footballing perspective - that he only works at clubs where he has so many leverage points and advantages. Insecurity or whatever it might be, he doesn't seem to trust himself enough to go to a club without the litany of things in his favour. Barcelona, Bayern, City. Where next? PSG probably, or he'll take the money if Newcastle offer him it. I do think there is much insecurity within Pep, so much so that he can't abide the idea of failure so he has to do things with minimal risk. And what better way to minimize risk than to have unlimited budgets, to consistently have the best players in the world, to always operate separately from your opponents?



You could argue what I've said is contradictory, but I just think on one side of the coin is an elite coach, on the other a very insecure and perhaps shady individual (doping ban anyone?) who doesn't want to tarnish his legacy by failure, and so has to make sure he has everything his own way. In all honesty I'm nonplussed by his achievements or what he's done, I'll give him more credit when he perhaps does what Jurgen done with us, in that he goes to a big club underachieving and gets it back to the top without unlimited financial backing and by working within constraints of a budget and so on. But I think we'll be waiting a long time for that.