Author Topic: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled  (Read 2416465 times)

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37040 on: Yesterday at 09:47:39 pm »
Should be a point deduction for every case they have to answer for. 115 points deducted would make a hole in their Ill gotten trophy cabinet.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37041 on: Yesterday at 09:49:12 pm »
Maybe I'm thinking too logically here......but shouldn't they have been severely punished after failure to cooperate with the PL on the first occasion of it happening?
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37042 on: Yesterday at 09:53:18 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 09:49:12 pm
Maybe I'm thinking too logically here......but shouldn't they have been severely punished after failure to cooperate with the PL on the first occasion of it happening?
Thats whats douin my head in here. The way we were told during the Suarez stuff was that basically they charge ya with something, you cant appeal, so take it on the chin and shut the fuck up. You cant go outside of this either as you will have broken your contract
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37043 on: Yesterday at 10:16:10 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 09:49:12 pm
Maybe I'm thinking too logically here......but shouldn't they have been severely punished after failure to cooperate with the PL on the first occasion of it happening?

I said before, non cooperation should be a offence in itself. One where you can apply an immediate, unappealable sanction. Because regardless of what an investigation finds, you failed to comply with it 
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37044 on: Yesterday at 10:17:20 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 09:49:12 pm
Maybe I'm thinking too logically here......but shouldn't they have been severely punished after failure to cooperate with the PL on the first occasion of it happening?
Yeah, seems that way to me too.

Multiple counts of failing to cooperate with the Premier League's investigations are among the charges they're facing. Now, even if they actually have some proof (stop laughing at the back) that all the other charges they're facing have a perfectly legal defense and they're absolved of those charges, then they will surely still be guilty of failure to cooperate.

Which is like Rio Ferdinand's missed drugs test.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37045 on: Yesterday at 10:23:55 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 09:49:12 pm
Maybe I'm thinking too logically here......but shouldn't they have been severely punished after failure to cooperate with the PL on the first occasion of it happening?

Rio Ferdinand!
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37046 on: Yesterday at 10:59:20 pm »
Its all stalling tactics from Abu Dhabi while they get the best hackers and accountants to effectively and without any holes at all redo all their books in the background.

Football is a sport only in name now. Cheating is at all levels both on the pitch and off it. More established and better followed Clubs are losing millions, yet the new breed of clubs with obscenely rich owners prosper? Is it really that easy to turn a citys second club, one of very little relevance in the grand scheme of the countries football history and be THAT successful and prosperous within a 10 year spell?

I was asking this to a couple of mates the other day as well: How come Man City at the time? Forget all the bollocks about a sleeping giant and all that - what made them invest and go so deeply into that particular club?   Why not a true sleeping giant like Preston? A club with a properly rich history? What about Blackpool? Christ alive, even a Villa or Notts Forest. Credible clubs. Why them? It never made much sense to me but to listen to people taking about them, theyre one of the best supported teams in the World now. Bandwagon jumping aside, there is no way that any of what they say about their support and associated finances from any angle stack up without a regular and huge injection of cash and manipulation of records. Nothing is right about this (and I hasten to add, other such clubs like PSG)

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37047 on: Yesterday at 11:26:23 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 09:49:12 pm
Maybe I'm thinking too logically here......but shouldn't they have been severely punished after failure to cooperate with the PL on the first occasion of it happening?

Them refusing to cooperate tells all you need. They are backed by two governments, UAE and UK. You can't fuck up people who will give you £10 billion " investment " , it's more than investments they own more than anyone can imagine in the UK.

I don't know when people will start to realize City aren't a normal club . The Premier League had to act because of the pressure but at the end they can't stop them. Khaldoon al-Mubarak is City chairman and the CEO of MASDAR a company that sponsor City , it's public they are not even trying to hide it. Hilarious.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37048 on: Yesterday at 11:54:08 pm »
Quote from: Kennys from heaven on Yesterday at 10:59:20 pm
Its all stalling tactics from Abu Dhabi while they get the best hackers and accountants to effectively and without any holes at all redo all their books in the background.

Football is a sport only in name now. Cheating is at all levels both on the pitch and off it. More established and better followed Clubs are losing millions, yet the new breed of clubs with obscenely rich owners prosper? Is it really that easy to turn a citys second club, one of very little relevance in the grand scheme of the countries football history and be THAT successful and prosperous within a 10 year spell?

I was asking this to a couple of mates the other day as well: How come Man City at the time? Forget all the bollocks about a sleeping giant and all that - what made them invest and go so deeply into that particular club?   Why not a true sleeping giant like Preston? A club with a properly rich history? What about Blackpool? Christ alive, even a Villa or Notts Forest. Credible clubs. Why them? It never made much sense to me but to listen to people taking about them, theyre one of the best supported teams in the World now. Bandwagon jumping aside, there is no way that any of what they say about their support and associated finances from any angle stack up without a regular and huge injection of cash and manipulation of records. Nothing is right about this (and I hasten to add, other such clubs like PSG)



The story was that they wanted to buy us initially but couldnt deal with the hassle of dealing with Hicks and Gillette, City were available after their previous owner from Thailand was in trouble, plus they were getting a free, brand new stadium at the time so they turned their attention to City.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37049 on: Yesterday at 11:56:52 pm »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Yesterday at 11:26:23 pm
Them refusing to cooperate tells all you need. They are backed by two governments, UAE and UK. You can't fuck up people who will give you £10 billion " investment " , it's more than investments they own more than anyone can imagine in the UK.

I don't know when people will start to realize City aren't a normal club . The Premier League had to act because of the pressure but at the end they can't stop them. Khaldoon al-Mubarak is City chairman and the CEO of MASDAR a company that sponsor City , it's public they are not even trying to hide it. Hilarious.

You are mistaken. It isn't City who aren't co-operating it is the Judges and the Premier league.

Listen to Ped.

"What I would like is if the Premier League and judges could make something as soon as possible.

"Then, if we have done something wrong, everybody will know it and, if we are like we believe as a club for many years, [done things] in the right way, then the people will stop talking about it.

"We would love it tomorrow. This afternoon better than tomorrow.

"Hopefully they are not so busy and the judges can see both sides and decide what is the best, because in the end I know fairly what we won we won on the pitch and we don't have any doubts.

"Let's go. Don't wait two years. Why don't we do it quicker? In 24 hours, sit down with lawyers present. Let's have it as soon as possible for the benefit of everyone."
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37050 on: Yesterday at 11:59:10 pm »
There's only so much credit you can get from taking a big club and dominating. Even a formerly big club.

To take a nothing club like City and make it the best team in the world.  That's a show of power.  It's a demonstration that they can do anything, their wealth and influence can surpass any obstacle.

That's why they chose City.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37051 on: Today at 12:26:24 am »
I have seen the charges but has anyone posted on here the extent of the cheating, when income was inflated, how much? How much were the backhander payments, what were the actual losses?
Any detail welcome, especially from a finance expert. I think the punishment will relate to the extent of the guilt, not just the guilt.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37052 on: Today at 12:27:43 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 11:56:52 pm
You are mistaken. It isn't City who aren't co-operating it is the Judges and the Premier league.

Listen to Ped.

"What I would like is if the Premier League and judges could make something as soon as possible.

"Then, if we have done something wrong, everybody will know it and, if we are like we believe as a club for many years, [done things] in the right way, then the people will stop talking about it.

"We would love it tomorrow. This afternoon better than tomorrow.

"Hopefully they are not so busy and the judges can see both sides and decide what is the best, because in the end I know fairly what we won we won on the pitch and we don't have any doubts.

"Let's go. Don't wait two years. Why don't we do it quicker? In 24 hours, sit down with lawyers present. Let's have it as soon as possible for the benefit of everyone."
It's either very clever media management or Pep is getting his own case straight outside the control of AD comms
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37053 on: Today at 12:45:54 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 11:56:52 pm
You are mistaken. It isn't City who aren't co-operating it is the Judges and the Premier league.

Listen to Ped.

"What I would like is if the Premier League and judges could make something as soon as possible.

"Then, if we have done something wrong, everybody will know it and, if we are like we believe as a club for many years, [done things] in the right way, then the people will stop talking about it.

"We would love it tomorrow. This afternoon better than tomorrow.

"Hopefully they are not so busy and the judges can see both sides and decide what is the best, because in the end I know fairly what we won we won on the pitch and we don't have any doubts.

"Let's go. Don't wait two years. Why don't we do it quicker? In 24 hours, sit down with lawyers present. Let's have it as soon as possible for the benefit of everyone."

Deflection. While city drag it out, pep claims its the PL that is dithering.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37054 on: Today at 01:00:12 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:27:43 am
It's either very clever media management or Pep is getting his own case straight outside the control of AD comms


Funny enough according to the BBC Man City were not expecting Ped to talk about the P&S case.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37055 on: Today at 01:15:15 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:26:24 am
I have seen the charges but has anyone posted on here the extent of the cheating, when income was inflated, how much? How much were the backhander payments, what were the actual losses?
Any detail welcome, especially from a finance expert. I think the punishment will relate to the extent of the guilt, not just the guilt.


They have basically broken four rules on multiple occasions.

The first set of alleged breaches outlined by the Premier League in their report relates to City, Premier League champions six times under the ownership of City Football Group, allegedly breaching league rules requiring provision "in utmost good faith" of "accurate financial information that gives a true and fair view of the clubs financial position." That relates to allegations that the value of some of the club's sponsorship deals have been inflated, with money being paid by the clubs owners instead of sponsors that were linked to Abu Dhabi.

The sponsorship deals are understood to related to Etihad airlines and telecommunications partner Etisalat, with the allegations made that the money for those deals had derived from from Sheikh Mansours Abu Dhabi United Group (ADUG) company.

The second set of alleged breaches relate to the breaking of rules "requiring a member club to include full details of manager remuneration in its relevant contracts with its manager," those charges related to seasons 2009/10 to 2012/13, a period when Mancini was manager between December 2009 and May 2013. ADUG were also involved in the allegations around Mancini's contract, with the Der Spiegel report having outlined that the Italian manager's firm Italy International Services issues quarterly invoices to ADUG which were then paid via a consultancy arrangement with Abu Dhabi-based football club Al Jazira. Mancini's first contract with City was for a base salary of £1.45m net, but his company in Italy was also allegedly paid £1.75m per annum from Al Jazira, a club where he had to coach for four days of the year as part of the arrangement.

The third set deals with alleged breaches of Premier League rules requiring clubs to comply with UEFA's FFP regulations for the period between 2013/14 to 2017/18. City were landed with a two-year ban from European competition and a £25m fine in February 2020 after a UEFA investigation found them to have breached FFP rules. That, however, was overturned upon appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport in June 2020, the fine reduced to £9m.

A fourth set of charges relate to alleged breaches of the club's P&S rules between 2015/16 and 2017/18, as well as more recent charges, from December 2018 onwards, relating to 'co-operation' from the club around the Premier League's investigation into their financial affairs.

City has two massive issues for me. Firstly this isn't a governing body taking action against them. This is their business partners in essentially the 'Premier league' PLC so there is a far lower burden of proof if it goes to court.

Secondly unlike the UEFA charges these charges aren't time-barred.

 
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37056 on: Today at 08:41:50 am »
Feels like a different tone from the cheats now, before it was very defiant with UEFA probably knowing how weak CAS were and they could get around them.

These comments feel more like just get on with the punishment like they know they are fucked (as they should be) and are very anxious to know if Pep will have his cheated titles taken away or just a points deduction etc.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37057 on: Today at 08:51:11 am »
It really doesn't feel like City have won the league, or anyone has. It's not even annoying. If that were Arsenal that won it or Chelsea or heavens forbid Man Utd, I wouldn't turn on the TV or radio to stay away from it but its all a bit shit and a bit empty. Like their stadium and parades and celebrations, Says it all really
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37058 on: Today at 08:51:31 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 01:00:12 am
Funny enough according to the BBC Man City were not expecting Ped to talk about the P&S case.
He will be getting ready to distance himself publicly from the regime as he knows they wont get away with it again.
A very dangerous game by Ped.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37059 on: Today at 08:55:34 am »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 08:41:50 am
Feels like a different tone from the cheats now, before it was very defiant with UEFA probably knowing how weak CAS were and they could get around them.

These comments feel more like just get on with the punishment like they know they are fucked (as they should be) and are very anxious to know if Pep will have his cheated titles taken away or just a points deduction etc.
A 15 points deduction for every year they have cheated ( so every year since 2008) sounds fair. Plus a 15 point deduction for every year they cheat going forward.

Actually, on reflection best make it 25 points so they dont keep any of their ill gotten titles.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37060 on: Today at 08:58:24 am »
Bluemoon, the site that brought you classics such as the cartel,on us:

The biggest load of conspiracy shite you will ever read. The referee stuff lives in their head daily

Yet in the next paragraph, they admit its not that big of a stretch in reality:

Part of me hopes referees bear a grudge against Klopp, I know I would if I was a ref and he started carrying on at me on the sideline.

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37061 on: Today at 09:02:39 am »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 08:51:31 am
He will be getting ready to distance himself publicly from the regime as he knows they wont get away with it again.
A very dangerous game by Ped.

How is it dangerous?  He's always covered his arse like this.  Last time he talked about it he was saying that he'd had assurances from the club that they'd done nothing wrong and that he believes them.  He's just covering all his bases so he can absolve himself of any blame if they do get punishment.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37062 on: Today at 09:06:20 am »
Good to see some balance aside from the likes of that useless shite Phil McNulty at the BBC with his legends/immortals/demigods or whatever.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/blog/2023/may/23/perhaps-one-day-this-whole-age-of-football-will-require-an-asterisk-manchester-city-premier-league-title

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37063 on: Today at 09:15:39 am »
From chatting to fans outside of the big clubs, theres next to no appetite to deal with city. In a Liverpool bubble you think everyone wants them kicked out of the league.

For fans of teams that rarely get to sniff a trophy, some hold out the hope of an oil-daddy buying them out. West Han fans were doing cartwheels after being linked with Qatar - even Utd fans were. Its disenfranchised millionaire syndrome - the reason we tolerate wealth inequality instead of rioting against the very existence of the super rich.

There are also those that will take a sportswashing non-entity winning over the likes of Arsenal,Utd or us. You dont have to look far to find them and I imagine they make up the majority of football fans.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37064 on: Today at 09:17:40 am »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 09:49:12 pm
Maybe I'm thinking too logically here......but shouldn't they have been severely punished after failure to cooperate with the PL on the first occasion of it happening?

Yes and the PL still have to look at 2018-to present day.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37065 on: Today at 09:20:27 am »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 09:02:39 am
How is it dangerous?  He's always covered his arse like this.  Last time he talked about it he was saying that he'd had assurances from the club that they'd done nothing wrong and that he believes them.  He's just covering all his bases so he can absolve himself of any blame if they do get punishment.
Dangerous in what kind of regime he is dealing with
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37066 on: Today at 09:21:45 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:27:43 am
It's either very clever media management or Pep is getting his own case straight outside the control of AD comms


Depending on what the mood music is behind the scenes, if City win the Champions League next month, Pep might be quite wise to quit the club before the sanctions come in. He will be tainted anyway but some poor other schmuck will have to pick up the pieces.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37067 on: Today at 09:34:56 am »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 09:21:45 am
Depending on what the mood music is behind the scenes, if City win the Champions League next month, Pep might be quite wise to quit the club before the sanctions come in. He will be tainted anyway but some poor other schmuck will have to pick up the pieces.

Quote
I said to them, if you lie to me, the day after I am not here - Guardiola Feb 2023
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37068 on: Today at 09:35:36 am »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 09:20:27 am
Dangerous in what kind of regime he is dealing with

I think he's pretty safe, he's not going to get beheaded if he distances himself from their cheating.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37069 on: Today at 10:13:55 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 01:00:12 am
Funny enough according to the BBC Man City were not expecting Ped to talk about the P&S case.
Sounds like it's getting to him. Bet he can't stand people doubting the teams achievements. It keeps him up at nights fuming.

If they're found guilty over the summer, I think he'll be gone. Especially if they win the CL.

Quote
Right now I am not thinking about leaving but who knows, but I am not thinking [about this], he said. I would like to continue here next season independent of the results. I would like it but I dont know what its going to feel like  winning or losing the two chances [finals] we have ahead of us. My feeling is I have a contract and when I sign I want to respect the club.
