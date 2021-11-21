I have seen the charges but has anyone posted on here the extent of the cheating, when income was inflated, how much? How much were the backhander payments, what were the actual losses?

Any detail welcome, especially from a finance expert. I think the punishment will relate to the extent of the guilt, not just the guilt.





They have basically broken four rules on multiple occasions.The first set of alleged breaches outlined by the Premier League in their report relates to City, Premier League champions six times under the ownership of City Football Group, allegedly breaching league rules requiring provision "in utmost good faith" of "accurate financial information that gives a true and fair view of the clubs financial position." That relates to allegations that the value of some of the club's sponsorship deals have been inflated, with money being paid by the clubs owners instead of sponsors that were linked to Abu Dhabi.The sponsorship deals are understood to related to Etihad airlines and telecommunications partner Etisalat, with the allegations made that the money for those deals had derived from from Sheikh Mansours Abu Dhabi United Group (ADUG) company.The second set of alleged breaches relate to the breaking of rules "requiring a member club to include full details of manager remuneration in its relevant contracts with its manager," those charges related to seasons 2009/10 to 2012/13, a period when Mancini was manager between December 2009 and May 2013. ADUG were also involved in the allegations around Mancini's contract, with the Der Spiegel report having outlined that the Italian manager's firm Italy International Services issues quarterly invoices to ADUG which were then paid via a consultancy arrangement with Abu Dhabi-based football club Al Jazira. Mancini's first contract with City was for a base salary of £1.45m net, but his company in Italy was also allegedly paid £1.75m per annum from Al Jazira, a club where he had to coach for four days of the year as part of the arrangement.The third set deals with alleged breaches of Premier League rules requiring clubs to comply with UEFA's FFP regulations for the period between 2013/14 to 2017/18. City were landed with a two-year ban from European competition and a £25m fine in February 2020 after a UEFA investigation found them to have breached FFP rules. That, however, was overturned upon appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport in June 2020, the fine reduced to £9m.A fourth set of charges relate to alleged breaches of the club's P&S rules between 2015/16 and 2017/18, as well as more recent charges, from December 2018 onwards, relating to 'co-operation' from the club around the Premier League's investigation into their financial affairs.City has two massive issues for me. Firstly this isn't a governing body taking action against them. This is their business partners in essentially the 'Premier league' PLC so there is a far lower burden of proof if it goes to court.Secondly unlike the UEFA charges these charges aren't time-barred.