When Uefa investigated City on similar grounds, its calculations were that income from sponsorship, in the four years between 2012 and 2016, had been overstated by more than £200 million. Thats the cost of John Stones, Kevin De Bruyne and two Nathan Akés.Of course, no assessment of Citys rise can ignore the myriad qualities of Pep Guardiola. Look, for instance, what he has done with a Bournemouth player (Aké) or a £15 million Switzerland defender (Akanji).Yet if you have such an elite group of players in such a rarefied environment, then when you drop in the Bournemouth player, he can quickly look transformed. Yes, it has to be the right Bournemouth player, and it is only because Citys talent ID process is so advanced that they were able to identify him, but if you dropped Aké into Aston Villa, say, you wouldnt see any such transformation.I once had this conversation about Saracens with the director of rugby of a rival club. Saracens had been heavily penalised for breaking rugbys salary cap rules, yet I was arguing that we shouldnt ignore their extraordinary record at developing world-class talent of their own. Owen Farrell, Jamie George and Maro Itoje all came through their academy. Yes, came the answer, but if you illegally construct (ie buy) an outstandingly elite group of players for these young players to grow up among, then you fast-track their learning and accelerate their development, and, if you are well-run, as Saracens are, then the cycle should be self-perpetuating.When Guardiola was at Bayern Munich, the journalist Martí Perarnau was given unprecedented access and in the second of his books, Pep Guardiola: The Evolution, he notes how Guardiola would try to stay out of the dressing room before kick-off, considering his squad capable of managing their own preparation. That is smart and trusting but it is that same cycle of development: you can allow this liberty only if you have already constructed an environment so elite that your players  new players, young players  can be trusted to thrive within it.City are in that cycle but, again, everything is connected. If you remove Touré then you remove some of the growth, and if you then remove Grealish, De Bruyne and Stones, then you certainly do not get Akanji in a Champions League semi-final demolition of Real Madrid. Everything builds.There are no FFP charges against this present all-conquering City side, but there are plenty against the City sides that got them to this point. So when you are admiring them as they destroy the European champions on Wednesday night, how can you not question the validity of the spectacle?Just imagine being one of those City players. You have given the prime of your athletic career to this club and you are playing for either one of greatest teams of all time or one of the greatest cheats. One or other will be your legacy, or arguably both  but youd want to know, wouldnt you?Which brings us to the story in The Times this week, which suggested that, actually, City dont want anyone to know. The story was about City taking legal action to challenge the way that the Premier League can investigate their finances. This is the same City who contest every one of the 115 charges. The best way to do that would be to offer open access to their accounts. In fact, they have a long record of exactly the opposite.Three months ago, when those 115 charges were revealed, City responded with a statement saying that the club welcomes the review of this matter and we look forward to this matter being put to rest once and for all. And yes, that may be PR for you, but it was also the most preposterous piece of bullshit  especially when you consider that among the 115 changes were 30 counts of failing to co-operate with the investigation. Yes, the very investigation they are hoping to put to rest.The Premier League was so frustrated with Citys delaying tactics that it went to the Court of Appeal two years ago, accusing the club of making as many procedural applications and complaints as it possibly can to slow the day when it will actually have to provide the information.What is the endgame here? One solution put to me was a 15-point deduction for City for next season. Just imagine how much fun that would be: the 2023-24 season would be like a handicapped event and possibly one of the best title races ever.Another is that City beat all 115 charges and allow their audience the pleasure of proper unadulterated enjoyment of what it is that they have created.The third is where we are now, locked in a kind of purgatory. Informed opinion suggests it may be two years before there is a conclusion to the case. Thats two years of a football team absolutely at the peak, at a summit that maybe no one has reached before, an unprecedented spectacle, and still not knowing exactly what it is that Touré started and how it is going to finish.