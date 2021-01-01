« previous next »
See thats a more realistic aim, get people organised to cancel sky subs en masse in protest at City. That will do the trick.

Cancelled my Dad's for him a few weeks ago because of Tyler and Neville during Spurs. Subscriber for nearly 40 years, had enough.
Club sponsorship deals worth more than £1 million will have to be submitted to the Premier League to check it is not an associated party transaction. If the Premier League board suspects a transaction is from an associated party or is otherwise than at arms length, it will now conduct a fair market value assessment to determine whether its value has been evidently inflated




^ If the Premier League really cared it wouldn't be allowed instead of fair market value assessment. Makes you wonder if the other clubs have power at all because how can a club owner be allowed to use companies he control to sponsor his club. Even a an employee like me had to sign conflict of interest statement. Crazy. 
Club sponsorship deals worth more than £1 million will have to be submitted to the Premier League to check it is not an associated party transaction. If the Premier League board suspects a transaction is from an associated party or is otherwise than at arms length, it will now conduct a fair market value assessment to determine whether its value has been evidently inflated




^ If the Premier League really cared it wouldn't be allowed instead of fair market value assessment. Makes you wonder if the other clubs have power at all because how can a club owner be allowed to use companies he control to sponsor his club. Even a an employee like me had to sign conflict of interest statement. Crazy.
agree 100% -- why not just say "no"?
Anyone seen the newest behind the scenes, dressing room talk from Pep?
He knows their days are numbered and I really think he will fuck off at the end if this season.
Anyone seen the newest behind the scenes, dressing room talk from Pep?
He knows their days are numbered and I really think he will fuck off at the end if this season.
what did he say?
Cancelled my Dad's for him a few weeks ago because of Tyler and Neville during Spurs. Subscriber for nearly 40 years, had enough.
Good man.  :wellin
I was browsing the Anny Expansion thread looking to show my lad what the finished stand will look like and came across a couple of posts from April 2020, right at the start of Covid

I've stayed out of the job retention nonsense but one of the big mistakes in it is the focus on income. I know from personal experience, albeit on a smaller scale that it's not the drop in income that kills you, it's the continuing outgoings. In 2008 after the financial crash we had a great team of people, three or four big building projects, cash in the bank and everything looked great. Within months once the work stopped we were haemorraging cash and had to make a load of people redundant. I almost lost the business and my house. Anyone in business knws that it's all about cash flow.

Last LFC accounts showed a pre tax profit of £42 million on income of £533 million. Imprssive but simple subtraction shows that the clubs monthly costs are £491 million or about £40 million each month. Without any income, that 'massive' profit equals just four weeks outgoings.

If a twelve month football calendar is extended by three or four months the income will be the same (or less with competitions being cancelled and closed-doors fixtures) but the costs will increase pro-rata. Say this season's income is £510 million (no Champions League win this year) and costs are for 15 months that creates a loss of £105 million: £510m - £615m (15 x £41m). Some talk is of the season running until September which could take losses up to £150 million.

And who knows what next season will be like?


Quote from: TepidT2O on April  7, 2020, 09:42:39 pm
Dom King is saying were due to lose out on £102.6m this year alone...

Thats a phenomenal amount...

I assume thats a worst case scenario. But...wow.

Huge losses for us, yet ADFC spent about £180 million that summer...
Fucking hell, that utter bellsplash Liam Gallagher has said it Abu Dhabi win the CL, he'll ring Noel and get Oasis back together, yet another reason for wanting the c*nts to lose
Deborah?

Under appreciated 😉


Jonathan Liew getting stuck into the sportswashers again this morning. Meanwhile the BBC seem to be all-in on the sportswash era going by their coverage.
Amazingly there was very little discussion about all this as it started to happen. Many of them criticised the fee we paid for Nunez compared to Haaland while overlooking his supposed £985k weekly salary (including bonuses)
Perhaps one day this whole age of football will require an asterisk - Jonathan Liew

Whatever you think of Manchester Citys wealth or Newcastles or PSGs owners, footballs regulatory framework has never been fit for purpose

https://www.theguardian.com/football/blog/2023/may/23/perhaps-one-day-this-whole-age-of-football-will-require-an-asterisk-manchester-city-premier-league-title
Can anyone Photoshop Lance Armstrong in a Man City shirt or any city players with a Tour De France doping reference?
Few years old like

OIL" border="0
M1" border="0

M2" border="0

M3" border="0

dtioc" border="0
:lmao :lmao
Under appreciated 😉
It went over my head unfortunately.  :-[
https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/are-manchester-city-one-of-greatest-teams-or-one-of-greatest-cheats-6qvpz9ttv

Are Manchester City one of greatest teams or one of greatest cheats?


When Uefa investigated City on similar grounds, its calculations were that income from sponsorship, in the four years between 2012 and 2016, had been overstated by more than £200 million. Thats the cost of John Stones, Kevin De Bruyne and two Nathan Akés.
Of course, no assessment of Citys rise can ignore the myriad qualities of Pep Guardiola. Look, for instance, what he has done with a Bournemouth player (Aké) or a £15 million Switzerland defender (Akanji).

Yet if you have such an elite group of players in such a rarefied environment, then when you drop in the Bournemouth player, he can quickly look transformed. Yes, it has to be the right Bournemouth player, and it is only because Citys talent ID process is so advanced that they were able to identify him, but if you dropped Aké into Aston Villa, say, you wouldnt see any such transformation.

I once had this conversation about Saracens with the director of rugby of a rival club. Saracens had been heavily penalised for breaking rugbys salary cap rules, yet I was arguing that we shouldnt ignore their extraordinary record at developing world-class talent of their own. Owen Farrell, Jamie George and Maro Itoje all came through their academy. Yes, came the answer, but if you illegally construct (ie buy) an outstandingly elite group of players for these young players to grow up among, then you fast-track their learning and accelerate their development, and, if you are well-run, as Saracens are, then the cycle should be self-perpetuating.

When Guardiola was at Bayern Munich, the journalist Martí Perarnau was given unprecedented access and in the second of his books, Pep Guardiola: The Evolution, he notes how Guardiola would try to stay out of the dressing room before kick-off, considering his squad capable of managing their own preparation. That is smart and trusting but it is that same cycle of development: you can allow this liberty only if you have already constructed an environment so elite that your players  new players, young players  can be trusted to thrive within it.

City are in that cycle but, again, everything is connected. If you remove Touré then you remove some of the growth, and if you then remove Grealish, De Bruyne and Stones, then you certainly do not get Akanji in a Champions League semi-final demolition of Real Madrid. Everything builds.

There are no FFP charges against this present all-conquering City side, but there are plenty against the City sides that got them to this point. So when you are admiring them as they destroy the European champions on Wednesday night, how can you not question the validity of the spectacle?

Just imagine being one of those City players. You have given the prime of your athletic career to this club and you are playing for either one of greatest teams of all time or one of the greatest cheats. One or other will be your legacy, or arguably both  but youd want to know, wouldnt you?

Which brings us to the story in The Times this week, which suggested that, actually, City dont want anyone to know. The story was about City taking legal action to challenge the way that the Premier League can investigate their finances. This is the same City who contest every one of the 115 charges. The best way to do that would be to offer open access to their accounts. In fact, they have a long record of exactly the opposite.

Three months ago, when those 115 charges were revealed, City responded with a statement saying that the club welcomes the review of this matter and we look forward to this matter being put to rest once and for all. And yes, that may be PR for you, but it was also the most preposterous piece of bullshit  especially when you consider that among the 115 changes were 30 counts of failing to co-operate with the investigation. Yes, the very investigation they are hoping to put to rest.

The Premier League was so frustrated with Citys delaying tactics that it went to the Court of Appeal two years ago, accusing the club of making as many procedural applications and complaints as it possibly can to slow the day when it will actually have to provide the information.

What is the endgame here? One solution put to me was a 15-point deduction for City for next season. Just imagine how much fun that would be: the 2023-24 season would be like a handicapped event and possibly one of the best title races ever.
Another is that City beat all 115 charges and allow their audience the pleasure of proper unadulterated enjoyment of what it is that they have created.

The third is where we are now, locked in a kind of purgatory. Informed opinion suggests it may be two years before there is a conclusion to the case. Thats two years of a football team absolutely at the peak, at a summit that maybe no one has reached before, an unprecedented spectacle, and still not knowing exactly what it is that Touré started and how it is going to finish.


Wow.

I'm amazed to see lots more being written now.
Judging by that article Pip just discovered Swiss international defender, and Borussia Dortmund stalwart Akanji down the back of the sofa, fucking hell, when will this mealy mouthed deference to his "genius" end?, I'm sure other clubs have bought defenders for very little money and they've been decent, off the top of my head we have a left back and a centre back that cost £8m combined, but Pip hasn't waved his magic wand over them!, despite both being World, European and English champions.
I once played with (compared to me) an elite set of players, I played as well as I have ever played before or since (and I am pretty crap)


Anyway, we look forward to a 50 year court case whilst watching;


2023/24 League Cup Final-Newcastle v Manchester City
2023/24 FA cup Final-Manchester City v Newcastle
2023/24 CL Final-Newcastle v Manchester City
2023/24 Title Race-Manchester City and Newcastle



2024/25 League Cup Final-Newcastle v Manchester City
2024/25 FA cup Final-Manchester City v Newcastle
2024/25 CL Final-Newcastle v Manchester City
2024/25 Title Race-Manchester City and Newcastle


That is unless United are bought by Qatar or the Cup draw does not work out, which means one of them winning the final 5-0


It will be funny when they both go chasing the same player though.
Quote from: TomDcs on Yesterday at 07:44:29 pm
See thats a more realistic aim, get people organised to cancel sky subs en masse in protest at City. That will do the trick.

Absolutely bang on mate

Losing LFC or Man U fans alone would make Murdoch lose his shit.
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 04:30:31 pm
I once played with (compared to me) an elite set of players, I played as well as I have ever played before or since (and I am pretty crap)


Anyway, we look forward to a 50 year court case whilst watching;


2023/24 League Cup Final-Newcastle v Manchester City
2023/24 FA cup Final-Manchester City v Newcastle
2023/24 CL Final-Newcastle v Manchester City
2023/24 Title Race-Manchester City and Newcastle



2024/25 League Cup Final-Newcastle v Manchester City
2024/25 FA cup Final-Manchester City v Newcastle
2024/25 CL Final-Newcastle v Manchester City
2024/25 Title Race-Manchester City and Newcastle


That is unless United are bought by Qatar or the Cup draw does not work out, which means one of them winning the final 5-0


It will be funny when they both go chasing the same player though.

It'll be so,so exciting!! Feel like Abu Dhabi will step aside every time before the region's Big Daddy MBS though or risk getting equivalency of a friendly invite to a consulate.
Quote from: Tobelius on Today at 04:43:27 pm
It'll be so,so exciting!! Feel like Abu Dhabi will step aside every time before the region's Big Daddy MBS though or risk getting equivalency of a friendly invite to a consulate.


Joking aside, I suspect some regional politics will apply

"Frustrations Simmer as Saudis Are Blocked From Watching the World Cup. A curious dispute between a Qatari broadcaster and Saudi media regulators has left millions of Saudis with no way to watch the matches" (NY Times)

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Qatar%E2%80%93Saudi_Arabia_diplomatic_conflict

Or (UAE and Saudi) it may be a case of illicit co-operation which is just as bad, the two countries are also known for being close allies in terms of foreign policy and geopolitical interests
Quote from: Buck Pete on Today at 04:38:58 pm
Absolutely bang on mate

Losing LFC or Man U fans alone would make Murdoch lose his shit.

You do know Murdoch doesn't own sky anymore, sky is now fully owned by COMCAST, who also own NBC in the US.
Quote from: a little break on Yesterday at 07:49:36 pm
Cancelled my Dad's for him a few weeks ago because of Tyler and Neville during Spurs. Subscriber for nearly 40 years, had enough.

Some going that mate given Sky only started doing football 31 years ago.
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 04:53:12 pm

Joking aside, I suspect some regional politics will apply

"Frustrations Simmer as Saudis Are Blocked From Watching the World Cup. A curious dispute between a Qatari broadcaster and Saudi media regulators has left millions of Saudis with no way to watch the matches" (NY Times)

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Qatar%E2%80%93Saudi_Arabia_diplomatic_conflict

Or (UAE and Saudi) it may be a case of illicit co-operation which is just as bad, the two countries are also known for being close allies in terms of foreign policy and geopolitical interests

Yeah all joking aside it'll be grim most likely for everyone else,if Qatar gets let in even more so.
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 04:54:58 pm
You do know Murdoch doesn't own sky anymore, sky is now fully owned by COMCAST, who also own NBC in the US.
I thought the news was a touch less right wing.
Quote from: Vote For Pedro on Today at 05:38:19 pm
I thought the news was a touch less right wing.
Still very Royalist though, the amount of sick inducing cap doffing when the plant pot was being crowned was nauseating.
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 05:47:19 pm
Still very Royalist though, the amount of sick inducing cap doffing when the plant pot was being crowned was nauseating.
I avoided all live TV for pretty much a fortnight around that nonsense but I can only imagine
One thing that annoys me about Pep, among being a drug cheat, chequebook fraud, etc, etc, is how fucking cringy he is lashing praise on any visiting manager like it's some form of 12 year old mind games. Already had Kompany basically tell him to shut up this year now he's calling de Zerbi "one of the most influential managers of the last 20 years", absolutely pathetic and embarrassing.

I'd like to put it down to mind games but they have nothing to play for so I'm not sure what's wrong with him.
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 06:55:40 pm
One thing that annoys me about Pep, among being a drug cheat, chequebook fraud, etc, etc, is how fucking cringy he is lashing praise on any visiting manager like it's some form of 12 year old mind games. Already had Kompany basically tell him to shut up this year now he's calling de Zerbi "one of the most influential managers of the last 20 years", absolutely pathetic and embarrassing.

I'd like to put it down to mind games but they have nothing to play for so I'm not sure what's wrong with him.

He ll say anything to deflect away from the cheating, the more ridiculous the better for him
