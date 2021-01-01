









Club sponsorship deals worth more than £1 million will have to be submitted to the Premier League to check it is not an associated party transaction. If the Premier League board suspects a transaction is from an associated party or is otherwise than at arms length, it will now conduct a fair market value assessment to determine whether its value has been evidently inflated









^ If the Premier League really cared it wouldn't be allowed instead of fair market value assessment. Makes you wonder if the other clubs have power at all because how can a club owner be allowed to use companies he control to sponsor his club. Even a an employee like me had to sign conflict of interest statement. Crazy.