Man City - cheating bastards rumbled

« Reply #37000 on: Yesterday at 07:49:36 pm »
Quote from: TomDcs on Yesterday at 07:44:29 pm
See thats a more realistic aim, get people organised to cancel sky subs en masse in protest at City. That will do the trick.

Cancelled my Dad's for him a few weeks ago because of Tyler and Neville during Spurs. Subscriber for nearly 40 years, had enough.
« Reply #37001 on: Yesterday at 08:10:33 pm »





Club sponsorship deals worth more than £1 million will have to be submitted to the Premier League to check it is not an associated party transaction. If the Premier League board suspects a transaction is from an associated party or is otherwise than at arms length, it will now conduct a fair market value assessment to determine whether its value has been evidently inflated




^ If the Premier League really cared it wouldn't be allowed instead of fair market value assessment. Makes you wonder if the other clubs have power at all because how can a club owner be allowed to use companies he control to sponsor his club. Even a an employee like me had to sign conflict of interest statement. Crazy. 
« Reply #37002 on: Yesterday at 10:55:57 pm »
agree 100% -- why not just say "no"?
« Reply #37003 on: Today at 12:24:52 am »
Anyone seen the newest behind the scenes, dressing room talk from Pep?
He knows their days are numbered and I really think he will fuck off at the end if this season.
« Reply #37004 on: Today at 02:50:00 am »
Quote from: thx in advance on Today at 12:24:52 am
Anyone seen the newest behind the scenes, dressing room talk from Pep?
He knows their days are numbered and I really think he will fuck off at the end if this season.
what did he say?
« Reply #37005 on: Today at 03:20:44 am »
Quote from: a little break on Yesterday at 07:49:36 pm
Cancelled my Dad's for him a few weeks ago because of Tyler and Neville during Spurs. Subscriber for nearly 40 years, had enough.
Good man.  :wellin
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Mr Bill Shankly

"be careful of media, they can make you hate the oppressed and love the oppressors." - Malcolm X
