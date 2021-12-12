« previous next »
Man City - cheating bastards rumbled

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Today at 04:28:45 pm
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 11:54:56 am
Feels a little bit like the tide is turning lately, everyone I talk to in the real world is just bored.  Maybe them beating Arsenal to the league has done the trick.

The cheerleaders on Sky are still trying to hype them up to sell their product but once they realise everyone's just getting bored and switching over I think they're going to have to do something.  It's not that people hate them like they did with us or utd, they just losing interest.

In wrestling terms, they are getting X-Pac Heat.
I'd say it's more Cena 2006 heat, people are sick to death of them winning all the time.

The Ferguson v Pip debates are hilarious. Fergie created a legacy at a club that was nothing when he joined and transformed United into a powerhouse. Baldy has cherry picked all his jobs and all his success at City has a question mark next to it.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Today at 04:29:17 pm
Quote from: spen71 on Today at 04:24:15 pm
I see someone mentioned, that a boycott of away fans going to the Manchester council stadium.     That should happen plus no one should watch when they are on Sky or BT.    If the viewing figures were countable on 2 hands (so 12 in Manchester), the PL will start to notice more


Not watching them is easy, if you are an opposition fan, why bother, if you are a football fan, they are tedious.


No one really watches French Football, partly because of PSG, it's getting like that over here now. The product is becoming less sellable, people watched the PL because it (was) the most most competitive/unpredictable of all leagues, no more.

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Today at 04:36:22 pm
Binning City off isn't going to harm the brand. There are plenty of other big clubs that are genuinely worth their merit. If the owners can't be forced to play by the rules then they need to be forced out, period.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Today at 04:41:00 pm
Quote from: I've been a good boy on Today at 04:28:45 pm
I'd say it's more Cena 2006 heat, people are sick to death of them winning all the time.

The Ferguson v Pip debates are hilarious. Fergie created a legacy at a club that was nothing when he joined and transformed United into a powerhouse. Baldy has cherry picked all his jobs and all his success at City has a question mark next to it.


But, but


Pep took over Barca when they had Messi, Ronaldinho, Henry, E'to, Xavi, Iniesta etc and made them decent
Pep took over Bayern when they were league winners, CL winners and cup winners (both cups) and they carried on being the best team in Germany. He never managed to win the CL with them
Pep took over City who had won the league twice and had an endless pot of money, much of it illegally spent, he did well (but, as yet, has not won the CL, probably taking 7 years to do it.


He really sets himself some challenges
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Today at 04:45:10 pm
Quote from: spen71 on Today at 04:24:15 pm
I see someone mentioned, that a boycott of away fans going to the Manchester council stadium.     That should happen plus no one should watch when they are on Sky or BT.    If the viewing figures were countable on 2 hands (so 12 in Manchester), the PL will start to notice more

that for sure should happen. Its the passivity of fans I dont get.  Some will say - why punish your own team by not going, well its 1 game and its for a greater good.

With RB Leipzig for instance - away fans often boycott their games, and home fans always make it very clear what they think of them. Has any fanbase made any mention to Abu Dhabis cheating or sportswashing owners? I remember Palace fans making a great banner for their game vs Newcastle - soon after they where bought by Saudi. But thats all I can remember.

Its made so easy for Man City, never on any televised game do you see anything in the crowd or by the crowd to suggest what is going on here. Would it change things if it happened? Maybe not, but at least itd be out there, hard for tv cameras and photographers to miss it if its in their face. Its all far too comfortable for them.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Today at 04:50:20 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 04:45:10 pm
that for sure should happen. Its the passivity of fans I dont get.  Some will say - why punish your own team by not going, well its 1 game and its for a greater good.

With RB Leipzig for instance - away fans often boycott their games, and home fans always make it very clear what they think of them. Has any fanbase made any mention to Abu Dhabis cheating or sportswashing owners? I remember Palace fans making a great banner for their game vs Newcastle - soon after they where bought by Saudi. But thats all I can remember.

Its made so easy for Man City, never on any televised game do you see anything in the crowd or by the crowd to suggest what is going on here. Would it change things if it happened? Maybe not, but at least itd be out there, hard for tv cameras and photographers to miss it if its in their face. Its all far too comfortable for them.

I was thinking earlier about the stuff we'll probably have to put up with them singing next year - most likely something like "Champions of England/Europe, you know what we are" - and was wondering if we could get a retort to it ready in advance, like "champions of cheating, you know what you are" or just "you cheating bastards, you know what you are" etc. It's horrible having to stand in that away end and listen to all that kind of stuff being sung.

We'll likely need something back at them if they start singing about Istanbul as well, but I'm sure our "We won it 5 times" will suffice there.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Today at 05:08:46 pm
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 04:50:20 pm
I was thinking earlier about the stuff we'll probably have to put up with them singing next year - most likely something like "Champions of England/Europe, you know what we are" - and was wondering if we could get a retort to it ready in advance, like "champions of cheating, you know what you are" or just "you cheating bastards, you know what you are" etc. It's horrible having to stand in that away end and listen to all that kind of stuff being sung.

We'll likely need something back at them if they start singing about Istanbul as well, but I'm sure our "We won it 5 times" will suffice there.


six would be even better
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Today at 05:08:55 pm
Can anyone Photoshop Lance Armstrong in a Man City shirt or any city players with a Tour De France doping reference?
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Today at 05:11:45 pm
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 04:50:20 pm
I was thinking earlier about the stuff we'll probably have to put up with them singing next year - most likely something like "Champions of England/Europe, you know what we are" - and was wondering if we could get a retort to it ready in advance, like "champions of cheating, you know what you are" or just "you cheating bastards, you know what you are" etc. It's horrible having to stand in that away end and listen to all that kind of stuff being sung.

We'll likely need something back at them if they start singing about Istanbul as well, but I'm sure our "We won it 5 times" will suffice there.

All round to redfriffins for summer rehearsals.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Today at 05:31:21 pm
Man City are the little brother who are fed up with losing at Monopoly so blatantly steal money from the bank and wonder why they are not congratulated upon winning, but instead receive a lecture from their parents about what it takes to really feel a sense of achievement.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Today at 05:35:17 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 02:59:52 pm
that would surprise me more than Keita starting vs Soton and scoring 3 worldies.

My missus thinks the same, I hope she's right
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Today at 05:38:28 pm
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 04:50:20 pm
I was thinking earlier about the stuff we'll probably have to put up with them singing next year - most likely something like "Champions of England/Europe, you know what we are" - and was wondering if we could get a retort to it ready in advance, like "champions of cheating, you know what you are" or just "you cheating bastards, you know what you are" etc. It's horrible having to stand in that away end and listen to all that kind of stuff being sung.

We'll likely need something back at them if they start singing about Istanbul as well, but I'm sure our "We won it 5 times" will suffice there.

Change Fuck the Tories to Cheating Bastards in our Pigbag chant
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Today at 05:43:30 pm
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 11:54:56 am
Feels a little bit like the tide is turning lately, everyone I talk to in the real world is just bored.  Maybe them beating Arsenal to the league has done the trick.

The cheerleaders on Sky are still trying to hype them up to sell their product but once they realise everyone's just getting bored and switching over I think they're going to have to do something.  It's not that people hate them like they did with us or utd, they just losing interest.

In wrestling terms, they are getting X-Pac Heat.

They need to realise it's United/Liverpool/Arsenal fans that drive subscriptions. These are the clubs with the big nationwide fanbases and comfortably the big 3 clubs (Chelsea and City artificially pushed in). You piss them off you lose your base.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Today at 05:47:12 pm
Quote from: Gerard00 on Today at 02:57:16 pm
Got a sneaky feeling Utd may beat them in the FA cup final. Everyones talking like its a done deal for the treble and Pep is better than Fergie etc .. but wouldn't surprise me Utd turned them over to keep some form of bragging rights.

They'd have to fix it with the refs like that Rashford offside at Old Trafford.

It'll take United to stop them though as Inter won't. The omen is 1977 at Wembley before our game in Rome.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Today at 05:47:22 pm
Quote from: I've been a good boy on Today at 04:28:45 pm
I'd say it's more Cena 2006 heat, people are sick to death of them winning all the time.

The Ferguson v Pip debates are hilarious. Fergie created a legacy at a club that was nothing when he joined and transformed United into a powerhouse. Baldy has cherry picked all his jobs and all his success at City has a question mark next to it.

Not having that. They finished 2nd (only 2 points behind Liverpool), 3rd twice and 4th 3 times in 6 of the 7 seasons before he joined. 85/86 they probably should've went on to win the league after winnging 13 and drawing 2 of their first 15 games.
They also won 2 FA Cups and finished runners up in the League Cup and reached the semi final of the Cup Winners Cup.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Today at 05:49:34 pm
Quote from: JRed on Today at 12:11:26 pm
When united were winning I hated them, I was jealous but there was respect at how they kept winning. There was emotion involved.
With these cheating c*nts there is no emotion, just meh. Im a bit pissed off that they keep getting away with cheating and how they are killing the game, but if it continues Ill just shrug my shoulders and find something else to do until the game resets itself.

Ferguson was a cheat and a bully. Had the refs in his pocket or just terrified of him, other managers in his pocket, journalists in fear of being banned from the stadium.

That was one man's fiefdom, you're up against a whole oil nation state now.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Today at 05:53:00 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 05:47:22 pm
Not having that. They finished 2nd (only 2 points behind Liverpool), 3rd twice and 4th 3 times in 6 of the 7 seasons before he joined. 85/86 they probably should've went on to win the league after winnging 13 and drawing 2 of their first 15 games.
They also won 2 FA Cups and finished runners up in the League Cup and reached the semi final of the Cup Winners Cup.

He also put together the most expensive side in history & then almost got sacked.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Today at 05:57:01 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 05:53:00 pm
He also put together the most expensive side in history & then almost got sacked.

I still haven't forgiven Mark Robins for that. I likely never will  ;D
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Today at 06:00:10 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 05:57:01 pm
I still haven't forgiven Mark Robins for that. I likely never will  ;D

Might be seeing more of him next year if Coventry get promoted!
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Today at 06:03:13 pm
Quote from: paulrazor on Today at 10:51:46 am
been there

Pointing out their financial advantage rattles their cage, had what must have been at least 30 of them laying into me one night over it, some of the absolute bullshit they came out with was utterly laughable
I'm calling that out as bullshit. No way have they got 30 fans.  :missus
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Today at 06:20:31 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 05:43:30 pm
They need to realise it's United/Liverpool/Arsenal fans that drive subscriptions. These are the clubs with the big nationwide fanbases and comfortably the big 3 clubs (Chelsea and City artificially pushed in). You piss them off you lose your base.

Would love some business model where Liverpool alone have the rights to televise their games live. No Sky no BT. I just have to subscribe to Liverpool

Clubs like the oil cheats would be at a massive, massive loss.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Today at 06:25:36 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 05:57:01 pm
I still haven't forgiven Mark Robins for that. I likely never will  ;D

Yeah what a prick. Lucky against Oldham in the semi too. And Palace in the final. Although had we done our job against them we could have beaten them in the final and made sure he was sacked. What might have been!
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Today at 06:34:40 pm
Quote from: JRed on Today at 12:11:26 pm
When united were winning I hated them, I was jealous but there was respect at how they kept winning. There was emotion involved.
With these cheating c*nts there is no emotion, just meh. Im a bit pissed off that they keep getting away with cheating and how they are killing the game, but if it continues Ill just shrug my shoulders and find something else to do until the game resets itself.
I hated United when they were shite. I hated them when they were successful under Whiskey Nose and I still hate them now they're shite again. I've never had a single shred of jealousy about anything United have achieved. However, I have had a healthy respect for it and for their stature. It's also hurt when they've lifted trophies. I was never jealous of it, but it did give me a sick feeling in my gut. I don't think I've watched them in a final not involving us since arsenal beat them at Wembley in 1979. I've never seen them in a European final. Rivalry with them stirs the blood. Rivalry with us stirs their blood too.

Abu Dhabi simply leave me cold. Their 'success*' is all just smoke and mirrors. It's fraudulent and hollow. There is no rivalry with them, however hard they try to force one.

I could respect what Ferguson built. He was a horrible gobshite, but he built a remarkable team. I actually enjoyed Forest coming from nowhere and tearing the first division up, even though I despised Clough. I also hated them because they got in our way. Our rivalry with them back then also stirred the blood. Everton in the mid 80s too. I'll always acknowledge the team they built then. It was brilliant. Playing them stirs the blood regardless of anything.

Abu Dhabi though? Nope. It's just tumbleweed. There's a loathing of what they are, but no rivalry. No respect. No holding your hands up and giving credit, simply because no credit is due. They're just wallpaper. Hanging around in the background, but that's about it. There's nothing to respect. Nothing to aspire to emulate. Nothing that stirs the blood other than their rampant cheating.

They've just been on Granada Reports and I couldn't even be arsed turning over. If it was United I'd be avoiding all news and sports media for about two weeks. If I inadvertently came across them celebrating on TV I'd want to put the screen through. With this lot it's all so meaningless.


Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Today at 06:35:36 pm
Quote from: Passmaster Molby on Today at 04:02:06 pm
9th most supported club in the world 😂🤣😂

Which world is this - Bot world?
They aren't even 9th up North.
