When united were winning I hated them, I was jealous but there was respect at how they kept winning. There was emotion involved.

With these cheating c*nts there is no emotion, just meh. Im a bit pissed off that they keep getting away with cheating and how they are killing the game, but if it continues Ill just shrug my shoulders and find something else to do until the game resets itself.



I hated United when they were shite. I hated them when they were successful under Whiskey Nose and I still hate them now they're shite again. I've never had a single shred of jealousy about anything United have achieved. However, I have had a healthy respect for it and for their stature. It's also hurt when they've lifted trophies. I was never jealous of it, but it did give me a sick feeling in my gut. I don't think I've watched them in a final not involving us since arsenal beat them at Wembley in 1979. I've never seen them in a European final. Rivalry with them stirs the blood. Rivalry with us stirs their blood too.Abu Dhabi simply leave me cold. Their 'success*' is all just smoke and mirrors. It's fraudulent and hollow. There is no rivalry with them, however hard they try to force one.I could respect what Ferguson built. He was a horrible gobshite, but he built a remarkable team. I actually enjoyed Forest coming from nowhere and tearing the first division up, even though I despised Clough. I also hated them because they got in our way. Our rivalry with them back then also stirred the blood. Everton in the mid 80s too. I'll always acknowledge the team they built then. It was brilliant. Playing them stirs the blood regardless of anything.Abu Dhabi though? Nope. It's just tumbleweed. There's a loathing of what they are, but no rivalry. No respect. No holding your hands up and giving credit, simply because no credit is due. They're just wallpaper. Hanging around in the background, but that's about it. There's nothing to respect. Nothing to aspire to emulate. Nothing that stirs the blood other than their rampant cheating.They've just been on Granada Reports and I couldn't even be arsed turning over. If it was United I'd be avoiding all news and sports media for about two weeks. If I inadvertently came across them celebrating on TV I'd want to put the screen through. With this lot it's all so meaningless.