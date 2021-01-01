Not a good deal, no matter what way people try to spin it. He hasn't been the different in any competition



Haaland is a different story



It did several things for them at once:1. Stopped another team getting him.2. Bought some more "Englishness" points with referees and pundits.3. Added what is, in the end, a very good player who can open up games and gets lots of fouls (see Englishness points above).£100 million is no trouble at all. And most journalists and pundits barely even raised an eyebrow at it. Of course a team that can't fill a stadium can spend £100 million on a player that isn't even a guaranteed starter. Of course they can. Of course they are playing by the same rules as everyone else. Absolutely.Similarly, they added Kalvin Phillips for reasons 1 & 2. The money doesn't matter. They'd prefer it not to look too absurd, because they know they are cheating, but the more they get away with it, the more they will do it. Take good English players and see if you can use them. If not, no one remarks on it anyway.