« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 919 920 921 922 923 [924]   Go Down

Author Topic: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled  (Read 2409964 times)

Offline A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,867
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #36920 on: Today at 11:48:16 am »
Quote from: Jshooters on Today at 11:16:12 am
More parts of the media waking up to what's been said on here for years

https://www.football365.com/news/manchester-city-best-all-time-nobody-cares-john-nicholson-opinion

That's a really good piece... I liked this:

"While it may be ambitious to think that the league’s executives are self-aware enough to realise that City’s dominance is staining their brand, if they do, now would be the right time to slap them down, to find them guilty and relegate them for financial irregularities, in order to stop them winning the league every season. It’d be very good for business."
« Last Edit: Today at 11:50:43 am by A Red Abroad »
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,441
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #36921 on: Today at 11:54:15 am »
I don't think the League should be motivated by desire to 'slap them down' in order to protect the brand. Because the reverse of that is them getting away with it to also protect the fucking brand. I don't want them thinking about the brand first. They should be thinking about the rules all clubs signed up for and one club chose to, deliberately, continuously and blatanetly ignore and break. Becuase nothing else will deliver any kind of a meaningful outcome. Either Manchester City behave and operate like other clubs, or they are banned from competing until they do. Fuck the brand, the brand worshipping is what got us here.
Logged

Offline Lusty

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,864
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #36922 on: Today at 11:54:56 am »
Quote from: Jshooters on Today at 11:16:12 am
More parts of the media waking up to what's been said on here for years

https://www.football365.com/news/manchester-city-best-all-time-nobody-cares-john-nicholson-opinion

Feels a little bit like the tide is turning lately, everyone I talk to in the real world is just bored.  Maybe them beating Arsenal to the league has done the trick.

The cheerleaders on Sky are still trying to hype them up to sell their product but once they realise everyone's just getting bored and switching over I think they're going to have to do something.  It's not that people hate them like they did with us or utd, they just losing interest.

In wrestling terms, they are getting X-Pac Heat.
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,942
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #36923 on: Today at 11:58:30 am »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 11:48:16 am
That's a really good piece... I liked this:

"While it may be ambitious to think that the leagues executives are self-aware enough to realise that Citys dominance is staining their brand, if they do, now would be the right time to slap them down, to find them guilty and relegate them for financial irregularities, in order to stop them winning the league every season. Itd be very good for business."

It looks like, as I hoped, that its taken Arsenal losing to the doped machine to finally open their eyes

Look at how many times Leicesters win has been used to prove the league is some sort of meritocracy. And top-flight football is resilient enough to provide entertainment.

No-one gave a fuck when it was us, playing at a level constantly, with a restricted budget, that was beyond anyone who supports LFCs dreams, but as soon as its not us, they start to take note. Its why I didn't want Arsenal to win the league this season, its why I'm happy ADFC have won it and maybe, when they win the CL, those at UEFA who still have some honesty left, will see the potential damage to their cash cow caused by the very team they banned from their own competition. The ESL is coming fellas and you aren't going to stop it unless you stop the State owned clubs.


Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,867
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #36924 on: Today at 12:03:30 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 11:58:30 am
It looks like, as I hoped, that its taken Arsenal losing to the doped machine to finally open their eyes

Look at how many times Leicesters win has been used to prove the league is some sort of meritocracy. And top-flight football is resilient enough to provide entertainment.

No-one gave a fuck when it was us, playing at a level constantly, with a restricted budget, that was beyond anyone who supports LFCs dreams, but as soon as its not us, they start to take note. Its why I didn't want Arsenal to win the league this season, its why I'm happy ADFC have won it and maybe, when they win the CL, those at UEFA who still have some honesty left, will see the potential damage to their cash cow caused by the very team they banned from their own competition. The ESL is coming fellas and you aren't going to stop it unless you stop the State owned clubs.

These were/are my thoughts too.

If it's gonna be a farce... let it BE a farce... and hopefully more and more will see it.

I'm quite liking the fact that despite (most of) the media's attempts to gush about them, the general real feeling seems to be "meh!" (Even from their own fans  ;D )
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Offline A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,867
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #36925 on: Today at 12:07:02 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 11:54:15 am
I don't think the League should be motivated by desire to 'slap them down' in order to protect the brand. Because the reverse of that is them getting away with it to also protect the fucking brand. I don't want them thinking about the brand first. They should be thinking about the rules all clubs signed up for and one club chose to, deliberately, continuously and blatanetly ignore and break. Becuase nothing else will deliver any kind of a meaningful outcome. Either Manchester City behave and operate like other clubs, or they are banned from competing until they do. Fuck the brand, the brand worshipping is what got us here.

In an ideal world, you are absolutely correct, but we all know it will be money/income - and any threat to that income/'the brand' that will mobilise them.
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,534
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #36926 on: Today at 12:08:20 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 11:54:15 am
I don't think the League should be motivated by desire to 'slap them down' in order to protect the brand. Because the reverse of that is them getting away with it to also protect the fucking brand. I don't want them thinking about the brand first. They should be thinking about the rules all clubs signed up for and one club chose to, deliberately, continuously and blatanetly ignore and break. Becuase nothing else will deliver any kind of a meaningful outcome. Either Manchester City behave and operate like other clubs, or they are banned from competing until they do. Fuck the brand, the brand worshipping is what got us here.

We live in a capitalist society, and football is very much a part of that.  It's all about the brand and nothing else.  Making money is the only thing that matters, fair, right or wrong, doesn't come into it.
Logged

Offline JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,638
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #36927 on: Today at 12:11:26 pm »
Quote from: Jshooters on Today at 11:16:12 am
More parts of the media waking up to what's been said on here for years

https://www.football365.com/news/manchester-city-best-all-time-nobody-cares-john-nicholson-opinion
When united were winning I hated them, I was jealous but there was respect at how they kept winning. There was emotion involved.
With these cheating c*nts there is no emotion, just meh. Im a bit pissed off that they keep getting away with cheating and how they are killing the game, but if it continues Ill just shrug my shoulders and find something else to do until the game resets itself.
Logged

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,441
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #36928 on: Today at 12:17:59 pm »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 12:07:02 pm
In an ideal world, you are absolutely correct, but we all know it will be money/income - and any threat to that income/'the brand' that will mobilise them.

There is a flipside to that thinking, because it's not only Manchester City that contribute or that could devalue their brand. It's a massive can of worms they are sitting on right now. Clubs like Arsenal and Liverpool have many times the support and global fanbase of Manchester City and can really make things difficult for Premier League if they feel (they already do in reality) they are being punished for simply following the rules. So brand importance aside, and they will surely consider it, the safest path of action for PL is actually to just be very legalistic about everything and let chips fall where they may. Because this gives them cover from all angles.
Logged

Offline Indomitable_Carp

  • Asterixophile
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,349
  • From the depths of Sevvy Park lake
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #36929 on: Today at 12:19:57 pm »
I didn't watch either of the Champions League Semi-Final games between City and Madrid (I did watch Milan though). In fact, I went out after our game on Saturday and didn't realise City had won the league until reading the paper on Sunday morning. Even then it was just like "Oh, it happened this week, and not the next. Okay". In fact, the only City game I've watched all year, except from when we played them, was accompanying my Arsenal friend to watch them get predictably battered in the hyped-up "title decider". But we already knew where the title was going before and after that, so that was also very much "meh".

Maybe it's indifference or disillusionment. I was certainly outraged at one point by City staining the very fabric underpinning football and sporting competetion. But at some point I just stopped getting worked up about it or caring one way or the other.
Logged

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,464
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #36930 on: Today at 12:22:26 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 12:11:26 pm
When united were winning I hated them, I was jealous but there was respect at how they kept winning. There was emotion involved.
With these cheating c*nts there is no emotion, just meh. Im a bit pissed off that they keep getting away with cheating and how they are killing the game, but if it continues Ill just shrug my shoulders and find something else to do until the game resets itself.

Totally, this title race felt nothing our title races with United. Who was it that put it perfectly, those title races is like playing fifa against someone else, this felt like playing against the computer.
Logged

Online RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,562
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #36931 on: Today at 12:22:36 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 12:11:26 pm
When united were winning I hated them, I was jealous but there was respect at how they kept winning. There was emotion involved.
With these cheating c*nts there is no emotion, just meh. Im a bit pissed off that they keep getting away with cheating and how they are killing the game, but if it continues Ill just shrug my shoulders and find something else to do until the game resets itself.

This is where I am. Feel nothing when these win.

I was in the pub with my mrs when they played Chelsea and saw them all celebrating collecting their medals and just ...nothing. compare that with other sides winning it and I normally feel jealous and respect their achievement, City doing it is just boring, feels soulless

Even seeing the talk of their players, some have now taken to lauding Grealish as some great business. £100 million :lmao hilarious stuff
Logged

Offline A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,867
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #36932 on: Today at 12:23:57 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 12:17:59 pm
There is a flipside to that thinking, because it's not only Manchester City that contribute or that could devalue their brand. It's a massive can of worms they are sitting on right now. Clubs like Arsenal and Liverpool have many times the support and global fanbase of Manchester City and can really make things difficult for Premier League if they feel (they already do in reality) they are being punished for simply following the rules. So brand importance aside, and they will surely consider it, the safest path of action for PL is actually to just be very legalistic about everything and let chips fall where they may. Because this gives them cover from all angles.

I agree with this.

But I'm happy to accept whatever 'motivation' results in them being punished.
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Offline Qston

  • Loves a bit of monkey tennis and especially loves a bit of sausage relief......singularly though #sausage
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,218
  • Believer
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #36933 on: Today at 12:25:54 pm »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 12:03:30 pm
These were/are my thoughts too.

If it's gonna be a farce... let it BE a farce... and hopefully more and more will see it.

I'm quite liking the fact that despite (most of) the media's attempts to gush about them, the general real feeling seems to be "meh!" (Even from their own fans  ;D )

I really do think there has been a shift. The collective 'shrug' on them winning should alert the PL to the fact them dominating and breaking the rules is good for no one.
Logged
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

Online RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,562
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #36934 on: Today at 12:29:00 pm »
Quote from: Qston on Today at 12:25:54 pm
I really do think there has been a shift. The collective 'shrug' on them winning should alert the PL to the fact them dominating and breaking the rules is good for no one.

Unfortunately as long as they're making £££ it wont hit home for them. If viewing figures dropped hugely you can guarantee they would suddenly wanna take drastic action with no time wasted
Logged

Offline boots

  • upon a hippo only look good if they match the tutu - fact! Oor Wullie, Your Wullie, A'Buddy's Wullie.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,216
  • Klopptimistic
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #36935 on: Today at 12:33:13 pm »
I quit watching EPL last year. What the point, its rigged. Chelsea started it, city went full bore at it, now NU are at it. Its hopeless.

Logged
Typing with my finger on my computer. Other appendages are available.

Online Bucko - Dubai

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 376
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #36936 on: Today at 12:40:36 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 12:22:36 pm
This is where I am. Feel nothing when these win.

I was in the pub with my mrs when they played Chelsea and saw them all celebrating collecting their medals and just ...nothing. compare that with other sides winning it and I normally feel jealous and respect their achievement, City doing it is just boring, feels soulless

Even seeing the talk of their players, some have now taken to lauding Grealish as some great business. £100 million :lmao hilarious stuff

But 100 million was great business, for them.

The price doesn't matter, if they can pay any amount for a player who gets them that little bit closer to winning everything then it is money well spent.

If they lose the CL to Inter, spend 250 million on 2 players and then win the CL next season that will be money well spent, as it is always going to be pocket change
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,942
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #36937 on: Today at 12:40:44 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 12:29:00 pm
Unfortunately as long as they're making £££ it wont hit home for them. If viewing figures dropped hugely you can guarantee they would suddenly wanna take drastic action with no time wasted

That's going to happen. ADFC have the lowest number of social media followers in the top 10 and I will guarantee most of those are fake accounts. People will get bored, they are boring to watch, no-one watches their games anyway, so if they know the team they support cannot win it, they'll start to turn off.

Quote from: boots on Today at 12:33:13 pm
I quit watching EPL last year. What the point, its rigged. Chelsea started it, city went full bore at it, now NU are at it. Its hopeless.



I might watch bits of the odd game if I'm bored, but I still watch our games/go the game with the kids, but I've no real interest in football in general. I've found the Wrexham story more interesting this season than anything
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,562
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #36938 on: Today at 12:48:30 pm »
Quote from: Bucko - Dubai on Today at 12:40:36 pm
But 100 million was great business, for them.

The price doesn't matter, if they can pay any amount for a player who gets them that little bit closer to winning everything then it is money well spent.

If they lose the CL to Inter, spend 250 million on 2 players and then win the CL next season that will be money well spent, as it is always going to be pocket change
Not a good deal, no matter what way people try to spin it. He hasn't been the different in any competition

Haaland is a different story
Logged

Online Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,835
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #36939 on: Today at 01:46:57 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 11:54:15 am
I don't think the League should be motivated by desire to 'slap them down' in order to protect the brand. Because the reverse of that is them getting away with it to also protect the fucking brand. I don't want them thinking about the brand first. They should be thinking about the rules all clubs signed up for and one club chose to, deliberately, continuously and blatanetly ignore and break. Becuase nothing else will deliver any kind of a meaningful outcome. Either Manchester City behave and operate like other clubs, or they are banned from competing until they do. Fuck the brand, the brand worshipping is what got us here.

Is the right answer.
Logged
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

Online Ma Vie en Rouge

  • J'aime voir...!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,807
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #36940 on: Today at 02:02:00 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 12:48:30 pm
Not a good deal, no matter what way people try to spin it. He hasn't been the different in any competition

Haaland is a different story

It did several things for them at once:

1. Stopped another team getting him.
2. Bought some more "Englishness" points with referees and pundits.
3. Added what is, in the end, a very good player who can open up games and gets lots of fouls (see Englishness points above).

£100 million is no trouble at all. And most journalists and pundits barely even raised an eyebrow at it. Of course a team that can't fill a stadium can spend £100 million on a player that isn't even a guaranteed starter. Of course they can. Of course they are playing by the same rules as everyone else. Absolutely.

Similarly, they added Kalvin Phillips for reasons 1 & 2. The money doesn't matter. They'd prefer it not to look too absurd, because they know they are cheating, but the more they get away with it, the more they will do it. Take good English players and see if you can use them. If not, no one remarks on it anyway.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 919 920 921 922 923 [924]   Go Up
« previous next »
 