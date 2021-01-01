I didn't watch either of the Champions League Semi-Final games between City and Madrid (I did watch Milan though). In fact, I went out after our game on Saturday and didn't realise City had won the league until reading the paper on Sunday morning. Even then it was just like "Oh, it happened this week, and not the next. Okay". In fact, the only City game I've watched all year, except from when we played them, was accompanying my Arsenal friend to watch them get predictably battered in the hyped-up "title decider". But we already knew where the title was going before and after that, so that was also very much "meh".



Maybe it's indifference or disillusionment. I was certainly outraged at one point by City staining the very fabric underpinning football and sporting competetion. But at some point I just stopped getting worked up about it or caring one way or the other.

