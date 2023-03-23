« previous next »
Author Topic: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled  (Read 2409044 times)

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 09:49:31 pm
Had a City fan telling me that no one is going on about Toney being suspended for betting charges and that is worse than what they have done.
Thick as mince. Probably thinks Brexit's given us back our soverenteh as well
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Quote from: Vote For Pedro on Yesterday at 10:03:15 pm
Thick as mince. Probably thinks Brexit's given us back our soverenteh as well

 ;D ;D
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Quote from: royhendo on Yesterday at 09:04:58 pm
The one fun thing is that the stench of illegitimacy is so bad theyll never truly be able to enjoy it. We know that other peoples opinions are that little bit too important to them (its the whole point of sportswashing after all, making peoples opinions change about the dirty things inherent to the whole thing - the things that the sport bit is supposed to wash). But theyve managed to engineer things in such a way that everything stinks from top to bottom. So people are less and less inclined to ignore the stains.

Shame theyll kill the sport in the process.

This is the thing I dont get with sports washing, it doesnt work. Its doesnt distract from the nation or individuals murky actions, it just focuses more attention on all of the things they are trying to distract people from.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
How many Tour de France did Lance Armstrong win again?
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Quote from: SpionBob on Yesterday at 10:22:18 pm
How many Tour de France did Lance Armstrong win again?
7. Ask any pro-cyclist from that era and they'll tell you he won those races. I understand the Reasoned Decision ruling, but in the peloton he's still regarded as the winner of those 7 GT's. And that is how most footballers probably think.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Footballers.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Quote from: Baby Huey on Yesterday at 10:24:57 pm
7. Ask any pro-cyclist from that era and they'll tell you he won those races. I understand the Reasoned Decision ruling, but in the peloton he's still regarded as the winner of those 7 GT's. And that is how most footballers probably think.
The record book says different I understand.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Quote from: SpionBob on Yesterday at 10:28:49 pm
The record book says different I understand.
They do. But my point was that to his peers Armstrong is still seen as the winner of those races. Look at Bjarne Riis, he won a TDF and admitted to doping, still in the books as a winner. and that is what most people will think about City's wins. And like I said, most players will too.

As an addendum to Armstrong. He was scapegoated for a whole sport. The Mafiosi boss who they all turn on.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Quote from: Baby Huey on Yesterday at 10:38:15 pm
They do. But my point was that to his peers Armstrong is still seen as the winner of those races. Look at Bjarne Riis, he won a TDF and admitted to doping, still in the books as a winner. and that is what most people will think about City's wins. And like I said, most players will too.

As an addendum to Armstrong. He was scapegoated for a whole sport. The Mafiosi boss who they all turn on.
Blood doping, Drug doping, financial doping. Its all cheating and what matters is what the record book says not what fellow perpetrators think.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Quote from: SpionBob on Yesterday at 10:47:11 pm
Blood doping, Drug doping, financial doping. Its all cheating and what matters is what the record book says not what fellow perpetrators think.
Most players are more concerned with how their peers see them, and money.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Quote from: Baby Huey on Yesterday at 10:49:10 pm
Most players are more concerned with how their peers see them, and money.
Im more looking at it from the supporters point of view. The only way a punishment is going to bite is to strip away any trophies won through cheating.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Quote from: SpionBob on Yesterday at 10:53:21 pm
Im more looking at it from the supporters point of view. The only way a punishment is going to bite is to strip away any trophies won through cheating.
I understand exactly where you're coming from, I too would strip titles and demote cheats. And I'd have no qualms about being awarded titles that we would've won with out money being used in the same way peds are, as an an enhancer.

The problem as I see it, no one outside of us and maybe a couple of other clubs no one gives a fat one. Just look at all the idiots wanting a season annulled, because it was us. Football fans are stupidest people around. So much power and yet so little intent on using that power.

Next year fans should boycott Man City away and then it becomes a massive media issue, will they? I think we already know the answer to that.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
I think this is why we need the FA to step up to the mark and do the right thing for football. If their rules are to mean anything then the severest of punishments must be handed out otherwise football as we knew it is gone and the golden goose will be cooked.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Quote from: Baby Huey on Yesterday at 10:38:15 pm
They do. But my point was that to his peers Armstrong is still seen as the winner of those races. Look at Bjarne Riis, he won a TDF and admitted to doping, still in the books as a winner. and that is what most people will think about City's wins. And like I said, most players will too.

As an addendum to Armstrong. He was scapegoated for a whole sport. The Mafiosi boss who they all turn on.

irrelevant.  it would be a meaningful comparison only if all / most clubs broke the financial rules as City does, but don't do it as well.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
As in fallen into line with regards to following the actual rules.

Quote
Man Citys Premier League coronation shows how far their rivals have fallen

https://www.independent.co.uk/sport/football/man-city-chelsea-premier-league-b2343028.html
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Sheikh Jassim will consider BUYING West Ham if his bid for Manchester United falls through.


 :lmao
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
You can travel through South Manchester (supposed hotbed of Manchester City fans) this weekend and you wouldnt even know they played. Seen more Stockport County shirts and flags. 
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 02:50:30 am
Sheikh Jassim will consider BUYING West Ham if his bid for Manchester United falls through.


 :lmao

I wish these Sheikhs would fuck off the corrupt bastards.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 02:50:30 am
Sheikh Jassim will consider BUYING West Ham if his bid for Manchester United falls through.


 :lmao
Westham is a template club for a sportwasher:
- Not won much in recent years
- Decent facilities (including a free stadium)
- Loyal fans.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 02:50:30 am
Sheikh Jassim will consider BUYING West Ham if his bid for Manchester United falls through.


 :lmao

Gets a free stadium that he doesn't have to rebuild because its a dump. Worked for Man City's owners.

This photo won't age well.

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Quote from: Baby Huey on Yesterday at 10:24:57 pm
7. Ask any pro-cyclist from that era and they'll tell you he won those races.

Because they were all on drugs too! Not comparable in the slightest.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Quote from: Vote For Pedro on Yesterday at 10:03:15 pm
Thick as mince. Probably thinks Brexit's given us back our soverenteh as well

They then started going on about us hacking a database and Chelsea breaching rules.

Brainwashed.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
They will NEVER get away from this.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Quote from: KIFS on Today at 09:27:41 am
They will NEVER get away from this.
True. Even if they manage to get away with it again. They will always have the stigma of cheating attached to their name.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Quote from: KIFS on Today at 09:27:41 am
They will NEVER get away from this.

Kinda depressing to look at considering most of them *s would of resulted in us winning it
Quote from: KIFS on Today at 09:27:41 am
They will NEVER get away from this.

Wishful thinking. Never going to happen.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Quote from: KIFS on Today at 09:27:41 am
They will NEVER get away from this.

Whoever made that, they are not ALL FFP breaches, there were other types of financial wrong-doing in there, as well!
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Is this the league title that the words damp and squib were originally put together for? The dampest squib since someone accidentally left a squib in a bucket of cold water overnight before trying to light it with a soggy match? A squib so underwhelming (and damp) that even fans of squibs whove waited all their lives to see a squib couldnt be arsed trying to light it? A squib..Ill stop there.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Quote from: Red_Mist on Today at 10:26:06 am
Is this the league title that the words damp and squib were originally put together for? The dampest squib since someone accidentally left a squib in a bucket of cold water overnight before trying to light it with a soggy match? A squib so underwhelming (and damp) that even fans of squibs whove waited all their lives to see a squib couldnt be arsed trying to light it? A squib..Ill stop there.

 ;D ;D

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 10:42:27 am
;D ;D


Haha! :)

We need a cunning plan to stop them next season.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Quote from: Red_Mist on Today at 10:48:01 am
Haha! :)

We need a cunning plan to stop them next season.

 ;D
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Put talkshite on for a giggle and they did as predicted, Simon Jordan said city have been winning things yet they are under a cloud of these charges, white and keown cut him off straight away. Then the shill White said he wanted to hear from other fans if they have a new found admiration for what city have done in the last decade  ;D
Can't wait for the cherry picked answers
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 09:49:31 pm
Had a City fan telling me that no one is going on about Toney being suspended for betting charges and that is worse than what they have done.
been there

Pointing out their financial advantage rattles their cage, had what must have been at least 30 of them laying into me one night over it, some of the absolute bullshit they came out with was utterly laughable

Another belter from Jonathan Liew

https://www.theguardian.com/football/blog/2023/may/21/manchester-city-can-manage-pitch-invasion-but-not-the-clubs-legacy

Quote
So, after a fashion, the coronation could proceed: an event that ultimately proved not dissimilar to the actual coronation, another event dedicated to the glorification of state power and the flaunting of lavish wealth built on exploitation and plunder of the earth...

Chelseas players had courteously formed a guard of honour beforehand: just the starting XI and substitutes, otherwise the pitch might not have been wide enough to fit them all. Lots of people seemed to be slipping over, although whether it was the pre-match watering or the tears of Citys haters, nobody could say for sure.

 ;D
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Quote from: paulrazor on Today at 10:51:46 am
been there

Pointing out their financial advantage rattles their cage, had what must have been at least 30 of them laying into me one night over it, some of the absolute bullshit they came out with was utterly laughable


Christ, where were you? The victory celebrations?
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Quote from: Red_Mist on Today at 10:54:01 am
Christ, where were you? The victory celebrations?

 ;D
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Quote from: Red_Mist on Today at 10:54:01 am
Christ, where were you? The victory celebrations?
meeting of all their season ticket holders

funny watching that video doing the rounds on saturday

as someone said to me "no cares about them, even them"

genuinely seen 100 times more people welcome home a horse for winning a race
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Quote from: kennedy81 on Today at 10:53:54 am
Another belter from Jonathan Liew

https://www.theguardian.com/football/blog/2023/may/21/manchester-city-can-manage-pitch-invasion-but-not-the-clubs-legacy

 ;D

"Nothing against pitch invasions, personally speaking  as long as no harm is intended and no harm is done, then who cares? But there seemed to be a rich irony in the fact that the club that built an entire sporting dynasty on the right to do whatever it wanted had discovered a sudden taste for rules and order"

