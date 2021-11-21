Im more looking at it from the supporters point of view. The only way a punishment is going to bite is to strip away any trophies won through cheating.



I understand exactly where you're coming from, I too would strip titles and demote cheats. And I'd have no qualms about being awarded titles that we would've won with out money being used in the same way peds are, as an an enhancer.The problem as I see it, no one outside of us and maybe a couple of other clubs no one gives a fat one. Just look at all the idiots wanting a season annulled, because it was us. Football fans are stupidest people around. So much power and yet so little intent on using that power.Next year fans should boycott Man City away and then it becomes a massive media issue, will they? I think we already know the answer to that.