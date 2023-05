The record book says different I understand.



They do. But my point was that to his peers Armstrong is still seen as the winner of those races. Look at Bjarne Riis, he won a TDF and admitted to doping, still in the books as a winner. and that is what most people will think about City's wins. And like I said, most players will too.As an addendum to Armstrong. He was scapegoated for a whole sport. The Mafiosi boss who they all turn on.