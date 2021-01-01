The one fun thing is that the stench of illegitimacy is so bad theyll never truly be able to enjoy it. We know that other peoples opinions are that little bit too important to them (its the whole point of sportswashing after all, making peoples opinions change about the dirty things inherent to the whole thing - the things that the sport bit is supposed to wash). But theyve managed to engineer things in such a way that everything stinks from top to bottom. So people are less and less inclined to ignore the stains.
Shame theyll kill the sport in the process.