Author Topic: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled  (Read 2406464 times)

Offline Solomon Grundy

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #36840 on: Today at 06:47:16 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 05:30:06 pm


Looks like Frank Sidebottom.
Online A Red Abroad

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #36841 on: Today at 07:11:17 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 06:26:58 pm
;D be hilarious if they fail against Inter.


It would be hilarious... but I just watched the Napoli v Inter highlights.

Inter were awful.
Offline Boston always unofficial

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #36842 on: Today at 07:14:43 pm »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 06:47:16 pm
Looks like Frank Sidebottom.

Harsh on Frank Sidebottom that.
Online rob1966

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #36843 on: Today at 07:20:29 pm »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 07:11:17 pm
It would be hilarious... but I just watched the Napoli v Inter highlights.

Inter were awful.

Go at them from the off and try nick a nice early goal
Offline Flaccido Dongingo

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #36844 on: Today at 07:25:50 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on Today at 07:14:43 pm

Harsh on Frank Sidebottom that.
Yeah Frank was actually entertaining.
Online StigenKeegan

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #36845 on: Today at 07:39:56 pm »
Quote from: keyop on Today at 10:01:11 am
When the charges finally stick and City are punished, it would make a great movie/documentary series.

There's even a perfect template that's already written - one involving a bald criminal making lots of money, and working for a cartel backed by a murderous regime. There's even the dodgy lawyers, money laundering through various businesses, and a criminal operation headquartered in the desert. The protagonist is a teacher (coach), who is regularly branded as a 'genius', despite an ever-growing mountain of lies, fraud, deception and a gradual erosion of all morality and ethics.

There's the cheating in plain sight, constant gaslighting, and always declaring innocence - using their own businesses to transport and funnel money across borders and continue their criminal activity. Anyone who dares question them is challenged or silenced, and the core of the whole operation is an underground secret laboratory - the perfect metaphor for City's cheating and Guardiola's clandestine methods. Constantly pursued by the DEA (UEFA/PL) who can't seem to catch them, despite knowing what they're doing right under their noses.

Walter White would be Guardiola, as the confident (but always paranoid and slightly unhinged) criminal who lives a double life, selling his soul and his morals whilst the charade and his guilt slowly unravel. Jesse would simply be a younger version of Guardiola (when he had hair and was a rampant drug taker). And then eventually (spoiler alert), it all comes crashing down, everyone is exposed, heads roll, and the whole operation is dismantled with the cartel left to rebuild elsewhere.

Even the crystal meth is Man City blue.

We can call it 'Breaking Rules'

This is in the top 1% of posts in the history of this site! :lmao
Offline tinner777

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #36846 on: Today at 07:46:29 pm »
Online Dim Glas

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #36847 on: Today at 07:50:38 pm »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 06:13:05 pm
Has everyone started congratulating City on winning the title now?


Shame to see Robbie Fowler doing so, yeah I know, he played there for 5 minutes, but still, sad to see a LFC great arse licking Abu Dhabi with no shame.
Offline Solomon Grundy

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #36848 on: Today at 07:51:11 pm »
Quote from: keyop on Today at 10:01:11 am
When the charges finally stick and City are punished, it would make a great movie/documentary series.

There's even a perfect template that's already written - one involving a bald criminal making lots of money, and working for a cartel backed by a murderous regime. There's even the dodgy lawyers, money laundering through various businesses, and a criminal operation headquartered in the desert. The protagonist is a teacher (coach), who is regularly branded as a 'genius', despite an ever-growing mountain of lies, fraud, deception and a gradual erosion of all morality and ethics.

There's the cheating in plain sight, constant gaslighting, and always declaring innocence - using their own businesses to transport and funnel money across borders and continue their criminal activity. Anyone who dares question them is challenged or silenced, and the core of the whole operation is an underground secret laboratory - the perfect metaphor for City's cheating and Guardiola's clandestine methods. Constantly pursued by the DEA (UEFA/PL) who can't seem to catch them, despite knowing what they're doing right under their noses.

Walter White would be Guardiola, as the confident (but always paranoid and slightly unhinged) criminal who lives a double life, selling his soul and his morals whilst the charade and his guilt slowly unravel. Jesse would simply be a younger version of Guardiola (when he had hair and was a rampant drug taker). And then eventually (spoiler alert), it all comes crashing down, everyone is exposed, heads roll, and the whole operation is dismantled with the cartel left to rebuild elsewhere.

Even the crystal meth is Man City blue.

We can call it 'Breaking Rules'

I'd watch it. ;D

Offline Solomon Grundy

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #36849 on: Today at 07:52:23 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 07:50:38 pm

Shame to see Robbie Fowler doing so, yeah I know, he played there for 5 minutes, but still, sad to see a LFC great arse licking Abu Dhabi with no shame.

Aaahh, Robbie lad... Why did you have to go and do that? :-\
Online Baby Huey

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #36850 on: Today at 08:00:08 pm »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 06:37:46 pm
Yes, but what has that got to do with my post?
I just wanted to know if you recall the posters name seeing as you've posted on here for a bit, nothing more than that. He was/is a City fan and he posted in the former City thread. Always bringing up the Moores family and their putting money into Liverpool back in the day.
Offline Samie

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #36851 on: Today at 08:02:28 pm »
He was Manchester Blue on here.
Online Baby Huey

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #36852 on: Today at 08:03:12 pm »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 06:36:09 pm
;D

(Cool James Thomas Ramey avatar BTW. ;) )
You're showing off now. ;D
Online Baby Huey

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #36853 on: Today at 08:04:36 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 08:02:28 pm
He was Manchester Blue on here.
That was the c*nt. Thanks Samie. I've been lurking on here ever since my mum's stroke, 2010, and he was one of the most annoying c*nts I've ever seen on here.
Offline Solomon Grundy

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #36854 on: Today at 08:20:53 pm »
Quote from: Baby Huey on Today at 08:00:08 pm
I just wanted to know if you recall the posters name seeing as you've posted on here for a bit, nothing more than that. He was/is a City fan and he posted in the former City thread. Always bringing up the Moores family and their putting money into Liverpool back in the day.

 Ah, o.k. Fair enough mate.
Offline dalarr

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #36855 on: Today at 08:29:52 pm »
As expected, they win the title and nobody cares. I'm not sure if their own fans care much either.

Yawn.
Offline I've been a good boy

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #36856 on: Today at 08:30:52 pm »
We need media darlings Man Utd to lose a title race to these. Only then will the penny drop about how much of a cancer these lot are.
Online Baby Huey

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #36857 on: Today at 08:31:01 pm »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 08:20:53 pm
Ah, o.k. Fair enough mate.
It's all good lad. :wave I hated that Manc c*nt. He was so annoying. In fact he's probably the only person from another fan base that I ever disliked on here.
Online A Red Abroad

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #36858 on: Today at 08:32:10 pm »
Quote from: Baby Huey on Today at 08:03:12 pm
You're showing off now. ;D

Nah! I'm a Bootsy and George fan. ;)
Online Baby Huey

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #36859 on: Today at 08:33:33 pm »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 08:32:10 pm
Nah! I'm a Bootsy and George fan. ;)
On the one. 8)


Offline Zlen

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #36860 on: Today at 08:35:26 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy on Today at 08:30:52 pm
We need media darlings Man Utd to lose a title race to these. Only then will the penny drop about how much of a cancer these lot are.

Only Liverpool has given them a proper title race. No other club has or will come anywhere near them. Even Arsenal will end up well over ten points behind them. So you may wait a long time for that to happen.
Online A Red Abroad

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #36861 on: Today at 08:35:35 pm »
Online Crosby Nick

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #36862 on: Today at 08:36:53 pm »
Quote from: Baby Huey on Today at 08:31:01 pm
It's all good lad. :wave I hated that Manc c*nt. He was so annoying. In fact he's probably the only person from another fan base that I ever disliked on here.

Never ever read anything from Primativ then? :D

He was insufferable.
Online Bob Harris

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #36863 on: Today at 08:39:24 pm »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 06:47:16 pm
Looks like Frank Sidebottom.

Paul Dickov has been let loose with a few crayons, probably naked, to create thus masterpiece bow that his cult legendary status has been lost to Vigo the carpathian
Online rob1966

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #36864 on: Today at 08:49:19 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy on Today at 08:30:52 pm
We need media darlings Man Utd to lose a title race to these. Only then will the penny drop about how much of a cancer these lot are.

The problem is they're never going to challenge as they are fucking shite - the last time they actually challenged was under Fergie. Their second placed finishes were 17/18 it was 19 points between them, I think ADFC won it at Easter and 20/21 it was 12 pts.
Online JRed

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #36865 on: Today at 08:51:13 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 08:36:53 pm
Never ever read anything from Primativ then? :D

He was insufferable.
He was just a sad little troll.
Online BOBSCOUSE

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #36866 on: Today at 08:52:52 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 03:45:40 pm


It's catching already - 6 fingers on his left hand, how long before he goes full inbred mutant?
Online Baby Huey

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #36867 on: Today at 08:55:13 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 08:36:53 pm
Never ever read anything from Primativ then? :D
He was insufferable.
I recall the name, but not any posts.
Online royhendo

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #36868 on: Today at 09:04:58 pm »
The one fun thing is that the stench of illegitimacy is so bad theyll never truly be able to enjoy it. We know that other peoples opinions are that little bit too important to them (its the whole point of sportswashing after all, making peoples opinions change about the dirty things inherent to the whole thing - the things that the sport bit is supposed to wash). But theyve managed to engineer things in such a way that everything stinks from top to bottom. So people are less and less inclined to ignore the stains.

Shame theyll kill the sport in the process.
Online royhendo

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #36869 on: Today at 09:11:42 pm »
Online Nitramdorf

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #36870 on: Today at 09:18:15 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 08:36:53 pm
Never ever read anything from Primativ then? :D

He was insufferable.

Wasnt there also a Chelsea prick who was a nasty piece of work?
Online Ma Vie en Rouge

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #36871 on: Today at 09:18:23 pm »
Online A Red Abroad

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #36872 on: Today at 09:18:52 pm »
Online A Red Abroad

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #36873 on: Today at 09:20:57 pm »
