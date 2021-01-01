Plastic flags on seats again today.. such an embarassing club.
Lorient v Lens - I can't find her name though. Sorry.
No one admires resilience when you were just plain wrong all along - that's just twattishness.
Those with a twitter account should give this pr!ck some.https://twitter.com/PrestwichBlue/status/1660267759836573697
Stéphanie Frapparthttps://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/St%C3%A9phanie_Frappart(If you go to livescore.com and click 'info' on the match, it shows you the name of the head referee.)
I can't see his tweet. He's on private.
Didnt realise he wore lipstick.
My god, like the daubings of a six year old. Are they supposed to be thumbs, or does Haaland have six fingers?
Ah! I can't see it now either - I'm guessing my reply/tweet may have had something to do with him going 'private'.
What did he say ?
Maybe try a Twitter search for: @PrestwichBlueIt's basically a 'league table' that he's using to (try and) show how good this current MCFC team is... but LFC 2020 are above them in the table.
Has everyone started congratulating City on winning the title now?
That doesn't surprise me. He used to post quite a bit on here. So it's no surprise if he's been lurking.
Yes. Micah Richards mentioning how well Pep has done integrating Haaland
Theyre installing speakers behind the blue seats next season to simulate crowd noises
Page created in 0.028 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.34]