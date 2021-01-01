« previous next »
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #36800 on: Today at 05:13:16 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 01:26:13 pm
Plastic flags on seats again today.. such an embarassing club.

Sponsored by Etiflags.
Global partner of Man Manchester City.
All your party streamers and flags, and cardboard cutouts of Pep.
Sponsorship now worth £200m a season. Honest
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #36801 on: Today at 05:15:20 pm »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 04:59:09 pm
Lorient v Lens - I can't find her name though. Sorry.

Stéphanie Frappart

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/St%C3%A9phanie_Frappart

(If you go to livescore.com and click 'info' on the match, it shows you the name of the head referee.)
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #36802 on: Today at 05:15:53 pm »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 04:52:46 pm
Those with a twitter account should give this pr!ck some.

https://twitter.com/PrestwichBlue/status/1660267759836573697

I can't see his tweet. He's on private.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #36803 on: Today at 05:21:24 pm »
Quote from: coolbyrne on Today at 05:15:20 pm
Stéphanie Frappart

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/St%C3%A9phanie_Frappart

(If you go to livescore.com and click 'info' on the match, it shows you the name of the head referee.)

Ta!  :thumbup
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #36804 on: Today at 05:22:30 pm »
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 05:15:53 pm
I can't see his tweet. He's on private.

Ah! I can't see it now either - I'm guessing my reply/tweet may have had something to do with him going 'private'.  ;D
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #36805 on: Today at 05:30:06 pm »
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #36806 on: Today at 05:39:32 pm »
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #36807 on: Today at 05:44:57 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 04:46:02 pm
Didnt realise he wore lipstick.
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 03:45:40 pm

My god, like the daubings of  a six year old. Are they supposed to be thumbs, or does Haaland have six fingers?
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #36808 on: Today at 06:04:19 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 05:30:06 pm


The only way to make him better looking.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #36809 on: Today at 06:04:29 pm »
It only took 115 charges. Incredible achievement.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #36810 on: Today at 06:06:21 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 05:44:57 pm
My god, like the daubings of  a six year old. Are they supposed to be thumbs, or does Haaland have six fingers?

So very true to life then? Haaland looks exactly like he's been painted by a child, and yes, of course he has six fingers. And no toes.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #36811 on: Today at 06:07:46 pm »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 05:22:30 pm
Ah! I can't see it now either - I'm guessing my reply/tweet may have had something to do with him going 'private'.  ;D

What did he say ?
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #36812 on: Today at 06:13:05 pm »
Has everyone started congratulating City on winning the title now?
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #36813 on: Today at 06:13:44 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 05:44:57 pm
My god, like the daubings of  a six year old. Are they supposed to be thumbs, or does Haaland have six fingers?

Isn't that typical for the mancs?
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #36814 on: Today at 06:15:02 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 06:07:46 pm
What did he say ?

Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 05:00:50 pm
Maybe try a Twitter search for: @PrestwichBlue

It's basically a 'league table' that he's using to (try and) show how good this current MCFC team is... but LFC 2020 are above them in the table. :D

:)
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #36815 on: Today at 06:16:43 pm »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 05:22:30 pm
Ah! I can't see it now either - I'm guessing my reply/tweet may have had something to do with him going 'private'.  ;D

That doesn't surprise me. He used to post quite a bit on here. So it's no surprise if he's been lurking.

Hey Prestwich - Nobody takes anything you lot have won seriously because everyone knows you're a set of cheating c****! All the best now mate. :wave
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #36816 on: Today at 06:18:33 pm »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 06:13:05 pm
Has everyone started congratulating City on winning the title now?
Yes. Micah Richards mentioning how well Pep has done integrating Haaland ;D
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #36817 on: Today at 06:19:54 pm »
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 06:16:43 pm
That doesn't surprise me. He used to post quite a bit on here. So it's no surprise if he's been lurking.



Ah!
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #36818 on: Today at 06:21:37 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 06:18:33 pm
Yes. Micah Richards mentioning how well Pep has done integrating Haaland ;D

 ;D

I meant anyone not on their payroll. Have any clubs congratulated them yet?
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #36819 on: Today at 06:21:38 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 06:18:33 pm
Yes. Micah Richards mentioning how well Pep has done integrating Haaland ;D

He would two c*nts in a pod !
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #36820 on: Today at 06:23:05 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 04:27:58 pm
Theyre installing speakers behind the blue seats next season to simulate crowd noises
can't tell if that's a joke or a fact.
