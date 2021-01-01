« previous next »
Man City - cheating bastards rumbled

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #36720 on: Today at 05:32:12 am
That quote  from the independent article perfectly sums up Man City "Pep Guardiola has been given limitless funds to create the perfect team in laboratory conditions.
When Utd and us won trebles in 99 and 01 there were so many moments when it looked like it was going to be derailed only for a last minute goal to keep it going . Whereas with City there hasn't been any at all
Even last season when they were two down to Villa (which should have been on a par with the Aguero moment) on the final day everybody knew they'd win that game once they got a goal back 
They've just sucked the joy and unpredictability out of the sport .
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #36721 on: Today at 06:20:50 am
Quote from: Number 7 on Today at 03:00:26 am
Not a single PL club has tweeted from their official Twitter account to congratulate them.

Says it all really.

Not even Everton?...That might happen today to be fair when they lift the trophy.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #36722 on: Today at 07:38:26 am
Quote from: Number 7 on Today at 03:00:26 am
Not a single PL club has tweeted from their official Twitter account to congratulate them.

Says it all really.

Like Yaya Toure and his birthday cake.No-one remembered,sigh.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #36723 on: Today at 07:38:58 am
The PL is now like watching the full re run 90minites of a game when you already know the score. Yeah you get to watch the action but its all a bit of an anti climax.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #36724 on: Today at 07:45:06 am
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 11:11:06 pm
Party in full swing now:

https://twitter.com/FBAwayDays/status/1660040997718355970
I wonder if theyll all be at the parade too
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #36725 on: Today at 07:50:55 am
Quote from: elsewhere on Yesterday at 07:48:08 pm


You've won another Title.
But no one gives a fuck.
Mo has got a new hat .
Go and have a look.
It's made all the front pages.
More important on all fronts.
You're just boring bastards.
A gang of cheating c*nts....

Allez Allez Allez
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #36726 on: Today at 08:19:32 am
Quote from: Number 7 on Today at 03:00:26 am
Not a single PL club has tweeted from their official Twitter account to congratulate them.

Says it all really.

To be fair, I think this will happen after they lift the trophy.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #36727 on: Today at 09:45:13 am
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 10:15:34 am
Yes the legal profession don't like being questioned. Only a small thing but my Dad argued a parking ticket he got for parking his bus in a bus stop, this was just after the bus bombs in London and they'd been told to sweep, any way the magistrate just kept upping the fine each time he argued.

ADFC calling someone corrupt will not go down well at all

They are not taking on the law. Its an independent panel. If this was up to the establishment the premier league would have been told to leave them alone by now. One rule for one and another for another and all that. 
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #36728 on: Today at 09:49:24 am
That was a fantastic article from Miguel Delaney probably his best on this subject but goes to the heart of what's wrong with City and Abu Dhabi, the way they are destroying the essence of the sport itself. For City there is no risk be it game or transfers while everyone else has to get every signing right and then go into games not being able to drop a single point, to just keep City in sight. Football is dead basically, the true stories are elsewhere. It certainly isn't about the title anymore that has gone.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #36729 on: Today at 09:50:28 am
Quote from: mikeb58 on Today at 07:50:55 am
You've won another Title.
But no one gives a fuck.
Mo has got a new hat .
Go and have a look.
It's made all the front pages.
More important on all fronts.
You're just boring bastards.
A gang of cheating c*nts....

Allez Allez Allez

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #36730 on: Today at 10:01:11 am
When the charges finally stick and City are punished, it would make a great movie/documentary series.

There's even a perfect template that's already written - one involving a bald criminal making lots of money, and working for a cartel backed by a murderous regime.

There's even dodgy lawyers, money laundering through various businesses, and a criminal operation headquartered in the desert. The protagonist is a teacher (coach), who is regularly branded as a 'genius', despite an ever-growing mountain of lies, fraud, deception and a gradual erosion of all morality and ethics.

There's the cheating in plain sight, constant gaslighting, and always declaring innocence - using their own businesses to transport and funnel money across borders and continue their criminal activity. Anyone who dares question them is challenged or silenced, and the core of the whole operation is an underground secret laboratory - the perfect metaphor for City's cheating and Guardiola's clandestine methods.

Walter White would be Guardiola, as the confident (but always paranoid and slightly unhinged) criminal who lives a double life, selling his soul and his morals whilst the charade and his guilt slowly unravel. Jesse would simply be a younger version of Guardiola (when he had hair and was a rampant drug taker). And then eventually (spoiler alert), it all comes crashing down, everyone is exposed, heads roll, and the whole operation is dismantled with the cartel left to rebuild elsewhere.

Even the crystal meth is Man City blue.

We can call it 'Breaking Rules'
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #36731 on: Today at 10:03:00 am
A few sore heads this morning after those scenes at the Etihad.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #36732 on: Today at 10:30:21 am
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 10:03:00 am
A few sore heads this morning after those scenes at the Etihad.

