When the charges finally stick and City are punished, it would make a great movie/documentary series.



There's even a perfect template that's already written - one involving a bald criminal making lots of money, and working for a cartel backed by a murderous regime.



There's even dodgy lawyers, money laundering through various businesses, and a criminal operation headquartered in the desert. The protagonist is a teacher (coach), who is regularly branded as a 'genius', despite an ever-growing mountain of lies, fraud, deception and a gradual erosion of all morality and ethics.



There's the cheating in plain sight, constant gaslighting, and always declaring innocence - using their own businesses to transport and funnel money across borders and continue their criminal activity. Anyone who dares question them is challenged or silenced, and the core of the whole operation is an underground secret laboratory - the perfect metaphor for City's cheating and Guardiola's clandestine methods.



Walter White would be Guardiola, as the confident (but always paranoid and slightly unhinged) criminal who lives a double life, selling his soul and his morals whilst the charade and his guilt slowly unravel. Jesse would simply be a younger version of Guardiola (when he had hair and was a rampant drug taker). And then eventually (spoiler alert), it all comes crashing down, everyone is exposed, heads roll, and the whole operation is dismantled with the cartel left to rebuild elsewhere.



Even the crystal meth is Man City blue.



We can call it 'Breaking Rules'