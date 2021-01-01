It's all a bit embarrassing really.
If there's any integrity left in the game this title will be proven tainted in time, just like the rest..yet the media sycophants and the brown envelope lovers happily suckle at the oil teat and have nothing but kind words to say.
The only result I'm waiting for is the judgment of that committee. If they choose a slap on the wrist or fail to enact a punishment at all I think I may give up watching football for good. It will just be a battle of the nation states from then on, each acting with impunity while the old clubs eat leftovers from their table.
It's about more than football. To blatantly cheat and get away with it, that is a power move of its own. It's a sign that they are above us, more powerful than our laws and our rules. Our institutions and our traditions are theirs to corrupt That's how important the decision is.
Yes it is embarrassing, and so it should be to everyone involved in football
There is nothing glorious, romantic, magical or thrilling about the inevitable success of this grotesque organisation with all their unlimited wealth whose sole purpose is to be a sports-washing vehicle for the nation state of Abu Dhabi. Its not inspiring, its not uplifting
its not even entertainment. Its dull, jeopardy free and devoid of any authenticity.
The flagrant rule breaking, aggressive and arrogant attacks on critics, obfuscation and deliberate blocking tactics to stop due processes in any investigation highlight just how guilty they are.
Its impossible to consider any actual football played, or be remotely impressed (or interested) by it, without reflecting on these issues. This is a financially doped club who have cheated the system which others have had to abide by. They dont deserve any praise as a football club and those players who have chosen to take enormous pay to facilitate this sham dont deserve anything either. Fuck them and their continued assault on football.