Man City - cheating bastards rumbled

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #36640 on: Today at 08:24:31 pm
Proves yet again, that we are the only team, when on form that can stop city, without us there is no title race, just a title procession for city.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #36641 on: Today at 08:33:50 pm
It will be the same next year. Champions EPL truly and fully deserve. Shiny on the outside, rotting on the inside.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #36642 on: Today at 08:50:29 pm
Nobody gives a shite. And when we all return in August nobody will even remember.

A stain on football.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #36643 on: Today at 09:23:08 pm
It's all a bit embarrassing really.

If there's any integrity left in the game this title will be proven tainted in time, just like the rest..yet the media sycophants and the brown envelope lovers happily suckle at the oil teat and have nothing but kind words to say.

The only result I'm waiting for is the judgment of that committee.  If they choose a slap on the wrist or fail to enact a punishment at all I think I may give up watching football for good.  It will just be a battle of the nation states from then on, each acting with impunity while the old clubs eat leftovers from their table.

It's about more than football.  To blatantly cheat and get away with it, that is a power move of its own. It's a sign that they are above us, more powerful than our laws and our rules.  Our institutions and our traditions are theirs to corrupt  That's how important the decision is.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #36644 on: Today at 09:29:30 pm
Just come in after the match , switched on sky sports and Ive just left more people in the pub than there is outside the etihad for the news report
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #36645 on: Today at 09:40:32 pm
Quote from: Cid on Today at 09:23:08 pm
It's all a bit embarrassing really.

If there's any integrity left in the game this title will be proven tainted in time, just like the rest..yet the media sycophants and the brown envelope lovers happily suckle at the oil teat and have nothing but kind words to say.

The only result I'm waiting for is the judgment of that committee.  If they choose a slap on the wrist or fail to enact a punishment at all I think I may give up watching football for good.  It will just be a battle of the nation states from then on, each acting with impunity while the old clubs eat leftovers from their table.

It's about more than football.  To blatantly cheat and get away with it, that is a power move of its own. It's a sign that they are above us, more powerful than our laws and our rules.  Our institutions and our traditions are theirs to corrupt  That's how important the decision is.

Yes it is embarrassing, and so it should be to everyone involved in football

There is nothing glorious, romantic, magical or thrilling about the inevitable success of this grotesque organisation with all their unlimited wealth whose sole purpose is to be a sports-washing vehicle for the nation state of Abu Dhabi.  Its not inspiring, its not uplifting  its not even entertainment. Its dull, jeopardy free and devoid of any authenticity.

The flagrant rule breaking, aggressive and arrogant attacks on critics, obfuscation and deliberate blocking tactics to stop due processes in any investigation highlight just how guilty they are.

Its impossible to consider any actual football played, or be remotely impressed (or interested) by it, without reflecting on these issues. This is a financially doped club who have cheated the system which others have had to abide by.  They dont deserve any praise as a football club and those players who have chosen to take enormous pay to facilitate this sham dont deserve anything either.  Fuck them and their continued assault on football.

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #36646 on: Today at 09:45:54 pm
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #36647 on: Today at 09:49:25 pm
Cant believe these cheating fucks are two games which they will be massive favourites in from winning the treble. Let alone the fact the league with Pep and Abu Dhabis billions is turning into a one team league.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #36648 on: Today at 09:54:32 pm
Nobody cares that they've won another title because everybody knows it's all been done by cheating.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #36649 on: Today at 09:57:26 pm
Surely City's point about the rules having changed since the period in question is correct? I don't see how they can be charged in that case.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #36650 on: Today at 10:01:11 pm
Why would it be correct?
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #36651 on: Today at 10:02:00 pm
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #36652 on: Today at 10:02:23 pm
I reckon they will win the next two league titles. Whats the best title winning run in this country in the top flight?
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #36653 on: Today at 10:03:32 pm
Quote from: darragh85 on Today at 06:35:22 pm
Hope everything goes wrong for these c*nts on and off 5he pitch in Istanbul.

A real sinister bunch behind these cheats. Who knows what level they have gone to

Emi Martinez (the cheating rat) decided to make himself unavailable to Steven Gerrard in the closing game of the season last year, just because.

The Villa sub keeper was shocking and City scored 3 goals in the second half to win the league.

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #36654 on: Today at 10:03:33 pm
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 09:57:26 pm
Surely City's point about the rules having changed since the period in question is correct? I don't see how they can be charged in that case.

Creating 'false' sponsorship(s) and paying players and/or managers 'off the books' has surely ALWAYS broken the rules?
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #36655 on: Today at 10:04:31 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:02:23 pm
I reckon they will win the next two league titles. Whats the best title winning run in this country in the top flight?

3. Nobody has ever won more than 3 in a row. Oh, and I hope you're wrong.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #36656 on: Today at 10:05:54 pm
Quote from: a little break on Today at 10:03:32 pm
Emi Martinez (the cheating rat) decided to make himself unavailable to Steven Gerrard in the closing game of the season last year, just because.

The Villa sub keeper was shocking and City scored 3 goals in the second half to win the league.



Something very suspect about that.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #36657 on: Today at 10:07:07 pm
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 10:04:31 pm
3. Nobody has ever won more than 3 in a row. Oh, and I hope you're wrong.

So do I. But I just dont see how people stop them. They have a side thats now so far ahead of others and three absolutely monster world class footballers in Haaland, Rodri and De Bruyne. I really hope Guardiola fucks off in 2 years.

Its literally now down to the authorities to stop these cheating pricks.

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #36658 on: Today at 10:08:14 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:02:23 pm
I reckon they will win the next two league titles. Whats the best title winning run in this country in the top flight?

Nobody has done more than three on the trot... there are a few that have done three though... including ourselves, the red Mancs, Arsenal and Huddersfield.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #36659 on: Today at 10:08:56 pm
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 10:08:14 pm
Nobody has done more than three on the trot... there are a few that have done three though... including ourselves, the red Mancs, Arsenal and Huddersfield.

And the cheats
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #36660 on: Today at 10:09:30 pm
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 10:08:56 pm
And the cheats

I don't count 'asterisked' wins though. :)
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #36661 on: Today at 10:11:24 pm
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 10:02:00 pm
That was pretty good to be fair.

Agreed. He's got all the historic stuff there and highlights the slippery way they got out of the UEFA charges. Ped lying through his teeth in that Press Conference.

The end bit was depressing though. 'It could be years ...'  ::)
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #36662 on: Today at 10:12:01 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:07:07 pm
So do I. But I just dont see how people stop them. They have a side thats now so far ahead of others and three absolutely monster world class footballers in Haaland, Rodri and De Bruyne. I really hope Guardiola fucks off in 2 years.

Its literally now down to the authorities to stop these cheating pricks.



 I actually don't think they're as strong as you're making out. That doesn't mean they aren't going to win the next two. I just don't think they are unreachable/untouchable.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #36663 on: Today at 10:12:50 pm
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 10:09:30 pm
I don't count 'asterisked' wins though. :)

Quite right too.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #36664 on: Today at 10:14:03 pm
Quote from: Redsnappa on Today at 10:11:24 pm
Agreed. He's got all the historic stuff there and highlights the slippery way they got out of the UEFA charges. Ped lying through his teeth in that Press Conference.

The end bit was depressing though. 'It could be years ...' ::)

Yeah. :(
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #36665 on: Today at 10:17:03 pm
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 10:12:01 pm
I actually don't think they're as strong as you're making out. That doesn't mean they aren't going to win the next two. I just don't think they are unreachable/untouchable.

Nobody is unreachable or untouchable, but the rest of the field has a lot of work to do to bridge that gap. We in 18-20 could do that, but we had world class talent of our own. At the moment we have lost too much of our top level players.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #36666 on: Today at 10:17:54 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:17:03 pm
Nobody is unreachable or untouchable, but the rest of the field has a lot of work to do to bridge that gap.

 And I believe we will.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #36667 on: Today at 10:18:45 pm
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #36668 on: Today at 10:19:26 pm
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 10:17:54 pm
And I believe we will.

Hopefully. Its a fucking joke though that they have a player scoring 5 million goals a season and his back up is Alvarez, who would walk into any side in this country.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #36669 on: Today at 10:20:34 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 10:18:45 pm
;D


https://twitter.com/ABardsleyMEN/status/1660007721821691904

 Nobody gives a shit. Not even their fan base. Embarrassing club.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #36670 on: Today at 10:20:52 pm
Quote from: Redsnappa on Today at 09:45:54 pm
BBC's Ros Atkins on their case now.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/av/football/65648139

https://twitter.com/BBCSport/status/1660016884677242886
A good piece. Not some obscure channel but on the bbc aswell.

Its all a bit ridiculous when the cheating c*nts keep stating they have irrefutable evidence of their innocence then continue to try and get off on procedural issues or technicalities.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #36671 on: Today at 10:21:56 pm
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 10:05:54 pm
Something very suspect about that.

It was obvious how crooked it was in the ground last May when it was announced. Nobody mentioned it since.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #36672 on: Today at 10:22:53 pm
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #36673 on: Today at 10:23:49 pm
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #36674 on: Today at 10:25:44 pm
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 10:02:00 pm
That was pretty good to be fair.

Seems Twitter post has been deleted ?
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #36675 on: Today at 10:26:29 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 10:18:45 pm
;D


https://twitter.com/ABardsleyMEN/status/1660007721821691904
Why aren't the police there to keep that mass throng under control?
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #36676 on: Today at 10:26:34 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 10:18:45 pm
;D


https://twitter.com/ABardsleyMEN/status/1660007721821691904

Some great comments under that utter shambles of a 'Celebration'.

This tickled me:

'They've got more financial charges hanging over them than actual fans there in that video.'
