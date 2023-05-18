They don't. Yet a majority of the football world seem to like them. That's the hardest part for me, that it seems like nobody, outside of us, seem to care about them destroying football right in front of our eyes.



I dunno about that. Outside of newspapers and deluded fans.Most people I know into football sort of... Write them off? Neither hate not love. No passionWhen we win, the United fans go radgeThere's always Everton-Liverpool bantzOne of the lads at work is an Arsenal STH and it's been interesting listening to him lately. Arsenal's collapse is not about City. It's about Arsenal's collapse. City are not in his narrative.Even for people who don't actively have a problem with them, they just don't seem to register the same way.Oh. It's City.I understand this is only my own experience, and I have no doubt someone out there lives a life full of Manchester City fans.However I haven't observed it. If it was Arsenal doing the same thing we would be defeaned by the hype. You could say that for any team. United certainly. Us, even if some had a negative spin.Spurs.To see serious discussion on Manchester City by its fans I have to go seriously out of my way. That is go physically to Manchester or trawl through other forums.My manager this week, United, just said "115 charges" when someone mentioned City's result against Real Madrid. It wasn't pointed.If you turn off your router and your telly I think you'd have to go a long way to Manchester to actually find proof they matter.Almost like they're a parochial minnow artificially inflated vehicle for blood moneyI am more worried about the longevity of it. There will be people who grew up with City as this... Void, doped vehicle of sportswashing.It will become normalised.Though nothing is forever. You don't get a Guardiola very often, let alone one willing to get in bed with the devil. They have and can do well regardless of the manager, but nobody is immune from mistakes and collapse.