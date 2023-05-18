« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 910 911 912 913 914 [915]   Go Down

Author Topic: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled  (Read 2397141 times)

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,138
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #36560 on: Today at 08:30:49 am »
It is a bit odd in a way. The PL suddenly start playing hard ball with City as they fear independent oversight from a government appointed body. But it was the government who basically forced through the Saudi takeover of Newcastle.

Why should the government be interested in regulating these state clubs anymore than the PL has in the past? If anything, I'd expect Abu Dhabi to be having a word with the trade secretary about how unfriendly this all is.

If anything, I'd say the PL is trying to do something before the government steps in and allows a free for all.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,350
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #36561 on: Today at 08:39:36 am »
The difference with Lance Armstrong is that he wasnt a country with endless cash and the best lawyers to fight for him. This will not be resolved fairly. it appears city are not denying the charges but attacking the processes. Exactly how they got off on the uefa charges.
Logged

Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,305
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #36562 on: Today at 08:54:32 am »
Man City is Goliath
Arsenal won the league this season, in my opinion. When you take into account the piles and piles of money Man City spent to get to the treble, and compare that to Arsenal being just a little step behind despite only having a regular 11 players, then Arsenal have achieved far more in the league.

Regarding Pep getting over his knockout jinxes, yes, it was finally a great match against Real Madrid. But one great match does not make a great team. Not compared to the teams of Brian Clough, Alex Ferguson, and Jürgen Klopp. Theres no spark of genius, no excitement, no David versus Goliath. Man City is Goliath.

Peter Wallace, 42, Sunderland fan, Folkestone

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2023/may/20/readers-on-manchester-city-pep-guardiola-abu-dhabi
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,605
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #36563 on: Today at 08:54:40 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 08:28:06 am

Great point. They said the same with the uefa charge. Look forward to being cleared yet then use every delay tactic possible and threaten to spend millions to frustrate the process.
Same again now with their ridiculous accusation that a barrister cannot be impartial because he is an Arsenal fan.
It all points to them knowing they are guilty as charged.
Logged

Offline spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,412
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #36564 on: Today at 09:22:50 am »
If their books are clean what difference does it make what team the people looking at those books support?
Logged

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,605
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #36565 on: Today at 09:24:51 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 09:22:50 am
If their books are clean what difference does it make what team the people looking at those books support?
Exactly. They have irrefutable evidence that they are innocent yet wont cooperate with investigation.
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,579
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #36566 on: Today at 09:34:33 am »
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 08:39:36 am
The difference with Lance Armstrong is that he wasnt a country with endless cash and the best lawyers to fight for him. This will not be resolved fairly. it appears city are not denying the charges but attacking the processes. Exactly how they got off on the uefa charges.

They only got off on the UEFA charges because the documents were time barred, that doesn't come into for the Premier League enquiry.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,406
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #36567 on: Today at 09:58:19 am »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 08:54:40 am
Great point. They said the same with the uefa charge. Look forward to being cleared yet then use every delay tactic possible and threaten to spend millions to frustrate the process.
Same again now with their ridiculous accusation that a barrister cannot be impartial because he is an Arsenal fan.
It all points to them knowing they are guilty as charged.

I think its a good thing, itll make the lawyers/judges etc even more determined to go to town on them, because not only are they cheating, but also making an accusation that a judge is bent and corrupt because of the football team he supports. Questioning the entire legal profession like that, can only backfire when they are doing illegal things. I hope anyway.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:00:05 am by The North Bank »
Logged

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,961
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #36568 on: Today at 10:06:02 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 09:58:19 am
I think its a good thing, itll make the lawyers/judges etc even more determined to go to town on them, because not only are they cheating, but also making an accusation that a judge is bent and corrupt because of the football team he supports. Questioning the entire legal profession like that, can only backfire when they are doing illegal things. I hope anyway.

Cue some sort of honey trap or dirt file being put together against the prosecution.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,732
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #36569 on: Today at 10:06:37 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 09:58:19 am
I think its a good thing, itll make the lawyers/judges etc even more determined to go to town on them, because not only are they cheating, but also making an accusation that a judge is bent and corrupt because of the football team he supports. Questioning the entire legal profession like that, can only backfire when they are doing illegal things. I hope anyway.

They would still moan if they had Noel Gallagher, Johnny Marr and Ricky Hatton on the panel.

Its laughable really as a judge / lawyer can only go on facts nothing else where is Rafa when we need him 😂😂
Logged

Offline zero zero

  • Karma's a bitch. Innit.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,816
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #36570 on: Today at 10:08:28 am »
Quote from: jillc on May 18, 2023, 05:43:45 pm
Nicholas McGeehan
@NcGeehan
·
24m
That Man City defence playbook rolled out again:

1) Claim you have "irrefutable evidence" to disprove the allegations.
2) Fight the charges on procedure.
3)Insinuate that there's an agenda against you.
Shouldn't be too long till we get to :
4) Play the race card
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,905
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #36571 on: Today at 10:15:34 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 09:58:19 am
I think its a good thing, itll make the lawyers/judges etc even more determined to go to town on them, because not only are they cheating, but also making an accusation that a judge is bent and corrupt because of the football team he supports. Questioning the entire legal profession like that, can only backfire when they are doing illegal things. I hope anyway.

Yes the legal profession don't like being questioned. Only a small thing but my Dad argued a parking ticket he got for parking his bus in a bus stop, this was just after the bus bombs in London and they'd been told to sweep, any way the magistrate just kept upping the fine each time he argued.

ADFC calling someone corrupt will not go down well at all
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline I've been a good boy

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps. And a bowl of Coco Poops! No chance of getting a coffee in his house.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,394
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #36572 on: Today at 10:20:45 am »
When they do get charged, will they keep playing victim? They already boo the UEFA anthem like they've been really hard done by.

Speaks volumes that we've had members on here supporting Utd, Arsenal and Spurs but never City or Chelsea. Both historically irrelevant clubs that purchased trophies.
Logged

Offline Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,824
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #36573 on: Today at 10:23:10 am »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 02:26:48 am
Delaying tactics by City. Apparently will take 2-4 years to resolve all this.

Yeap and they know in that time many other clubs will be sport washed and the pressure to turn the other cheek will get bigger.
Logged
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,801
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #36574 on: Today at 10:25:16 am »
They don't have any likeable quality do they.
Logged

Offline GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,077
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #36575 on: Today at 10:27:06 am »
Quote from: SpionBob on Yesterday at 10:13:40 am
Total bollocks all that. Johnson still had to train hard but the steroids allowed him to train more and harder enabling him to illegally break the world record. Fact is that Guardiola and de Bruyne and Haaland etc would not be at that club were it not for financial fraud.

:) exactly. Performance enhancing drugs are in fact a perfect analogy for what City are doing, or are at least complementary: in both cases you still need talent and hard work, but physical doping increases your capacity for work while financial doping increases your reserves of talent. Something like ball tampering or bribing officials would be the inaccurate analogy because in those cases you're seeking a way to circumvent the need for talent or work.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:30:17 am by GreatEx »
Logged

Offline dalarr

  • hästarr. Call me sensitive.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,183
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #36576 on: Today at 10:50:15 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 10:25:16 am
They don't have any likeable quality do they.
They don't. Yet a majority of the football world seem to like them. That's the hardest part for me, that it seems like nobody, outside of us, seem to care about them destroying football right in front of our eyes.
Logged

Online A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,766
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #36577 on: Today at 10:56:10 am »
"There are ethical issues for me as a supporter"

Im a lifelong supporter of Man City and have had a season ticket since 2011. Obviously, Citys many successes over recent years have brought me great joy. But theres a cognitive dissonance for me as a supporter. There are ethical issues with contributing financially to a project that is in part serving as the PR wing of an objectionable regime. It really hit me when the Uefa charges first came out against the club and I saw a lot of Man City fans blindly defending the club and its owners."

A lot of people will make the point that theyve invested a lot in the city, and east Manchester is a lot nicer than it was before they got involved. But I think we need to think more critically about this. As much as wed like to believe that the people in charge are putting money into the club out of the goodness of their own hearts, at the end of the day theres an ulterior motive, which I think a lot of people maybe arent being completely honest about."

I think there is some moral onus on us as fans, but just as easily, its not like we can just click our fingers and remove our feelings we have for the club. In an ideal world, maybe Id turn my back on the club and stop going to games, but its not as easy as that. I go to matches with my mum. Weve had so many special memories together. Its an opportunity for me to see her and if Im turning my back on the club, Im sort of turning back on our amazing memories and wholesome experiences as well. I think we can be fans and still criticise the owners and we dont have to defend them.
Michael, 27, programmer in Manchester



"Man City is Goliath"

Arsenal won the league this season, in my opinion. When you take into account the piles and piles of money Man City spent to get to the treble, and compare that to Arsenal being just a little step behind despite only having a regular 11 players, then Arsenal have achieved far more in the league."

"Regarding Pep getting over his knockout jinxes, yes, it was finally a great match against Real Madrid. But one great match does not make a great team. Not compared to the teams of Brian Clough, Alex Ferguson, and Jürgen Klopp. Theres no spark of genius, no excitement, no David versus Goliath. Man City is Goliath.
Peter Wallace, 42, Sunderland fan, Folkestone



From here: https://www.theguardian.com/football/2023/may/20/readers-on-manchester-city-pep-guardiola-abu-dhabi
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Offline ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,878
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #36578 on: Today at 11:24:57 am »
Quote from: dalarr on Today at 10:50:15 am
They don't. Yet a majority of the football world seem to like them. That's the hardest part for me, that it seems like nobody, outside of us, seem to care about them destroying football right in front of our eyes.

I dunno about that.  Outside of newspapers and deluded fans.

Most people I know into football sort of... Write them off? Neither hate not love. No passion

When we win, the United fans go radge
There's always Everton-Liverpool bantz

One of the lads at work is an Arsenal STH and it's been interesting listening to him lately. Arsenal's collapse is not about City. It's about Arsenal's collapse. City are not in his narrative.

Even for people who don't actively have a problem with them, they just don't seem to register the same way.

Oh. It's City.

I understand this is only my own experience, and I have no doubt someone out there lives a life full of Manchester City fans.

However I haven't observed it. If it was Arsenal doing the same thing we would be defeaned by the hype. You could say that for any team. United certainly. Us, even if some had a negative spin.

Spurs.

To see serious discussion on Manchester City by its fans I have to go seriously out of my way. That is go physically to Manchester or trawl through other forums.

My manager this week, United,  just said "115 charges" when someone mentioned City's result against Real Madrid. It wasn't pointed.

If you turn off your router and your telly I think you'd have to go a long way to Manchester to actually find proof they matter.

Almost like they're a parochial minnow artificially inflated vehicle for blood money

I am more worried about the longevity of it. There will be people who grew up with City as this... Void, doped vehicle of sportswashing.

It will become normalised.

Though nothing is forever. You don't get a Guardiola very often,  let alone one willing to get in bed with the devil. They have and can do well regardless of the manager, but nobody is immune from mistakes and collapse.
« Last Edit: Today at 11:26:37 am by ToneLa »
Logged

Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,431
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #36579 on: Today at 12:24:19 pm »
Henry Winter arselicking again on Twitter.
Actually pushing back against people pointing to the 100+ charges of cheating
His head is wedged so far into Abu Dhabis bum cheeks, Prince Mansour thinks he gets a matchday cushion on his seat.
Maybe if they lose, one of his servants will throw Winter onto the pitch like an angry bitter
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,431
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #36580 on: Today at 12:29:41 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 11:24:57 am
I dunno about that.  Outside of newspapers and deluded fans.

Most people I know into football sort of... Write them off? Neither hate not love. No passion

When we win, the United fans go radge
There's always Everton-Liverpool bantz

One of the lads at work is an Arsenal STH and it's been interesting listening to him lately. Arsenal's collapse is not about City. It's about Arsenal's collapse. City are not in his narrative.

Even for people who don't actively have a problem with them, they just don't seem to register the same way.

Oh. It's City.

I understand this is only my own experience, and I have no doubt someone out there lives a life full of Manchester City fans.

However I haven't observed it. If it was Arsenal doing the same thing we would be defeaned by the hype. You could say that for any team. United certainly. Us, even if some had a negative spin.

Spurs.

To see serious discussion on Manchester City by its fans I have to go seriously out of my way. That is go physically to Manchester or trawl through other forums.

My manager this week, United,  just said "115 charges" when someone mentioned City's result against Real Madrid. It wasn't pointed.

If you turn off your router and your telly I think you'd have to go a long way to Manchester to actually find proof they matter.

Almost like they're a parochial minnow artificially inflated vehicle for blood money

I am more worried about the longevity of it. There will be people who grew up with City as this... Void, doped vehicle of sportswashing.

It will become normalised.

Though nothing is forever. You don't get a Guardiola very often,  let alone one willing to get in bed with the devil. They have and can do well regardless of the manager, but nobody is immune from mistakes and collapse.

We are already seeing the result of this with the idiots from Newcastle, normalising the financial corruption. They are even claiming any opposition is racist, the same pricks who put tea towels on their heads, like those kids in the nativity who werent up to a speaking part.
Justifying their coming dope fest with the rationale that City did it first.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,801
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #36581 on: Today at 12:30:07 pm »
Quote from: dalarr on Today at 10:50:15 am
They don't. Yet a majority of the football world seem to like them. That's the hardest part for me, that it seems like nobody, outside of us, seem to care about them destroying football right in front of our eyes.
In terms of the success they are having most people seem to treat it like indifferently. It doesn't produce any emotional response like other clubs do. Speaks volumes that no one gives a shit if they win alot.

Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,444
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #36582 on: Today at 12:36:29 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 12:24:19 pm
Henry Winter arselicking again on Twitter.
Actually pushing back against people pointing to the 100+ charges of cheating
His head is wedged so far into Abu Dhabis bum cheeks, Prince Mansour thinks he gets a matchday cushion on his seat.
Maybe if they lose, one of his servants will throw Winter onto the pitch like an angry bitter

Henry Winter is a piece of shit. Truly the most repugnant journalist out there -and theres a lot of competition.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 104,016
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #36583 on: Today at 12:41:10 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 12:36:29 pm
Henry Winter is a piece of shit. Truly the most repugnant journalist out there -and theres a lot of competition.

Worse than Bluto?

At times he writes some nice stuff about us but I have a feeling he was pushing for Rafa to go back in the day and just generally seems a bit slimy and untrustworthy.
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,912
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #36584 on: Today at 12:42:45 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 12:41:10 pm
Worse than Bluto?

At times he writes some nice stuff about us but I have a feeling he was pushing for Rafa to go back in the day and just generally seems a bit slimy and untrustworthy.

He absolutely was. And was pushing for Hodgson to take over from him because of Hodgson's 'warmth'.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,388
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #36585 on: Today at 12:47:48 pm »
Proper Roy of the Rovers stuff.   ::)
Logged

Online Ma Vie en Rouge

  • J'aime voir...!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,801
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #36586 on: Today at 12:48:08 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 12:42:45 pm
He absolutely was. And was pushing for Hodgson to take over from him because of Hodgson's 'warmth'.

Creepy.
Logged

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,605
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #36587 on: Today at 12:50:08 pm »
Guess what?
Lord Pannick is an Arsenal fan 😂😂😂
Will Abu Dhabi now be petitioning for the removal of their celebrated lawyer? 😂😂😂
Logged

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,194
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #36588 on: Today at 01:09:52 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 12:50:08 pm
Guess what?
Lord Pannick is an Arsenal fan 😂😂😂
Will Abu Dhabi now be petitioning for the removal of their celebrated lawyer? 😂😂😂

;D
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576
Pages: 1 ... 910 911 912 913 914 [915]   Go Up
« previous next »
 