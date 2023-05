"There are ethical issues for me as a supporter"“I’m a lifelong supporter of Man City and have had a season ticket since 2011. Obviously, City’s many successes over recent years have brought me great joy. But there’s a cognitive dissonance for me as a supporter. There are ethical issues with contributing financially to a project that is in part serving as the PR wing of an objectionable regime. It really hit me when the Uefa charges first came out against the club and I saw a lot of Man City fans blindly defending the club and its owners."“A lot of people will make the point that they’ve invested a lot in the city, and east Manchester is a lot nicer than it was before they got involved. But I think we need to think more critically about this. As much as we’d like to believe that the people in charge are putting money into the club out of the goodness of their own hearts, at the end of the day there’s an ulterior motive, which I think a lot of people maybe aren’t being completely honest about."“I think there is some moral onus on us as fans, but just as easily, it’s not like we can just click our fingers and remove our feelings we have for the club. In an ideal world, maybe I’d turn my back on the club and stop going to games, but it’s not as easy as that. I go to matches with my mum. We’ve had so many special memories together. It’s an opportunity for me to see her and if I’m turning my back on the club, I’m sort of turning back on our amazing memories and wholesome experiences as well. I think we can be fans and still criticise the owners and we don’t have to defend them.”"Man City is Goliath"“Arsenal won the league this season, in my opinion. When you take into account the piles and piles of money Man City spent to get to the treble, and compare that to Arsenal being just a little step behind despite only having a regular 11 players, then Arsenal have achieved far more in the league.""Regarding Pep getting over his knockout jinxes, yes, it was finally a great match against Real Madrid. But one great match does not make a great team. Not compared to the teams of Brian Clough, Alex Ferguson, and Jürgen Klopp. There’s no spark of genius, no excitement, no David versus Goliath. Man City is Goliath.”From here: https://www.theguardian.com/football/2023/may/20/readers-on-manchester-city-pep-guardiola-abu-dhabi