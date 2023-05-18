« previous next »
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #36560 on: Today at 08:30:49 am »
It is a bit odd in a way. The PL suddenly start playing hard ball with City as they fear independent oversight from a government appointed body. But it was the government who basically forced through the Saudi takeover of Newcastle.

Why should the government be interested in regulating these state clubs anymore than the PL has in the past? If anything, I'd expect Abu Dhabi to be having a word with the trade secretary about how unfriendly this all is.

If anything, I'd say the PL is trying to do something before the government steps in and allows a free for all.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #36561 on: Today at 08:39:36 am »
The difference with Lance Armstrong is that he wasnt a country with endless cash and the best lawyers to fight for him. This will not be resolved fairly. it appears city are not denying the charges but attacking the processes. Exactly how they got off on the uefa charges.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #36562 on: Today at 08:54:32 am »
Man City is Goliath
Arsenal won the league this season, in my opinion. When you take into account the piles and piles of money Man City spent to get to the treble, and compare that to Arsenal being just a little step behind despite only having a regular 11 players, then Arsenal have achieved far more in the league.

Regarding Pep getting over his knockout jinxes, yes, it was finally a great match against Real Madrid. But one great match does not make a great team. Not compared to the teams of Brian Clough, Alex Ferguson, and Jürgen Klopp. Theres no spark of genius, no excitement, no David versus Goliath. Man City is Goliath.

Peter Wallace, 42, Sunderland fan, Folkestone

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2023/may/20/readers-on-manchester-city-pep-guardiola-abu-dhabi
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #36563 on: Today at 08:54:40 am »
Great point. They said the same with the uefa charge. Look forward to being cleared yet then use every delay tactic possible and threaten to spend millions to frustrate the process.
Same again now with their ridiculous accusation that a barrister cannot be impartial because he is an Arsenal fan.
It all points to them knowing they are guilty as charged.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #36564 on: Today at 09:22:50 am »
If their books are clean what difference does it make what team the people looking at those books support?
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #36565 on: Today at 09:24:51 am »
If their books are clean what difference does it make what team the people looking at those books support?
Exactly. They have irrefutable evidence that they are innocent yet wont cooperate with investigation.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #36566 on: Today at 09:34:33 am »
The difference with Lance Armstrong is that he wasnt a country with endless cash and the best lawyers to fight for him. This will not be resolved fairly. it appears city are not denying the charges but attacking the processes. Exactly how they got off on the uefa charges.

They only got off on the UEFA charges because the documents were time barred, that doesn't come into for the Premier League enquiry.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #36567 on: Today at 09:58:19 am »
Great point. They said the same with the uefa charge. Look forward to being cleared yet then use every delay tactic possible and threaten to spend millions to frustrate the process.
Same again now with their ridiculous accusation that a barrister cannot be impartial because he is an Arsenal fan.
It all points to them knowing they are guilty as charged.

I think its a good thing, itll make the lawyers/judges etc even more determined to go to town on them, because not only are they cheating, but also making an accusation that a judge is bent and corrupt because of the football team he supports. Questioning the entire legal profession like that, can only backfire when they are doing illegal things. I hope anyway.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #36568 on: Today at 10:06:02 am »
I think its a good thing, itll make the lawyers/judges etc even more determined to go to town on them, because not only are they cheating, but also making an accusation that a judge is bent and corrupt because of the football team he supports. Questioning the entire legal profession like that, can only backfire when they are doing illegal things. I hope anyway.

Cue some sort of honey trap or dirt file being put together against the prosecution.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #36569 on: Today at 10:06:37 am »
I think its a good thing, itll make the lawyers/judges etc even more determined to go to town on them, because not only are they cheating, but also making an accusation that a judge is bent and corrupt because of the football team he supports. Questioning the entire legal profession like that, can only backfire when they are doing illegal things. I hope anyway.

They would still moan if they had Noel Gallagher, Johnny Marr and Ricky Hatton on the panel.

Its laughable really as a judge / lawyer can only go on facts nothing else where is Rafa when we need him 😂😂
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #36570 on: Today at 10:08:28 am »
That Man City defence playbook rolled out again:

1) Claim you have "irrefutable evidence" to disprove the allegations.
2) Fight the charges on procedure.
3)Insinuate that there's an agenda against you.
Shouldn't be too long till we get to :
4) Play the race card
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #36571 on: Today at 10:15:34 am »
I think its a good thing, itll make the lawyers/judges etc even more determined to go to town on them, because not only are they cheating, but also making an accusation that a judge is bent and corrupt because of the football team he supports. Questioning the entire legal profession like that, can only backfire when they are doing illegal things. I hope anyway.

Yes the legal profession don't like being questioned. Only a small thing but my Dad argued a parking ticket he got for parking his bus in a bus stop, this was just after the bus bombs in London and they'd been told to sweep, any way the magistrate just kept upping the fine each time he argued.

ADFC calling someone corrupt will not go down well at all
