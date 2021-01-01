It is a bit odd in a way. The PL suddenly start playing hard ball with City as they fear independent oversight from a government appointed body. But it was the government who basically forced through the Saudi takeover of Newcastle.



Why should the government be interested in regulating these state clubs anymore than the PL has in the past? If anything, I'd expect Abu Dhabi to be having a word with the trade secretary about how unfriendly this all is.



If anything, I'd say the PL is trying to do something before the government steps in and allows a free for all.