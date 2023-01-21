« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 909 910 911 912 913 [914]   Go Down

Author Topic: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled  (Read 2395655 times)

Offline JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,602
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #36520 on: Yesterday at 05:25:59 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on Yesterday at 05:16:18 pm
SO Pep likens going for the title to serving to win Wimbledon

Imagine... Djokovic is two sets up, 5-0 and 40-0 in the 3rd against Buzz Aldrin
Yeah Ped, maybe if your opponent is playing with both hands tied behind their back!
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,872
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #36521 on: Yesterday at 05:31:16 pm »
I've heard this "revenue" argument before.

it says that CP (for example) get more money from TV coz more ppl pay attention to the PL coz City is in it. 

really thin argument imo. and as MC keep winning everything in sight and ppl get tired of it ....
Logged

Offline Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,129
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #36522 on: Yesterday at 05:34:51 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 05:31:16 pm
I've heard this "revenue" argument before.

it says that CP (for example) get more money from TV coz more ppl pay attention to the PL coz City is in it. 

really thin argument imo. and as MC keep winning everything in sight and ppl get tired of it ....

Saudis are involved now and potentially Qatar. There'll be competition but the gap will be enormous.
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Offline lfc_col

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,821
  • And Could He Play!
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #36523 on: Yesterday at 05:53:05 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 05:25:59 pm
Yeah Ped, maybe if your opponent is playing with both hands tied behind their back!

Well its dead easy when everything is in your favour isn't it
Logged
We Won It Six Times



JFT 97

Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,408
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #36524 on: Yesterday at 06:00:02 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 05:12:47 pm
Why would the owners of the other clubs want to exclude the sportswashers when they generate so much revenue?

How much revenue do Man City generate for Liverpool again?
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Offline lfc_col

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,821
  • And Could He Play!
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #36525 on: Yesterday at 06:23:08 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 05:12:47 pm
Why would the owners of the other clubs want to exclude the sportswashers when they generate so much revenue?

I am sure we would make a lot more without them around
Logged
We Won It Six Times



JFT 97

Online Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,369
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #36526 on: Yesterday at 06:43:33 pm »
Quote from: lfc_col on Yesterday at 06:23:08 pm
I am sure we would make a lot more without them around
If the cheats do receive their due punishment, does that open the door for civil litigation by every non cheating club that has lost revenue because of their decade and a half of breaking the rules?
Logged

Offline Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,434
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #36527 on: Yesterday at 06:57:00 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 05:31:16 pm
I've heard this "revenue" argument before.

it says that CP (for example) get more money from TV coz more ppl pay attention to the PL coz City is in it. 

really thin argument imo. and as MC keep winning everything in sight and ppl get tired of it ....

It isn't even true either, MC will hardly move the needle at all when it comes to pushing up the tv deals, it is the likes of us, united and to a lesser extent some of the london clubs that are going to be doing that.
Logged

Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 104,008
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #36528 on: Yesterday at 07:12:01 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on Yesterday at 05:16:18 pm
SO Pep likens going for the title to serving to win Wimbledon

Imagine... Djokovic is two sets up, 5-0 and 40-0 in the 3rd against Buzz Aldrin Jordan Pickford


Fixed.
Logged

Offline Ma Vie en Rouge

  • J'aime voir...!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,800
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #36529 on: Yesterday at 07:24:51 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 07:12:01 pm
Fixed.

Hmmm. Jordan Pickford and a game that involves not letting a ball into a net? And a huge area to randomly charge around in away from that ball? I don't see that ending well.
Logged

Offline lfc_col

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,821
  • And Could He Play!
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #36530 on: Yesterday at 07:26:47 pm »
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on Yesterday at 07:24:51 pm
Hmmm. Jordan Pickford and a game that involves not letting a ball into a net? And a huge area to randomly charge around in away from that ball? I don't see that ending well.

imagine the stupid moves he would pull of in a tennis game   ;D :D
Logged
We Won It Six Times



JFT 97

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,129
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #36531 on: Yesterday at 07:49:19 pm »
Quote from: lfc_col on Yesterday at 07:26:47 pm
imagine the stupid moves he would pull of in a tennis game   ;D :D

Imagine his giant racket.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline lfc_col

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,821
  • And Could He Play!
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #36532 on: Yesterday at 07:51:42 pm »
Logged
We Won It Six Times



JFT 97

Offline tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,019
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #36533 on: Yesterday at 08:05:54 pm »
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,626
  • JFT 97
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #36534 on: Yesterday at 08:18:39 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Yesterday at 06:00:02 pm
How much revenue do Man City generate for Liverpool again?

It is about how much money is pumped into football. A good example would be to look at Liverpool's record transfer fees received.

1. Coutinho £142m..............Barca signed him with the ridiculous money they received from PSG for Neymar.
2. Suarez. £65m..................Barca signed a ridiculous shirt sponsorship deal with Qatar then signed Suarez.
3. Torres. £50m...................Signed by Chelsea with funds provided by Abramovich
4. Sterling. £49m.................Signed by City with funds provided by Mansoor.

The bigger the pot of money that gets pumped into a sport the richer people get. It is the same in the likes of F1, boxing or golf. Look at how the values of football clubs have rocketed since the sportswashers got involved.

Why would the owners of football clubs who are basically using it as an investment vehicle want to kick out the sportswashers when the future is likely to see even more money pumped into the sport. I mean look at the obscenity of the World Cup in Qatar and the billions of pounds that were generated. 
Logged
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,131
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #36535 on: Yesterday at 08:39:20 pm »
I guess if enough Americans buy clubs they will eventually be able to force the issue on state owned clubs by simply outvoting them.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline lfc_col

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,821
  • And Could He Play!
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #36536 on: Yesterday at 08:47:51 pm »
didn't Newcastle owners get quite mad about a banner done by palace fans about them maybe thats another route to go down as it must annoy them
Logged
We Won It Six Times



JFT 97

Offline A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,761
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #36537 on: Yesterday at 08:49:42 pm »
Quote from: lfc_col on Yesterday at 08:47:51 pm
didn't Newcastle owners get quite mad about a banner done by palace fans about them maybe thats another route to go down as it must annoy them

Yeah. They're a decent lot those Palace fans.
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Offline ScottScott

  • Thugby...It's just not rugger old chap!!!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,811
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #36538 on: Yesterday at 08:51:06 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 08:18:39 pm
It is about how much money is pumped into football. A good example would be to look at Liverpool's record transfer fees received.

1. Coutinho £142m..............Barca signed him with the ridiculous money they received from PSG for Neymar.
2. Suarez. £65m..................Barca signed a ridiculous shirt sponsorship deal with Qatar then signed Suarez.
3. Torres. £50m...................Signed by Chelsea with funds provided by Abramovich
4. Sterling. £49m.................Signed by City with funds provided by Mansoor.

The bigger the pot of money that gets pumped into a sport the richer people get. It is the same in the likes of F1, boxing or golf. Look at how the values of football clubs have rocketed since the sportswashers got involved.

Why would the owners of football clubs who are basically using it as an investment vehicle want to kick out the sportswashers when the future is likely to see even more money pumped into the sport. I mean look at the obscenity of the World Cup in Qatar and the billions of pounds that were generated.

So without sportwashers transfer fees wouldn't have skyrocketed and we would have got less for our players. We then would have paid less for the players we did sign and nothing would be different. What a mental argument to use as a support for sportwashing
Logged

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,131
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #36539 on: Yesterday at 09:05:21 pm »
Quote from: ScottScott on Yesterday at 08:51:06 pm
So without sportwashers transfer fees wouldn't have skyrocketed and we would have got less for our players. We then would have paid less for the players we did sign and nothing would be different. What a mental argument to use as a support for sportwashing

Not to mention the obscene wages City players will be earning. No way a player of Aguero's calibre would normally have spent their peak years at a club like City without a sniff of interest from the likes of Madrid or Barca.

Finding players who are good enough AND prepared to be paid comparatively modest wages is going to be an increasingly tough challenge. And by "comparatively modest" it's still going to be eye watering - yet a club like City could easily offer to pay double anything we can afford.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online LFC_R_BOSS

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 177
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #36540 on: Yesterday at 09:39:36 pm »
Quote from: ScottScott on Yesterday at 08:51:06 pm
So without sportwashers transfer fees wouldn't have skyrocketed and we would have got less for our players. We then would have paid less for the players we did sign and nothing would be different. What a mental argument to use as a support for sportwashing


Got a mate who supports Preston . Its had a knock on effect throughout the leagues .
Logged

Offline MJD-L4

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,638
  • "Mellor, lovely cushioned header...For GERRAAARD!"
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #36541 on: Yesterday at 10:22:57 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 06:43:33 pm
If the cheats do receive their due punishment, does that open the door for civil litigation by every non cheating club that has lost revenue because of their decade and a half of breaking the rules?

This is something that I see as an issue. I can't see powers that be wanting to open that particular can of worms which is why I see the majority of the charges being swept under the rug and the cheats being hit with a token fine or transfer ban.
Logged

Offline Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,731
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #36542 on: Yesterday at 10:42:12 pm »
Quote from: LFC_R_BOSS on Yesterday at 09:39:36 pm

Got a mate who supports Preston . Its had a knock on effect throughout the leagues .

Yep this was one of my arguements during Covid with "void" season.

I said to some twat who hates us ok we could cope with it as a club finance wise....what about all other clubs who dont get promoted so teams like Swindon / Barrow cant go up from League 2 / National League which is MASSIVE to them.

We are all LFC fans and we are our priority but I dont wanna see solid pros work their balls off and not get rewarded its not right its hard to get promoted too.

Not everything in footy is about us or PL.

Yeah but .........fill in blanks 😂😂😂
Logged

Offline Brian Blessed

  • Gordon's ALIVE? Practically Bear Grylls. Backwards Bluesman Bastard.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,609
  • Super Title: Feedback Tourist #4
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #36543 on: Yesterday at 11:04:00 pm »
Quote from: ScottScott on Yesterday at 08:51:06 pm
So without sportwashers transfer fees wouldn't have skyrocketed and we would have got less for our players. We then would have paid less for the players we did sign and nothing would be different. What a mental argument to use as a support for sportwashing

Hold on, I want to see how he gets this back to being FSGs fault.
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,129
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #36544 on: Yesterday at 11:11:40 pm »
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online StigenKeegan

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 187
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #36545 on: Yesterday at 11:37:01 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 08:18:39 pm
It is about how much money is pumped into football. A good example would be to look at Liverpool's record transfer fees received.

1. Coutinho £142m..............Barca signed him with the ridiculous money they received from PSG for Neymar.
2. Suarez. £65m..................Barca signed a ridiculous shirt sponsorship deal with Qatar then signed Suarez.
3. Torres. £50m...................Signed by Chelsea with funds provided by Abramovich
4. Sterling. £49m.................Signed by City with funds provided by Mansoor.

The bigger the pot of money that gets pumped into a sport the richer people get. It is the same in the likes of F1, boxing or golf. Look at how the values of football clubs have rocketed since the sportswashers got involved.

Why would the owners of football clubs who are basically using it as an investment vehicle want to kick out the sportswashers when the future is likely to see even more money pumped into the sport. I mean look at the obscenity of the World Cup in Qatar and the billions of pounds that were generated.

I think you're getting this backwards. The money coming into the sport is mainly from broadcasting rights and sponsorships, the money the sportswashers are putting in is effectively just inflating transfer fees, wages and agents payments. This money doesn't stay in the game it transfers out to players etc. There's even a passage in one of the leaked email from PSG where the chairman is saying that their strategy is to inflate the marked to the level that no other clubs will be able to compete financially with them. The Naymar deal is a perfect example of this. The inflated, ridiculous fee resulted in Barca overpaying for Couthino, Dembele and with the inflated fee came inflated wages which then again resulted in all other players getting more... broke the back of one of the largest clubs in the world. (Not saying they didn't contribute themselves...). I don't think any of the commercial interest would miss City. If they're gone the broadcasting rights will still be the same. What would change is that the clubs, having the same income, but less costs would be on a (slightly) more equal footing when it comes to competeing.
Logged

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,590
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #36546 on: Yesterday at 11:54:36 pm »
The i were all over City today.                                                                                             1st Article-Dan Storey
Everything Man City achieve comes with a caveat  welcome to the third age of football
Pandoras box has been opened, anyone who believes they can close the lid is a fool
The only surprise, if things play out as we are increasingly sure that they will, is that it has taken this long. Seven years ago, Manchester City ended a Champions League semi-final tie against Real Madrid with Fernando, Gael Clichy, Bacary Sagna, Eliaquim Mangala and Kelechi Iheanacho on the pitch, and when Manuel Pellegrini looked to the bench for an extra striker he saw only Wilfried Bony. With the right amount of respect to all involved, we are talking about levels here.
As with Paris Saint-Germain, the other wholly state-owned behemoth (for now), domestic dominance never quite translated into continental swagger when it mattered. Manchester City have won more than a third of their last 100 Premier League games by a margin of three goals or more. But before this season, they had played 17 quarter-final or semi-final matches in the Champions League. They had won one of those by more than a single goal and none by more than two.
The spring of 2023 has forcibly changed all that. In two home games against the only non-English Champions League winners stretching all the way back to 2015, Manchester City have scored seven times without reply and it could, should have been more. Wednesday evening was an explosion of atmosphere and wonder, a meticulously-prepared collection of elite footballers performing as artists under a pressure you could not increase were it prepared in a laboratory.
It was also an explosion of power and dominance. Two substitutes who cost £80m to buy were used solely to preserve energy and run down the clock. Phil Foden, the poster boy for one of the most powerful academies in the world, is second choice to the most expensive footballer in his countrys history. Erling Haaland, Ilkay Gundogan, Bernardo Silva  there is always another game-changer waiting on the wing and they will have their time now or soon or eventually.
In 2021, when Manchester City lost their only Champions League final to Chelsea, the top scorer in the competition was a 20-year-old striker at Borussia Dortmund. Now, Haaland is theirs and he is top scorer again. When the bricks are made of gold, the building will glint and shine in the sun and under the floodlights.
Man City are five games from immortality after thrashing Madrid to reach Champions League finalRead MoreThere is a reason why this has happened and happened here. Football has been built through three distinct ages. It emerged via the rampant industrialisation of the late-19th and early-20th centuries that had the north west as one of its hotbeds (between 1901 and 1930, clubs in the north won 28 of the 30 Division One titles). Then, in the late 20th century, rampant capitalism and free market economics allowed for Sky Sports to position English football at the top of the financial food chain, an ivory tower with a 100-year lease.
And now the third age: state ownership. Football clubs have become tools of geopolitics and soft power and those fortunate (if that is indeed we or they choose to see it) to be vehicles are carried on to power and wealth and dominance. Only here (and now in Newcastle) do those three ages of the game blend to create the potential for ultimate dominance. Paris Saint-Germain lack the heritage. Real Madrid and Bayern Munich and most of Citys domestic peers lack the endless wealth. Any league outside England lacks the broadcasting revenues that attract the high-end players that fuels the improvement of the quality as a whole.
Nobody expects Manchester City supporters not to be delighted. They went through the bad times too: the relegations, the financial issues, the careless owners who make these ones seem inherently good, the perception of UEFA Financial Fair Play not as a means of preservation but protectionism. And the growing conspiracy theories that charges have dropped at home and abroad because City didnt fit the face of the grand old clubs who own the closed shop.
There are caveats to our caveats, too. Sympathy for Real Madrid, who sold their training ground to the regional council for £278m and thus cleared their debts, who receive double the amount of broadcasting revenue as the fifth biggest club in Spain, may be thin on the ground. Carlo Ancelottis bench contained £100m, £75m, £45m and £30m signings and only one of them came on to try and alter the pattern of the game/stop the bleeding.
And there are few underdog stories at this stage of this competition anyway. Inter, Manchester Citys opponents in Istanbul, may not be state-owned for reasons of sportswashing or soft power, but the fact is still true: the Chinese state is a part-owner of Inter. 10 June welcomes a global contest as well as a European final.
Outside Manchester Citys support, this is understandably a little harder to bear. If the business of business is business, the essence of sport is supposed to be sport, founded upon competition and uncertainty and intrigue. But what about any of this is uncertain? How many will they win by this week? When will they win everything? When will they ever stop winning?
The only question is to what extent you can separate the two or, to be more revealing of my personal stance, can you pause your cynicism of the macro to enjoy the micro? Watching Manchester City on Wednesday was a joyous experience without context. We all grew up with the daydream of football as magical elixir for everything mundane or troublesome in our lives and here, on a silver platter and a green expanse, was magical football. Are you not entertained? I was.Some solace comes in the knowledge that elements of this may well be unique. Pep Guardiolas brilliance in improving players and in formulating tactical plans is undoubted and, in the modern age, perhaps even unsurpassed. Just look at the enhancement of that English core: Stones, Walker, Grealish (Okay, we dont talk about Kalvin). Having money isnt everything; just ask PSG.
But to many, to greater and lesser degrees, this is all simply noise because this was all simply inevitable. Manchester City are now a club that deals exclusively in whens, not ifs. It might have been easier if they had won the Champions League in Guardiolas first season and they damn sure might as well win it now, because it saves us the continuation of this relentless march to The Thing That Cannot be Stopped.
On some level, we have all been waiting for this. Football itself has been waiting for this. A wholly state-owned club is likely to win the European Cup for the first time. Pandoras box has been opened and anyone who believes that they can reseal the lid is either a fool or a dreamer.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:04:32 am by Black Bull Nova »
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,590
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #36547 on: Yesterday at 11:59:12 pm »
2. Sam Cunningham

Manchester City have launched a legal challenge to the Premier Leagues 115 charges for alleged breaches of financial rules.
Following an emphatic Champions League semi-final victory against Real Madrid on Wednesday night the club are on course for an astonishing Treble that has not been witnessed in England since Manchester United in 1999.


But they are also competing under the cloud of a series of alleged rule breaches spanning from 2009 to 2023, including nine seasons of breaking financial regulations and a further five seasons of failing to co-operate with the Premier Leagues investigation. The Premier League referred the findings of its investigation to an independent commission in February but an outcome is expected to take several years. i revealed at the time that the commission has the power to strip City of their previous Premier League titles. City won six Premier League titles between 2011 and 2022 during a period the clubs Abu Dhabi owners invested billions into the team.Everything Man City achieve comes with a caveat - welcome to the third age of football
The Times reported on Thursday that Manchester City are disputing the legality of the Premier Leagues near five-year investigation and the involvement of the barrister overseeing the process.Murray Rosen KC is head of the Premier Leagues independent judicial panel and has publicly stated his affiliation to Arsenal.


Manchester City did not respond to a request for comment on the development when contacted by i. The Premier League declined to comment.[/size]Man Citys Premier League charges, explainedThe alleged breaches span a period from the 2009-10 season to the 2017-18 campaign.
First, the club are alleged to have breached league rules requiring provision in utmost good faith of accurate financial information that gives a true and fair view of the clubs financial position.The league says the information that was required relates to revenue (including sponsorship revenue), its related parties and its operating costs.

The second set of breaches refers to the alleged breaking of rules requiring a member club to include full details of manager remuneration in its relevant contracts with its manager related to seasons 2009-10 to 2012-13 inclusive.
The clubs manager between December 2009 and May 2013 was current Italy boss Roberto Mancini. The second set also refers to requirements for a club to include full details of player remuneration within the relevant contracts, for the seasons 2010-11 to 2015-16 inclusive.

Read about the rest of the alleged breaches in our detailed explainer

The Premier League frequently updates its rulebook and it is thought that Manchester Citys lawyers are contesting the application of new rules to the previous years the Premier League allege they have breached them.A statement released by Manchester City following the announcement of the alleged rule breaking by the Premier League said that the club were surprised by the decision.
Manchester City is surprised by the issuing of these alleged breaches of the Premier League Rules, particularly given the extensive engagement and vast amount of detailed materials that the EPL has been provided with, the club said in a statement.Related Article
The club welcomes the review of this matter by an independent Commission, to impartially consider the comprehensive body of irrefutable evidence that exists in support of its position. As such we look forward to this matter being put to rest once and for all.

City believe the Premier Leagues announcement in February, coming shortly before the governments White Paper set to support the formation of an independent regulator was due to be published, was politically motivated.
Other possible sanctions at the disposal of the independent commission for serial rule breaches over more than a decade include points deductions, an unlimited fines and expulsion from the Premier League.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:03:27 am by Black Bull Nova »
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,958
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #36548 on: Today at 12:05:24 am »
Quote from: lfc_col on Yesterday at 07:26:47 pm
imagine the stupid moves he would pull of in a tennis game   ;D :D

They'd insist on ball being allowed to bounce twice in their side of the course.

Of course it won't be bigger balls.

Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,626
  • JFT 97
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #36549 on: Today at 12:58:03 am »
Quote from: StigenKeegan on Yesterday at 11:37:01 pm
I think you're getting this backwards. The money coming into the sport is mainly from broadcasting rights and sponsorships, the money the sportswashers are putting in is effectively just inflating transfer fees, wages and agents payments. This money doesn't stay in the game it transfers out to players etc. There's even a passage in one of the leaked email from PSG where the chairman is saying that their strategy is to inflate the marked to the level that no other clubs will be able to compete financially with them. The Naymar deal is a perfect example of this. The inflated, ridiculous fee resulted in Barca overpaying for Couthino, Dembele and with the inflated fee came inflated wages which then again resulted in all other players getting more... broke the back of one of the largest clubs in the world. (Not saying they didn't contribute themselves...). I don't think any of the commercial interest would miss City. If they're gone the broadcasting rights will still be the same. What would change is that the clubs, having the same income, but less costs would be on a (slightly) more equal footing when it comes to competeing.

If you look at the top 50 clubs 30% of their sponsorship comes from the Middle East.

Manchester City are sponsored by Etihad Airways; PSG, AS Roma and FC Bayern München are backed by Qatar Airways; while Real Madrid, Arsenal, AC Milan, and SL Benfica all carry the Emirates logo on their shirts.

The sportswashers are the sponsors.

As for TV rights look at Bein paying half a billion a season for TV rights.

Logged
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Offline DonkeyWan

  • ker. Football Genius, Generously gives Young Jürgen pointers to help him improve.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,813
  • I never met a man who wasn't...
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #36550 on: Today at 02:26:48 am »
Delaying tactics by City. Apparently will take 2-4 years to resolve all this.
Logged
Beatings will continue until morale improves...

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,958
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #36551 on: Today at 02:43:55 am »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 02:26:48 am
Delaying tactics by City. Apparently will take 2-4 years to resolve all this.

Otherwise known as a tactical foul.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online LFC_R_BOSS

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 177
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #36552 on: Today at 02:59:11 am »
Quote from: Legs on Yesterday at 10:42:12 pm
Yep this was one of my arguements during Covid with "void" season.

I said to some twat who hates us ok we could cope with it as a club finance wise....what about all other clubs who dont get promoted so teams like Swindon / Barrow cant go up from League 2 / National League which is MASSIVE to them.

We are all LFC fans and we are our priority but I dont wanna see solid pros work their balls off and not get rewarded its not right its hard to get promoted too.

Not everything in footy is about us or PL.

Yeah but .........fill in blanks 😂😂😂


That situation really showed people for what they were . City and their money have effected the whole of football. To be honest I get most enjoyment watching my lads under 19s team most now .
Logged

Online StigenKeegan

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 187
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #36553 on: Today at 03:51:53 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 12:58:03 am
If you look at the top 50 clubs 30% of their sponsorship comes from the Middle East.

Manchester City are sponsored by Etihad Airways; PSG, AS Roma and FC Bayern München are backed by Qatar Airways; while Real Madrid, Arsenal, AC Milan, and SL Benfica all carry the Emirates logo on their shirts.

The sportswashers are the sponsors.

As for TV rights look at Bein paying half a billion a season for TV rights.

That is right, but first of all I don't think those companies would stop sponsoring clubs even if City were thrown out. Also,sportswashing is not really about sponsorships, it's about buying clubs, pumping them artificially up to dominate and to use that "glory" to deflect from the owners horrible actions elsewhere. Sponsorship deals from Quatar or Emirates directed towards clubs that they don't own is at marked value, not like Citys inflated value, and could, theoretically, be replaced with alternative sponsorships without any loss. The problem of stateowned sportswashing clubs are that they force other clubs to oprerate outside of the healthy market value to compete, I don't think most of those clubs will miss that in the event ofsome sort of ban on sportswashing.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 909 910 911 912 913 [914]   Go Up
« previous next »
 